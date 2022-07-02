 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

  • ,
  • Comments
Shangy's

Shangy's, The Beer Authority, opened its second store this week, which includes a slushie parlor.

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Boulevard, Upper Macungie Township

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The global chemical and gas company plans to develop a hydrogen terminal in the Netherlands with commodities trader Gunvor Group. Air Products said the terminal could start providing hydrogen in 2026, depending on regulations, permits and funding. 

"Green" hydrogen, that is, gas generated in an environmentally sound way, could replace the use of carbon-based fuels in industries such as heavy transport. 

Gunvor Group's main trading office is in Switzerland. It trades energy products and invests in terminals and ports.  

Air Products of Lehigh County had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries and has a staff of more than 20,000. Get the full story.

***

ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township

Two proposed distribution centers covering about 267,000 square feet total, just off Route 33, ran into opposition at a Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting after developer Abe Atiyeh demurred when asked who the tenants will be. 

Township Solicitor Charles Bruno told Atiyeh that knowing who will use the buildings helps Palmer judge the impact. 

Most local warehouses are, at least according to their developers, built on "spec," that is, without a tenant in place. Atiyeh ultimately answered that no user has been identified. 

The supervisors will meet again Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. for more review of the project. Read more about this project. 

***

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES, FOX & ROACH, REALTORS: 3477 Corporate Parkway, Center Valley

The relocated Coopersburg office will hold a grand opening July 7 starting at 3 p.m.

Christina Acerra manages the new office, which is the home base for more than 55 employees.

The office is in a building next to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, close to Interstate 78 and Route 309.

***

CEDAR FAIR LP: Ohio-based owner of Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township 

Dorney Park's parent company sold the land under its Great America amusement park in Santa Clara, California — a move that will lead to that park closing within 11 years. 

A spokesman for Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park and 10 other amusement parks, said the sale of land to warehouse developer Prologis Inc. will have no impact on Dorney.  

Cedar Fair sold the land for $310 million. Prologis has many local operations, covering millions of square feet. It is the chosen developer for Air Products and Chemicals' former headquarters in Upper Macungie Township. Get the full scoop.

***

HAWSER LLC: Allentown

The application-development firm unveiled its "Course Restaurant Guide" recently at Indie Cultivate, where Hawser said founder Josh Sapienza won for "best seed-stage startup."

During the seed stage, startups seek money from investors, who receive a stake in the company.

Hawser said its Course Restaurant Guide matches users with restaurants that suit their taste, and organizes lists of places people may wish to visit. Read more about this local company.

***

LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY: 1060 Lehigh St., Allentown

LANTA has brought in a French-based company to handle its "paratransit" service for people in wheelchairs or who qualify for van transportation.

Transdev, with U.S. headquarters in Chicago, will manage 99 vehicles and 109 LANTA employees in Lehigh and Northampton counties, along with the transportation's Carbon Transit division.

The contract with Transdev is for five years, but financial terms were not disclosed. Get the full story.

***

MOOVE IN SELF STORAGE: 1350 Uhler Road and 3221 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township 

Two Moove In self-storage units have a new owner. National Storage Affiliates Trust has acquired two Forks Township Moove In sites for $14.7 million total.  

National Storage is a real estate investment trust based in Colorado that as of March 31, owned 1,061 self-storage properties across 42 states and Puerto Rico. It owns 68.4 million square feet of rentable space. Read all the details. 

*** 

SHANGY'S, THE BEER AUTHORITY: 6480 Alburtis Road, Lower Macungie Township 

Shangy's, The Beer Authority, opened its second store on Wednesday. The beer store, founded in Emmaus in 1980, now has a spot at the intersection of Alburtis Road and Route 100. 

Jerdon Construction put up the new store, according to Shangy's Facebook page. 

In addition to Shangy's famous selection of beer, the new site has an expanded draft growler bar and slushie parlor, and two drive-through lanes.  

The 40 E. Main St. location features a 40-tap growler bar and 30 taps for slushies, in addition to the 4,000-plus beers available. 

*** 

WAWA INC.: 3608 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township 

The convenience-store chain won approval from Bethlehem Township's planning commission for a store at the site of the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales along Nazareth Pike (Route 191). The proposed store will cover 6,300 square feet and include 16 gas pumps.  

Neighbors of the site opposed the plan, citing concerns about traffic, stormwater and light. A petition against the plan circulated before the meeting Monday, but petitions do not carry any weight. 

The township commissioners will have the final say on whether Wawa proceeds. Construction could begin this fall. 

Other Wawas are in the works. The chain's website lists a potential summer opening date for a store at 4089 Jandy Blvd. in Lower Nazareth Township and a fall opening for stores on Route 940 in Mt. Pocono and at 2100 Northgate Blvd. in Pennsburg. Get the full story on what's happening with the proposed Bethlehem Township location. 

*** 

WELLS FARGO: 740 Hamilton St., Allentown 

Amid a wave of bank-branch closings across the U.S., Wells Fargo has opened a new bricks-and-mortar location in downtown Allentown. The branch at the Five City Center bulding held a grand opening Thursday. 

Wells Fargo has hired bilingual staff and installed automatic teller machines, or ATMs, that can dispense as much as $2,000 in cash, including $1 bills. 

The Five City Center office building was developed by J.B. Reilly's City Center Investment Corp. 

Wells Fargo is one of America's "Big Four Banks," along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup. Get more on this. 

***
Berks O&C
Poconos Coal O&C
Southeastern PA O&C

BUSH HOUSE HOTEL: 200-214 W. Broad St., Quakertown

The Bucks County hotel has opened a social-service resource center in partnership with The Quakertown Ministerium, for residents of the Bush House and the Quakertown community. Bush House will give the space to local agencies and donate $2,000 to the ministerium.

Bush House has been renovated after a fire and insect infestation, and now offers more than 100 furnished rooms of low-income housing.

"The new social-services center in the Bush House will finally give local agencies the space they need to directly interact with the community members who need it the most," Rev. Denise Fry, president of The Quakertown Ministerium, said in a statement.

Tom Skiffington, owner of the Bush House, donated the space for social services. Read more about this story.

***

PNC BANK: 101 S. Easton Road, Glenside

The Glenside bank branch in Montgomery County closed June 24, according to the federal Office of the Comptroller of Currency, which regulates large banks. Pittsburgh-based bank PNC is, like other financial institutions, reviewing its physical outlets as digital banking becomes more popular.

***

LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK, 1328 Golden Slipper Road, Pocono Township

The Network wants to open a one-story hospital and three-story medical office building off of Route 611 in Pocono Township.

The facilities would take over the current site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt.

A plan by developer Embree Development Group of Georgetown, Texas, to build a "neighborhood hospital" and three-story medical office building on the site was presented to Pocono Township Planning Commission on Monday.

It would be at 1328 Golden Slipper Road, just off Route 611. It would be bordered on another side by Interstate 80.

It would be just the second new hospital in Monroe County in 107 years.

The plan would subdivide the Hunter Pocono Peterbilt site, now zoned commercial, into two lots: one for a one-story, 22,464-square-foot hospital, and the other for a three-story, 10,246-square-foot medical office. Read more here. 

***

HUNTER POCONO PETERBILT, Stroudsburg 

Plans for the Lehigh Valley Hospital also revealed that Hunter Pocono Peterbilt intends to move to Stroudsburg.

The sales and repair operation has been at its present site since 1978. It now has a 29,770-square-foot auto shop and large parking areas.

Online records show the site has been on the market since January 2021, but is under contract for sale.

Pocono Township Planners Secretary Michael Velardi revealed the planned move.

***

THE RANCH HOUSE, 2738 Penn Ave., Spring Township

The restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners.

Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying it will be called Lilli’s Ranch House, named after his daughter.

Caloiero said he also wants to keep the restaurant's western theme, but will update its menu to add Angus burgers, club sandwiches and more. He said he will remodel the entire restaurant to modernize it and hopes to reopen in September.

Caloiero said the restaurant will be hiring managers, cooks, servers, hosts & dishwashers.

The restaurant, as Circle S Ranch House, was a staple in Berks County for nearly five decades, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

In a March 30 Facebook post, then-owners Scott and Dennis Schell said in what they called “a letter to our community,” that “It is with heartfelt emotion that we have decided to close the doors of the Ranch House.” Get the full scoop here

***

OCEAN STATE JOB LOT, Shillington Plaza, Cumru Township

The Rhode Island-based discount retailer planning to open in the former Kmart in the Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township, is looking to hire 50 workers.

Ocean State Job Lot is transforming 46,836 square feet of the 92,177-square-foot former Kmart into a "big, bright shopping experience," the retailer has said.

On Thursday, it said in a news release that it needs to fill up to 50 part- and full-time roles, as well as store leadership jobs. It also will hire seasonal workers.

Anyone interested can apply on the company's website. More about the opening here

***

ST. LUKE's UNIVERSITY HEALTH NETWORK CLINIC, 211 N. 12th St., Lehighton

St. Luke's celebrated the completion of a 24-hour walk-in mental health clinic that it said is the first in the region and one of the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

The center, built in the emergency department of the former Gnaden Huetten Hospital at 211 N. 12th St. in Lehighton, also will have an outpatient clinic and a center dedicated to veterans services.

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting came after nearly a year of construction.

Jody McCloud Missmer, St. Luke’s service line administrator of Behavioral Health Services, said the center is designed to immediately address mental health conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks, depression, grief, thoughts of self-harm, mood swings, anger and phobia before they become an urgent situation. Read more here

***

PRIMO HOAGIES: 400 Terry Rich Blvd Suite 10A, St Clair

Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location, in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair.

The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to the first 100 customers.

Primo, based in Westville, New Jersey, says the store is the 89th in its chain. The closest locations to the Schuylkill County one are in Trexlertown, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre, all more than 30 miles away. Primo also has locations in Bethlehem and Easton. Read about the opening here

***

ALMAC GROUP, 25 Fretz Rd, Souderton

The contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, will expand its North American headquarters near Souderton.

It plans to invest $93.5 million and add 355 new jobs for the project, announced Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday.

The expansion will add 100,000 square feet to Almac’s 246,000-square-foot facility in Lower Salford Township, and upgrade company sites in the Audubon and Lansdale areas “to meet increased and next generation client demand,” according to a statement from Wolf's office.

Almac has committed to create at least 355 new jobs, retain 1,434 existing jobs and invest $93.5 million into the project within the next three years.

The company has had operations in Pennsylvania for more than 20 years, and officially opened its North American headquarters site in 2011. The full story here

***

Western NJ O&C

SHOPRITE OF GREENWICH: 1207 U.S. Route 22

The grocery store has marked its 25th anniversary. The Colalillo family opened the store in 1997. Their company, ShopRite of Hunterdon County, also operates stores in Clinton and Flemington, New Jersey, and in Bethlehem Township and Yardley, Pennsylvania.

***

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until July 13 for a final decision by Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board on 2.61 million square feet of warehouses. 

· Chubby's of Southside Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

· Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which operates in the U.S. and Europe, will open a medical-marijuana dispensary at 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township.

· Habitat for Humanity, which has "ReStores" that sell new and lightly used furniture, has leased 30,000 square feet at the South Mall.

· Nat Hyman's bid to convert an old warehouse at 938 Washington St. in Allentown into 48 apartments did not win zoning hearing board approval this week after neighbors said more housing would make an on-street parking shortage worse.

· Members 1st Federal Credit Union opened a new branch this week at 5605 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown. It's one of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. 

· A Turkish restaurant has relocated from one downtown to another, taking its fresh ingredients and cozy atmosphere from Nazareth to 200 Main St., Tatamy.

· The Tennessee Titans have chosen Allentown-based Shift4 Payments to handle payments at Nissan Stadium.

· Wells Fargo Bank held ribbon-cutting at its downtown Allentown branch at 740 Hamilton St.

· The Wiz Kidz outlet at the Madison Farms residential/retail development in Bethlehem Township will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting at noon on July 15.

· Bad Biscuit Company, which offered breakfast with scratch-made biscuits, freshly baked pastry and local, small-batch artisan coffee, said it will cease operations at 16 Columbia Ave. in Reading after its July 1 hours.

· FastBridge Fiber has announced it will build an all-fiber cable network that will offer ultra-fast internet in the Reading area.

· Hamid Chaudhry has said he no longer plans to move forward with pursuing a food truck park he previously proposed on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Exeter Township at 6600 Perkiomen Ave. (Route 422 East). 

· The Maxatawny Township Planning Commission has OK'd a proposal for a Mavis Discount Tire store in the Kutztown Road shopping center that features a Giant supermarket.

· Valentino's Italian restaurant has gotten Maxatawny Township's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane.

· Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, under new ownership, will hold a "Grand Re-Opening Bash" July 9 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

· Sauce West End plans to open in a former Rita's Italian Ice, just off Route 209 across from the Tractor Supply store in Brodheadsville.

· The Surgery Center of Pottsville, which offered medical procedure services for 16 years in Cressona Mall. will close June 28.

· Wells Fargo has closed its branch office in Langhorne, near the intersection with Maple Avenue.

· The latest PrimoHoagies location in New Jersey held a grand opening at 1930 State Route 57, Hackettstown.

· A new Tractor Supply Co. store in Warren County will have its grand opening in the former Toys 'R' Us store in Pohatcong Plaza on July 9.

· Hunter Pocono Peterbilt plans to move Pocono Township operations to Stroudsburg.

· Coal Winery and Kitchen at 81 Broad St., Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page. 

· Lowhill Township supervisors approved a 312,120-square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center on a 43.4-acre tract on the west side of Route 100, south of the Kernsville Road intersection.

· The Mint Gastropub at 1223 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, announced that it has temporarily closed to undergo a merger with a "well-known restaurant group" from Bethlehem.

· The Slatington Farmers Market opened its 28,000-square-foot showroom, which includes space for 53 vendors, as well as a 4,000-square-foot event space.

· St. Luke's University Health Network opened a new pediatric inpatient unit next to the eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem.

· 25th Asian House opened at the location of the former Tin Tin Chinese restaurant in the 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township.

· The Chick-Fil-A in Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township was razed to make way for a new, expanded facility for the popular chicken sandwich restaurant.

· Plans for drive-thru locations of a Chipotle and a Starbucks at the intersection of Ivy League Drive and Kutztown Road were rejected by Maxatawny Township planners.

· Cumru Township plannes reviewed preliminary plans for NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center, a 738,720-square-foot warehouse to be built on 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road.

· Kutztown University has plans to expand its historic Poplar House to 13,161 square feet with an addition around its side and back, but keep the 129-year-old structure intact.

· A wine store and beverage outlet could be coming to a new two-unit building along the commercial strip of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton, Carbon County.

· ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, has announced it will buy the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County.

· Garden of Health Inc. celebrated the opening of the food bank's new warehouse at 201 Church Road, North Wales, in Montgomery County.

· Silverline Trailers Inc. opened its first location in Pennsylvania and in the Northeast at 223 Porter Road, Pottstown, where it sells utility, cargo, dump, equipment and car hauler trailers. 

· A new smoothie and bowl restaurant, Sips & Berries, opened at 285 Maple Ave., Harleysville, in Montgomery County.

· Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. 

· Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner is moving his real estate investment and finance firm DLP Capital from Bethlehem to Allentown at 835 W. Hamilton St.

· While Wells Fargo has been the leader in closing banks lately, it will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new downtown Allentown office at 740 Hamilton St. on June 30.

· If you're in the market for sterling silver jewelry, minerals and semi-precious gemstones, C& I Minerals is now operating at the South Mall at 3300 Lehigh St. in Allentown.

· The Allentown-based utility company PPL Corp. bought a major Rhode Island utility.

· Ownership at Martellucci's Pizzeria in Bethlehem has changed, but Paul and Donna Hlavinka and their family are running the pizza place at 1419 Easton Ave., just as it has been operated for 49 years. 

· Dr. Jacob Kasprenski's new Kasprenski Family Eye Care opened at 1088 Howertown Road, Catasauqua.

· Josie's New York Deli in downtown Easton closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but a June 13 Historic District Commission meeting approved a request for a new sign at its building at 14 Centre Square. 

· Zekraft cafe has opened its second location in the Easton Silk Mill in Easton. The first Zekraft restaurant was opened in Bethlehem. The restaurants' menus change frequently, with a focus on local ingredients. 

· Manta Massage at 319 Main St., Emmaus, will hold its grand opening on July 10 starting at 11 a.m. 

· The former Iron Lakes Country Club, constructed in the late 1950s and early 1960s, will operate at 3625 Shankweiler Road in North Whitehall Township under its new name, The Club at Twin Lakes. 

· Prologis, a titan in the logistics industry, will own and operate three warehouses proposed in Upper Macungie Township at the former Air Products headquarters campus at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. 

· Lehigh Valley Health Network ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital — a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility at 2128 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Mahoning Township.

· Pocono Township commissioners voted to accept Swiftwater Solar's preliminary final plan for the $111 million, 80-megawatt field on a private 644-acre site on top of Bear Mountain that would include about 200,000 solar panels.

· Firetree Ltd. wants to expand its in-patient rehab operation at the former Sands Ford auto dealership at 440 N Claude A Lord Blvd. (Route 61), Pottsville.

· A Dunkin' in Schuylkill County located at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. 

· The Conservatory music school in Bucks County will close after 34 years, and school officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause. The nonprofit, located at 4059 Skyron Drive, Doylestown, will close June 30.

· A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Arby's will be built on the site of the former Ahart's Market on Route 22 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

· Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce offices and the Unity Bank Center for Business & Entrepreneurship will be located at 119 Main St., Flemington. 

· Honeygrow opens Quakertown location, next to Chipotle on Route 309, on June 3.

· Dunkin' reopens remodeled restaurant at 1174 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Muse Modern Med Spa at 325 Fifth St. in Whitehall Township  will hold a grand opening June 4.

· Around Again, a consignment store, opened at 154 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

· Steak and Steel Hibachi, a restaurant in the works at 44 W. Walnut St., Bethlehem, still plans on opening late this summer. 

· Take It Outdoors Recreation Hub has moved to a spot along the Schuylkill River Trail at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County

· Pedego Electric Bikes has a new outlet in Lambertville, N.J. at 13 N. Union St.

· Amanda Vachris has opened a new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St. in Schuylkill Haven.

· Easton's new West Ward Market will open Wednesday and be open on Wednesday's through the summer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market, created by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, will sell fresh produce on 12th Street, next to Paxinosa Elementary School.

· Ciao Sandwich Shoppe is adding a second location, this time on College Hill in Easton. Ciao plans to open at 325 Cattell St. in late summer. Ciao already operates in downtown Easton at 12 N. Third St

· Ma's Crepes and Cakes will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 16 at 46 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. The celebration starts at 5 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 5:45 p.m. 

· Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."

·The Beef Baron on Catasauqua Road in Bethlehem is closed indefinitely for renovations

· The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are opening a new location in Allentown at 1302 N. 18th St.

· St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox school serving grades 1-9 starting this fall, held a grand opening at its St. Francis Center, Bethlehem, campus.

· Easton Commons, a shopping center anchored by Giant Foods at 2920 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township, has a new name: The Shops at Bethlehem.

· Carbon County is getting a taste of Brazil at Uai Brasil BBQ at 315 Lehigh Ave. in Palmerton.

· The Keystone Pub in Bethlehem Township, at 3259 Easton Avenue, has reopened after a lengthy and expensive renovation. 

· The Trading Post Depot opened at 401 Northampton St., Easton. The rustic furniture store makes custom tables for dining rooms, desktops, conference centers and more.

· The Easton area has a new gym: Homemade Fitness at 444 Cedarville Road in Williams Township.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante opened at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. 

· Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe to open second location on College Hill in Easton, replacing The Kettle Room

· Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. 

· Alter Ego Salon and Day Spa in Emmaus is holding a grand opening Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon. 

· Origen Latin Fusion has opened at the site of the former Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring, Berks County. 

· Sellersville Senior Residences will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24. The Bucks County affordable-housing community for adults 55 and older has 50 apartments, with eight allocated for people with behavioral health needs.

· The House and Barn in Emmaus has opened its Shed outdoor dining and cigar bar area. The House and Barn is at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus.

· Realtor Amanda Vachris and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Vachris's new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, at 4 p.m. on May 24.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening at its new headquarters in Trexlertown, 6126 Hamilton Blvd., on May 18.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has relocated within Emmaus. The new site is 15 S. Second St., not far from the former Sixth Street location.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National