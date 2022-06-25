 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Saturday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

  • ,
  • Comments
Chubby's of Southside

Chubby's of Southside in Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until July 13 for a final decision by Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board on 2.61 million square feet of warehouses. The board wants to review multiple conditions places on the three warehouses at the former Air Products headquarters before ruling.

Prologis plans to use the former Air Products campus, with two entrances along Cetronia Road, for "speculative" warehouses — that is, new buildings without tenants secured. Neighbors have objected, but the land is zoned for light industry. Upper Macungie has become a center for warehouse development, to the dismay of some residents. Read the full story.

***

CHUBBY'S OF SOUTHSIDE AND KRISPY KRUNCHY CHICKEN: 154 W. St. Joseph St., Easton

Chubby's of Southside has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

Now, in addition to being a convenience store serving groceries, deli, drinks, beer, cigarettes and more, the longtime Southside Easton spot is a fast-food eatery specializing in Cajun-style fried chicken, wings, seafood, breakfast and more, owner Raj Patel said.

Patel said the business has been completely renovated to add a kitchen to better meet the needs of his customers for hot food. 

In addition to bone-in chicken, chicken tenders, wings, chicken sandwiches and family meals, the Louisiana-based Krispy Krunchy Chicken menu includes fried fish and honey butter fried shrimp. 

There's also breakfasts of egg, bacon, sausage and cheese sandwiches, empanada and blueberry-flavored biscuits. For lunch, choices include corn dogs, crispitos and jambalaya, and sides include mac and cheese, beans and rice, fries and more. Find out more about the new offerings at Chubby's

***

CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC.: 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township

Lehigh County is going to gain a new cannabis outlet sometime soon. Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which operates in the U.S. and Europe, will open a medical-marijuana dispensary in the busy commercial area of Airport Road. The site was home to the Chess N Checkers bar for more than two decades.

Chess N Checkers closed late last year, providing a location for the Curaleaf store. As at any Pennsylvania cannabis dispensary, only people with valid state medical-marijuana cards may make purchases. Curaleaf sees the Keystone State as a key to its future and has opened five Pennsylvania dispensaries so far in 2022. Find out more.

***

DLP CAPITAL: 835 W. Hamilton St., Allentown 

DLP Capital, a real estate and finance firm, opened its Grand Plaza building downtown on Wednesday. The 254,782-square-foot eight-story building was acquired via auction in December. DLP Capital was founded by Don Wenner, a Lehigh Valley native. 

The Hamilton Street building is on the site of the old Hess's Department Store. The current structure once was home to PPL Corp. offices. It sat vacant for years before DLP bought it for $15.3 million. Check out the ribbon-cutting for the opening.

***

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Allentown 

Habitat for Humanity has leased 30,000 square feet at the South Mall, according to the James Balliet Property Group. The nonprofit group that helps people become homeowners also operates "ReStores" that sell new and lightly used furniture, appliances, home goods, building materials and more.  

***

HYMAN PROPERTIES: 938 Washington St., Allentown 

Nat Hyman's bid to convert an old warehouse into 48 apartments did not win zoning hearing board approval this week after neighbors said more housing would make an on-street parking shortage worse. Hyman had approval for 36 units at the Washington Street site, but boosted his request to 48 after securing off-street parking for the apartments. 

A board member said the city had already granted the maximum zoning relief for the property and that increasing housing density at the site would not be appropriate. Get all the details.

*** 

MEMBERS 1ST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION: 5605 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown  

Members 1st Federal Credit Union opened a new branch this week, one of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. The Trexlertown branch is the first of five proposed locations, with others opening in Macungie, Whitehall, Bethlehem Township and Fogelsville. 

"Our members tell us walking into our branches is like entering their home," the company's website says. "At a time when just about everything is going digital, we're opening new branches in new locations and creating a more personalized experience for you." 

The five local branches will boost the Members 1st network to 61. 

The credit union operates in Lehigh, Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. 

*** 

MERSIN ON MAIN: 200 Main St., Tatamy 

A Turkish restaurant has relocated from one Main Street to another, taking its fresh ingredients and cozy atmosphere from Nazareth to Tatamy.

The restaurant first opened on Main Street in Nazareth in 2020 and closed in 2021. Now its new home in the heart of Tatamy opened its doors for a soft opening on Thursday, with a grand opening to come soon, according to its Facebook page.

The business's name comes from Mersin, a city in Turkey. The restaurant's website shows specialties including lamb shank, tabbouli and pureed lentil soup. 

***

SHIFT4PAYMENTS: 2202 N. Irving St., Allentown

Allentown-based Shift4 Payments has added a venue with more than 60,000 seats to its transaction-processing empire. The Tennessee Titans of the National Football League have chosen Shift4 to handle payments at Nissan Stadium, home to football games, concerts and other events. 

Jared Isaacman founded Shift4 in 1994, and is now worth about $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. The company processes more than $200 billion in transactions annually. Read more about the company's new venture.

*** 

WELLS FARGO: 740 Hamilton St., Allentown 

Wells Fargo Bank will hold a ribbon-cutting at its downtown Allentown branch starting at 11 a.m. on June 30. Registration for the event is free through the website of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Wells Fargo, based in San Francisco, is one of "The Big Four Banks" in the U.S., along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup. 

Elsewhere, the Wells Fargo news is not so good. The bank has closed its Lehigh University branch on Trembley Drive as it goes through the constant process of re-evaluating its network of offices. Students and staff who used the university office are within a mile of a Fourth Street branch in South Bethlehem, according to Wells Fargo. Get the full scoop.

***

WIZ KIDZ AT MADISON FARMS: 4817 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem Township 

The Wiz Kidz outlet at the Madison Farms residential/retail development will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting at noon on July 15, in conjunction with the Lehigh Valley Chamber.

An electrical fire closed the cheesesteak restaurant shortly after its first opening.

Wiz Kidz also operates at 65 E. Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem. The restaurant is a Bayou Boys operation, run by Christian Duarte, Mo Taylor and Jeremy Straub.

***

Berks O&C

BAD BISCUIT COMPANY: 16 Columbia Ave., Reading

Owners Michael and Stacey O'Brien announced on their restaurant's Facebook page that it will close after less than two years.

"We are devastated, but due to the declining economy, the cost of keeping our doors open is no longer reasonable," the post said.

The shop, which offered breakfast with scratch-made biscuits, freshly baked pastry and local, small-batch artisan coffee, said it will cease operations after its July 1 hours.

The post says that after the restaurant closes, its baker, Ashley, plans to continue to fulfill bulk pastry orders via Instagram and email requests.

***

FASTBRIDGE FIBER: 15 N. Sixth St., Reading

A new company is bringing some competition to the internet provider market in parts of Berks County.

FastBridge Fiber has announced it will build an all-fiber cable network that will offer ultra-fast internet to support remote working, distance learning, streaming, gaming, cloud connectivity and more to the Reading area.

The company will start construction on the network this fall, with internet and transport data services becoming available to residents and businesses in some areas in late 2022, company CEO Eric Warren said.

The greater Reading area will be the first market for FastBridge, Warren said. "And we're building it to neighborhoods where fiber isn't available," he said.

Prices will range from $50 to $95 a month, the website states. FastBridge also says it will have no data caps, free professional installation and simple month-to-month pricing plans. Find out when and where the fiber cable network will be available.

***

FOOD TRUCK PARK: 6600 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township

Despite the excitement of local residents, an area businessman said he is no longer pursing a food truck park he previously proposed on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Exeter Township.

Hamid Chaudhry said township requirements for the proposal rendered it "not feasible" for the location at 6600 Perkiomen Ave. (Route 422 East). 

Chaudhry said the plan, which he proposed to the township planning commission in April, would have put 10 food trucks from whom he had commitments on the lot of the former convenience store.

It would have been open mostly evenings on weekends for "grab-and-go dinner," Chaudhry said.

Sheetz vacated the property in 2019 for another property near Neversink Road in the township.

Chaudhry said he now has leased the site to a tenant who wants "to run a convenience store and a gas station" there. He also said he retained the rights to put up something else on the remaining 3 acres of the site. Get the full story.

***

MAVIS DISCOUNT TIRE: Kutztown Road at Ivy League Drive, Maxatawny Township

The Maxatawny Marketplace on Kutztown Road could soon be getting a new tenant. The township planning commission has OK'd a proposal for a Mavis Discount Tire store in the shopping center that features a Giant supermarket.

The store would be in the Giant parking lot on the south side of Kutztown Road at Ivy League Drive. Planners on Thursday approved waivers to township ordinances regarding minor issues such as its stormwater system.

Developers did not have rendering of the store's architectural rendering for the store's design, but showed a "typical" store, which is a rectangular, flat-roofed building with a glass front and six bays.

New Mavis Tire stores typically are 7,000 square feet, but officials said this one will be 400 square feet larger than the company's Trexlertown store in order to have indoor space to store tires. Read more about plans for the new store.

***

VALENTINO'S: 15492 Kutztown Road (Route 222), Maxatawny Township

This longtime favorite Italian restaurant has gotten the township planning commission's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane.

The township zoning hearing board had previously given preliminary approval to plans by the restaurant to reconfigure its parking lot.

Owners of the restaurant, which has operated for more than 40 years at the site, said being in the path of the Route 222 widening and roundabout would have left its lot unable to meet zoning requirements and the business unable to continue.

The work is expected to take 1.1 acres of the lot, or about 35 parking spaces. Get all the details.

***

Poconos Coal O&C

POCONO MOUNTAIN HARLEY-DAVIDSON: 10 Hill Motor Lodge Road, Tannersville

"Where one legacy ends, another begins," the dealership's Facebook page said in March. That's when former owners Jim and Linda Schlier retired and handed over the reins to Steve and Anne Deli of American Road Group.  

Now, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for the next chapter of the motorcycle dealership at 11 a.m. on July 8. The opening celebration runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  

The store will also hold a "Grand Re-Opening Bash" July 9 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. That event will feature vendors, food trucks, demo rides, live music, giveaways and more.

 
***

SAUCE WEST END: 109 Marshal Lane, Brodheadsville 

A new restaurant will feature the most popular dishes of a popular Monroe County food truck and more, as it plans to open in a former Rita's Italian Ice, just off Route 209 across from the Tractor Supply store in Brodheadsville.

Owner Margaret LaFiura, who says she turned her love for cooking into the LaFiura's Rice Around the World food truck, says she'll soon open the brick-and-mortar restaurant in about three weeks.

The new restaurant will feature LaFiuri's signature paella — flavored rice cooked with meats, seafood and vegetables — as well as other rice dishes and traditional Italian fare. And, as the name indicates, sauces.

For the past eight years, LaFiura has operated LaFiura's Rice Around the World food truck, which offered a broad variety of rice bowls as well as burgers, tacos and empanadas. Find out more about the new eatery.

*** 

SURGERY CENTER OF POTTSVILLE: 1544 Route 61, Pottsville

A Schuylkill County center that offered medical procedure services for 16 years in Cressona Mall will close June 28, it announced on its Facebook page.

"Sadly, The Surgery Center of Pottsville will be closing," the Tuesday post simply says. It adds, "Information regarding retrieval of medical records will be forthcoming."

The center, whose website lists 10 physician-owners, offered same-day surgical procedures. Its website lists affiliation with 14 doctors, including spinal/pain, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic, gastroenterology, pediatric, glaucoma and cataract, head and neck surgery, obstetrician-gynecologist services, podiatry, urology and osteopathic medicine. Several of the doctors maintain additional private practices.

In a 2018 Facebook post, the center described itself as "an accredited AAAHC multispecialty state-of-the-art surgery center … specifically designed to perform same-day procedures — those requiring more care than can be offered in your doctor's office, but which do not require an overnight stay." 

***

Southeastern PA O&C

WELLS FARGO: 120 N. Pine St., Langhorne

The bank has closed its branch office in Langhorne, near the intersection with Maple Avenue.

The Bucks County branch shut down June 15, again part of the big bank's review of locations in light of increased digital banking and market factors.

There is a Langhorne branch just over a mile away from the closed site, according to Wells Fargo. Read more about the bank's closings.

***

Western NJ O&C

PRIMOHOAGIES: 1930 State Route 57, Hackettstown

The latest PrimoHoagies location in New Jersey held a grand opening Tuesday. It's being run by first-time business owner Ryan Dougherty.

Primo outlets use Thuman meat and cheese and a proprietary blend of spices with fresh vegetables on seeded rolls that are baked fresh through the day.

The store gave its first 100 customers a free hoagie at the grand opening.

Dougherty is a Philadelphia native who worked as a golf course superintendent earlier. His 2,000-square-foot store will employ about 15 people, and offer dine-in, delivery and takeout options. Dougherty's hoagie shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

***

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO.: 1280 Memorial Highway (Route 22), Pohatcong Township

The chain that describes itself as "the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S." is having a soft opening today in Warren County in the former Toys 'R' Us store in Pohatcong Plaza. Its grand opening is scheduled for July 9.

Tractor Supply sells goods for the home, land, pets and animals. As of March 26, Tractor Supply operated 2,003 stores across 49 U.S. states.

The company's market value is $22.4 billion, based on Thursday's share price. Tractor Supply trades on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol TSCO.

***
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Surgery Center of Pottsville in Schuylkill County to close after June 28, 2022

· Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. Other amenities include a club room, fitness center, conference rooms and package lockers. Monthly rent starts at $1,575 with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.

· The former site of the flagship Hess's department store will soon be home to another company with local roots. Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner is moving his real estate investment and finance firm DLP Capital from Bethlehem to Allentown at 835 W. Hamilton St.

· While Wells Fargo has been the leader in closing banks lately, it will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new downtown Allentown office at 740 Hamilton St. on June 30.

· If you're in the market for sterling silver jewelry, minerals and semi-precious gemstones, C& I Minerals is now operating at the South Mall at 3300 Lehigh St. in Allentown.

· The Allentown-based utility company PPL Corp. has a new approach after making two big transactions. It sold its U.K. operations, taking a lot of risk and currency complications out of its business, and bought a major Rhode Island utility.

· Ownership at Martellucci's Pizzeria in Bethlehem has changed, but the nearly half-century tradition there continues. Paul and Donna Hlavinka and their family are running the pizza place at 1419 Easton Ave., just as it has been operated for 49 years. 

· Dr. Jacob Kasprenski's father and grandfather were both physicians in the Lehigh Valley, and now he's following in their footsteps of serving the community. His new Kasprenski Family Eye Care opened at 1088 Howertown Road, Catasauqua.

· This longtime downtown Easton lunch spot closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could be making a comeback. A plan to split the space with a vegan deli did not work out, but a June 13 Historic District Commission meeting approved a request for a new sign at Josie's at 14 Centre Square. 

· Zekraft cafe has opened its second location in the Easton Silk Mill in Easton. The first Zekraft restaurant was opened in Bethlehem. The restaurants' menus change frequently, with a focus on local ingredients. 

· Manta Massage at 319 Main St., Emmaus, will hold its grand opening on July 10 starting at 11 a.m. Services offered include facial cupping, and massages including targeted warm Himalayan salt stone and targeted facial massage.

· The former Iron Lakes Country Club, constructed in the late 1950s and early 1960s, will operate at 3625 Shankweiler Road in North Whitehall Township under its new name, The Club at Twin Lakes. The Jaindl family purchased the golf course last year, and worked with KemperSports Management to upgrade it. 

· Prologis, a titan in the logistics industry, is the choice of Air Products and Chemicals to own and operate three warehouses proposed in Upper Macungie Township. The industrial gas company said Prologis will use some of the former Air Products headquarters campus at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. for the warehouses, totaling about 2.6 million square feet. 

· Lehigh Valley Health Network ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital — a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility that officials billed as a "full-service community hospital." It's located at 2128 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Mahoning Township.

· Pocono Township commissioners voted to approve a plan to build Pennsylvania's largest solar field on a mountain slope, despite pleas by some residents to reject the project for environmental concerns. Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept Swiftwater Solar's preliminary final plan for the $111 million, 80-megawatt field on a private 644-acre site on top of Bear Mountain that would include about 200,000 solar panels.

· Firetree Ltd., which is based in Williamsport and operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison, wants to expand its in-patient rehab operation at the former Sands Ford auto dealership at 440 N Claude A Lord Blvd. (Route 61), Pottsville. To do that, it needs the Pottsville Zoning Hearing Board's approval regarding the use of the land.

· A Dunkin' in Schuylkill County has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. The remodeled store at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, has replaced its traditional order counter with two in-store kiosks at which customers place digital orders and pay using a credit card or Dunkin' gift card.

· The Conservatory music school in Bucks County will close after 34 years, and school officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause. The nonprofit, located at 4059 Skyron Drive, Doylestown, will close June 30.

· A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Arby's will be built on the site of the former Ahart's Market on Route 22 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

· Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce offices and the Unity Bank Center for Business & Entrepreneurship will be located at 119 Main St., Flemington. The building was erected in 1847 and was once the home of George Hall Large, who served as president of the New Jersey state Senate.

· Honeygrow opens Quakertown location, next to Chipotle on Route 309, on June 3.

· Dunkin' reopens remodeled restaurant at 1174 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Muse Modern Med Spa at 325 Fifth St. in Whitehall Township  will hold a grand opening June 4.

· Around Again, a consignment store, opened at 154 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

· Steak and Steel Hibachi, a restaurant in the works at 44 W. Walnut St., Bethlehem, still plans on opening late this summer. 

· Take It Outdoors Recreation Hub has moved to a spot along the Schuylkill River Trail at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County

· Pedego Electric Bikes has a new outlet in Lambertville, N.J. at 13 N. Union St.

· Amanda Vachris has opened a new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St. in Schuylkill Haven.

· Easton's new West Ward Market will open Wednesday and be open on Wednesday's through the summer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market, created by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, will sell fresh produce on 12th Street, next to Paxinosa Elementary School.

· Ciao Sandwich Shoppe is adding a second location, this time on College Hill in Easton. Ciao plans to open at 325 Cattell St. in late summer. Ciao already operates in downtown Easton at 12 N. Third St

· Ma's Crepes and Cakes will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 16 at 46 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. The celebration starts at 5 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 5:45 p.m. 

· Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."

·The Beef Baron on Catasauqua Road in Bethlehem is closed indefinitely for renovations

· The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are opening a new location in Allentown at 1302 N. 18th St.

· St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox school serving grades 1-9 starting this fall, held a grand opening at its St. Francis Center, Bethlehem, campus.

· Easton Commons, a shopping center anchored by Giant Foods at 2920 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township, has a new name: The Shops at Bethlehem.

· Carbon County is getting a taste of Brazil at Uai Brasil BBQ at 315 Lehigh Ave. in Palmerton.

· The Keystone Pub in Bethlehem Township, at 3259 Easton Avenue, has reopened after a lengthy and expensive renovation. 

· The Trading Post Depot opened at 401 Northampton St., Easton. The rustic furniture store makes custom tables for dining rooms, desktops, conference centers and more.

· The Easton area has a new gym: Homemade Fitness at 444 Cedarville Road in Williams Township.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante opened at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. 

· Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe to open second location on College Hill in Easton, replacing The Kettle Room

· Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. 

· Alter Ego Salon and Day Spa in Emmaus is holding a grand opening Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon. 

· Origen Latin Fusion has opened at the site of the former Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring, Berks County. 

· Sellersville Senior Residences will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24. The Bucks County affordable-housing community for adults 55 and older has 50 apartments, with eight allocated for people with behavioral health needs.

· The House and Barn in Emmaus has opened its Shed outdoor dining and cigar bar area. The House and Barn is at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus.

· Realtor Amanda Vachris and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Vachris's new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, at 4 p.m. on May 24.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening at its new headquarters in Trexlertown, 6126 Hamilton Blvd., on May 18.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has relocated within Emmaus. The new site is 15 S. Second St., not far from the former Sixth Street location.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches.  

