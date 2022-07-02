Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Boulevard, Upper Macungie Township
The global chemical and gas company plans to develop a hydrogen terminal in the Netherlands with commodities trader Gunvor Group. Air Products said the terminal could start providing hydrogen in 2026, depending on regulations, permits and funding.
"Green" hydrogen, that is, gas generated in an environmentally sound way, could replace the use of carbon-based fuels in industries such as heavy transport.
Gunvor Group's main trading office is in Switzerland. It trades energy products and invests in terminals and ports.
Air Products of Lehigh County had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion. It operates in more than 50 countries and has a staff of more than 20,000. Get the full story.
***
ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township
Two proposed distribution centers covering about 267,000 square feet total, just off Route 33, ran into opposition at a Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting after developer Abe Atiyeh demurred when asked who the tenants will be.
Township Solicitor Charles Bruno told Atiyeh that knowing who will use the buildings helps Palmer judge the impact.
Most local warehouses are, at least according to their developers, built on "spec," that is, without a tenant in place. Atiyeh ultimately answered that no user has been identified.
The supervisors will meet again Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. for more review of the project. Read more about this project.
***
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES, FOX & ROACH, REALTORS: 3477 Corporate Parkway, Center Valley
The relocated Coopersburg office will hold a grand opening July 7 starting at 3 p.m.
Christina Acerra manages the new office, which is the home base for more than 55 employees.
The office is in a building next to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, close to Interstate 78 and Route 309.
***
CEDAR FAIR LP: Ohio-based owner of Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township
Dorney Park's parent company sold the land under its Great America amusement park in Santa Clara, California — a move that will lead to that park closing within 11 years.
A spokesman for Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park and 10 other amusement parks, said the sale of land to warehouse developer Prologis Inc. will have no impact on Dorney.
Cedar Fair sold the land for $310 million. Prologis has many local operations, covering millions of square feet. It is the chosen developer for Air Products and Chemicals' former headquarters in Upper Macungie Township. Get the full scoop.
***
HAWSER LLC: Allentown
The application-development firm unveiled its "Course Restaurant Guide" recently at Indie Cultivate, where Hawser said founder Josh Sapienza won for "best seed-stage startup."
During the seed stage, startups seek money from investors, who receive a stake in the company.
Hawser said its Course Restaurant Guide matches users with restaurants that suit their taste, and organizes lists of places people may wish to visit. Read more about this local company.
***
LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY: 1060 Lehigh St., Allentown
LANTA has brought in a French-based company to handle its "paratransit" service for people in wheelchairs or who qualify for van transportation.
Transdev, with U.S. headquarters in Chicago, will manage 99 vehicles and 109 LANTA employees in Lehigh and Northampton counties, along with the transportation's Carbon Transit division.
The contract with Transdev is for five years, but financial terms were not disclosed. Get the full story.
***
MOOVE IN SELF STORAGE: 1350 Uhler Road and 3221 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township
Two Moove In self-storage units have a new owner. National Storage Affiliates Trust has acquired two Forks Township Moove In sites for $14.7 million total.
National Storage is a real estate investment trust based in Colorado that as of March 31, owned 1,061 self-storage properties across 42 states and Puerto Rico. It owns 68.4 million square feet of rentable space. Read all the details.
***
SHANGY'S, THE BEER AUTHORITY: 6480 Alburtis Road, Lower Macungie Township
Shangy's, The Beer Authority, opened its second store on Wednesday. The beer store, founded in Emmaus in 1980, now has a spot at the intersection of Alburtis Road and Route 100.
Jerdon Construction put up the new store, according to Shangy's Facebook page.
In addition to Shangy's famous selection of beer, the new site has an expanded draft growler bar and slushie parlor, and two drive-through lanes.
The 40 E. Main St. location features a 40-tap growler bar and 30 taps for slushies, in addition to the 4,000-plus beers available.
***
WAWA INC.: 3608 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township
The convenience-store chain won approval from Bethlehem Township's planning commission for a store at the site of the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales along Nazareth Pike (Route 191). The proposed store will cover 6,300 square feet and include 16 gas pumps.
Neighbors of the site opposed the plan, citing concerns about traffic, stormwater and light. A petition against the plan circulated before the meeting Monday, but petitions do not carry any weight.
The township commissioners will have the final say on whether Wawa proceeds. Construction could begin this fall.
Other Wawas are in the works. The chain's website lists a potential summer opening date for a store at 4089 Jandy Blvd. in Lower Nazareth Township and a fall opening for stores on Route 940 in Mt. Pocono and at 2100 Northgate Blvd. in Pennsburg. Get the full story on what's happening with the proposed Bethlehem Township location.
***
WELLS FARGO: 740 Hamilton St., Allentown
Amid a wave of bank-branch closings across the U.S., Wells Fargo has opened a new bricks-and-mortar location in downtown Allentown. The branch at the Five City Center bulding held a grand opening Thursday.
Wells Fargo has hired bilingual staff and installed automatic teller machines, or ATMs, that can dispense as much as $2,000 in cash, including $1 bills.
The Five City Center office building was developed by J.B. Reilly's City Center Investment Corp.
Wells Fargo is one of America's "Big Four Banks," along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup. Get more on this.
BUSH HOUSE HOTEL: 200-214 W. Broad St., Quakertown
The Bucks County hotel has opened a social-service resource center in partnership with The Quakertown Ministerium, for residents of the Bush House and the Quakertown community. Bush House will give the space to local agencies and donate $2,000 to the ministerium.
Bush House has been renovated after a fire and insect infestation, and now offers more than 100 furnished rooms of low-income housing.
"The new social-services center in the Bush House will finally give local agencies the space they need to directly interact with the community members who need it the most," Rev. Denise Fry, president of The Quakertown Ministerium, said in a statement.
Tom Skiffington, owner of the Bush House, donated the space for social services. Read more about this story.
***
PNC BANK: 101 S. Easton Road, Glenside
The Glenside bank branch in Montgomery County closed June 24, according to the federal Office of the Comptroller of Currency, which regulates large banks. Pittsburgh-based bank PNC is, like other financial institutions, reviewing its physical outlets as digital banking becomes more popular.
***
LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK, 1328 Golden Slipper Road, Pocono Township
The Network wants to open a one-story hospital and three-story medical office building off of Route 611 in Pocono Township.
The facilities would take over the current site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt.
A plan by developer Embree Development Group of Georgetown, Texas, to build a "neighborhood hospital" and three-story medical office building on the site was presented to Pocono Township Planning Commission on Monday.
It would be at 1328 Golden Slipper Road, just off Route 611. It would be bordered on another side by Interstate 80.
It would be just the second new hospital in Monroe County in 107 years.
The plan would subdivide the Hunter Pocono Peterbilt site, now zoned commercial, into two lots: one for a one-story, 22,464-square-foot hospital, and the other for a three-story, 10,246-square-foot medical office. Read more here.
***
HUNTER POCONO PETERBILT, Stroudsburg
Plans for the Lehigh Valley Hospital also revealed that Hunter Pocono Peterbilt intends to move to Stroudsburg.
The sales and repair operation has been at its present site since 1978. It now has a 29,770-square-foot auto shop and large parking areas.
Online records show the site has been on the market since January 2021, but is under contract for sale.
Pocono Township Planners Secretary Michael Velardi revealed the planned move.
***
THE RANCH HOUSE, 2738 Penn Ave., Spring Township
The restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners.
Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying it will be called Lilli’s Ranch House, named after his daughter.
Caloiero said he also wants to keep the restaurant's western theme, but will update its menu to add Angus burgers, club sandwiches and more. He said he will remodel the entire restaurant to modernize it and hopes to reopen in September.
Caloiero said the restaurant will be hiring managers, cooks, servers, hosts & dishwashers.
The restaurant, as Circle S Ranch House, was a staple in Berks County for nearly five decades, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
In a March 30 Facebook post, then-owners Scott and Dennis Schell said in what they called “a letter to our community,” that “It is with heartfelt emotion that we have decided to close the doors of the Ranch House.” Get the full scoop here.
***
OCEAN STATE JOB LOT, Shillington Plaza, Cumru Township
The Rhode Island-based discount retailer planning to open in the former Kmart in the Shillington Plaza in Cumru Township, is looking to hire 50 workers.
Ocean State Job Lot is transforming 46,836 square feet of the 92,177-square-foot former Kmart into a "big, bright shopping experience," the retailer has said.
On Thursday, it said in a news release that it needs to fill up to 50 part- and full-time roles, as well as store leadership jobs. It also will hire seasonal workers.
Anyone interested can apply on the company's website. More about the opening here.
***
ST. LUKE's UNIVERSITY HEALTH NETWORK CLINIC, 211 N. 12th St., Lehighton
St. Luke's celebrated the completion of a 24-hour walk-in mental health clinic that it said is the first in the region and one of the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.
The center, built in the emergency department of the former Gnaden Huetten Hospital at 211 N. 12th St. in Lehighton, also will have an outpatient clinic and a center dedicated to veterans services.
Thursday’s ribbon-cutting came after nearly a year of construction.
Jody McCloud Missmer, St. Luke’s service line administrator of Behavioral Health Services, said the center is designed to immediately address mental health conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks, depression, grief, thoughts of self-harm, mood swings, anger and phobia before they become an urgent situation. Read more here.
***
PRIMO HOAGIES: 400 Terry Rich Blvd Suite 10A, St Clair
Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location, in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair.
The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to the first 100 customers.
Primo, based in Westville, New Jersey, says the store is the 89th in its chain. The closest locations to the Schuylkill County one are in Trexlertown, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre, all more than 30 miles away. Primo also has locations in Bethlehem and Easton. Read about the opening here.
***
ALMAC GROUP, 25 Fretz Rd, Souderton
The contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, will expand its North American headquarters near Souderton.
It plans to invest $93.5 million and add 355 new jobs for the project, announced Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday.
The expansion will add 100,000 square feet to Almac’s 246,000-square-foot facility in Lower Salford Township, and upgrade company sites in the Audubon and Lansdale areas “to meet increased and next generation client demand,” according to a statement from Wolf's office.
Almac has committed to create at least 355 new jobs, retain 1,434 existing jobs and invest $93.5 million into the project within the next three years.
The company has had operations in Pennsylvania for more than 20 years, and officially opened its North American headquarters site in 2011. The full story here.
***
SHOPRITE OF GREENWICH: 1207 U.S. Route 22
The grocery store has marked its 25th anniversary. The Colalillo family opened the store in 1997. Their company, ShopRite of Hunterdon County, also operates stores in Clinton and Flemington, New Jersey, and in Bethlehem Township and Yardley, Pennsylvania.
***