...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY MAY 21...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Saturday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

  • Comments
outdoor dining restaurant table generic

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Il Gaatano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.

The Easton area has a new gym: Homemade Fitness at 444 Cedarville Road in Williams Township. The gym provides personal training, semi-personal training, golf-performance workouts, boot camp, sports-performance training and nutrition coaching.

The Trading Post Depot at 401 Northampton St., Easton, held a grand opening Thursday. The rustic furniture store makes custom tables for dining rooms, desktops, conference centers and more.

"The tables really become conversation pieces as well," according to the store's website. "They're both works of art and truly functional furniture."

Each table is hand-crafted and made from Pennsylvania wood.

The chain that many Lehigh Valley residents crave is, so far, not coming to the region. That is Trader Joe's, the California-based grocery brand that sells gourmet foods, produce, vegetarian and organic products, and unusual imported items. Some locations sell alcohol, including Charles Shaw, the so-called "Two-Buck Chuck" wine. Two-Buck Chuck costs $3.99 at Trader Joe's store near Princeton, N.J., but originally cost $1.99 when introduced in California 20 years ago.

As of now, the chain is not planning on a local location: "Unfortunately, a new store in Lehigh Valley is not on our list," according to a company statement.

The Keystone Pub in Bethlehem Township, at 3259 Easton Avenue, has reopened after a lengthy and expensive renovation. The 216-year-old building has a new bar, more televisions and a new layout.

Carbon County is getting a taste of Brazil at Uai Brasil BBQ at 315 Lehigh Ave. UAI serves "rodizio" style, or all-you-can-eat, for $39.99 ($19.99 for ages 7 through 10) with meat offerings of Picanija, ribeye, New York Strip, pork, chicken and sausage brought to the table and sliced.

There is a $17.99 buffet with black beans on rice, kale, plantain, bacon, carrots, eggs, chicken salad, potato salad, tomato and lettuce, and several Brazilian offerings. With the buffet, meat can be purchased per pound and shared. Sandwiches and Brazilian-style burgers are available for $8 to $13.

Owners Meiriane Pessoa and husband Soliney, of Whitehall Township, do not have restaurant experience, but they do have experience cooking Brazilian food. They chose "uai" for the name because in Portuguese (the language of Brazil) uai is an exclamation, sort of like "wow" in English.

Uai Brasil is at the former site of Papa Al's Pizzeria, which has moved to 346 Delaware Ave.

Dollar General wants to increase its footprint in Schuylkill County. The discount chain wants to add a store at 201 Pottsville St. in Port Carbon, near the border with Mechanicsville. The site developer wants a break from parking requirements, asking to have 34 spots instead of the required 45. A zoning hearing will be held June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Courthouse to review that request.

Another former Bethlehem Steel Corp. property is getting a new use, but this one is across the country. RH, the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has taken the old Steel offices overlooking the San Francisco Bay and converted them into a restaurant with two wine bars and a showroom of home furnishings.

The former Steel company's properties have been reused locally for warehouses, industry and the SteelStacks entertainment venue, and in Baltimore, a huge logistics center. In Bethlehem, the site of the former Martin Tower will be converted into a retail, residential and office complex.

Shift4, the Lehigh County-based financial technology company, is taking over payment processing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Shift4 will handle online and in-person payments at the home of the 76ers and Flyers. The arena holds more than 250 events annually. An event-level space will be named the Shift4 Club. Shift4, founded in 1994 by Jared Isaacman, is based in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and handles more than 3.5 billion transactions annually.

In Reading, a Christian school has won zoning approval to open at the former St. Mark's Evangelical and Reformed Church at 211 W. Greenwich Street. Arrows Christian Academy plans to open in August with about 20 students from Mennonite churches, enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. The school's goal is to expand to grades K-12 with a maximum enrollment of 100. If enrollment exceeds 50, Arrows will have to go back to the city for a review of impact to the neighborhood from growth.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are not a new operation, but they are opening in Allentown at 1302 N. 18th St. The Brothers and The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening Friday, June 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. Registration can be made through the Chamber website. The business -- the name says it all -- will have music and a food truck at the grand opening celebration.

St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox school serving grades 1-9 starting this fall, held a grand opening at its St. Francis Center, Bethlehem, campus on Wednesday. The school intends to add a grade annually until it serves students through high school. "Students will be immersed in a culture which puts love of learning and love of God at the center of all academic pursuits," according to the school. St. John Chrysostom was an early church father who served as an archbishop of Constantinople. He died in the year 407.

The digital financial world marches on, and traditional branches close. The Wells Fargo bank branch at 541 Main St. in Slatington is due to close Aug. 3. The nearest branch is in Schnecksville, about five miles away. Meanwhile, a Wells Fargo location at 541 Pierce St. in Kingston, Luzerne County, closed earlier this month. A bank spokeswoman said the branch network is constantly being evaluated in terms of customer needs.

The global economy reached out in a big way to Vizinex RFID, a maker of radio frequency identification tags in East Allen Township. Assa Abloy AB of Sweden has acquired the Northampton County-based company for an undisclosed price. Vizinex's products can be used to trace medical equipment, drilling parts, weapons and almost any other physical product. RFID tags are used for security and to monitor supply chains. Vizinek will be merged into Assa Abloy's HID Global unit.

Easton Commons, a shopping center anchored by Giant Foods at 2920 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township, has a new name: The Shops at Bethlehem. Many shoppers were not aware of the old name, and Easton is about seven miles to the east. The new name reflects the location in the township and across the street from the City of Bethlehem.

"We felt the name of the shopping center should be more representative of the community it serves," Sarah Finney Miller, vice president at NAI Summit, said of the change. NAI Summit handles leasing at The Shops at Bethlehem. Among the other tenants are MAXX Fitness, Dairy Queen and Vic's Bagels.
About 274 apartments are being added on two parcels adjacent to The Shops, with more dwelling planned for the east on Farmersville Road in the township and to the north along Linden Street in Bethlehem.

Decor Home Furniture, a chain with a location in Whitehall Township, is hinting on its Facebook page about taking space at the Palmer Park Mall. In a social media post from Easton, the furniture retailer shows vacant space at the mall that used to house a Bon-Ton store.

The old Montex Textiles Mill off South Sixth Street in Allentown may become a new apartment development. City Council has approved a zoning change that would allow residential development, in this case, 144 apartments total in four three-story buildings. No final plan has been presented and there are several levels of approval still needed. Some residents oppose the proposal to add multi-family dwellings in a neighborhood of mostly single-family houses.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe to open second location on College Hill in Easton, replacing The Kettle Room

· Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. 

· Alter Ego Salon and Day Spa in Emmaus is holding a grand opening Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon. 

· Origen Latin Fusion has opened at the site of the former Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring, Berks County. 

· Sellersville Senior Residences will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24. The Bucks County affordable-housing community for adults 55 and older has 50 apartments, with eight allocated for people with behavioral health needs.

· The House and Barn in Emmaus has opened its Shed outdoor dining and cigar bar area. The House and Barn is at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus.

· La Spa & Nail Bar will hold a grand opening from 11 a.m. to closing on Friday, May 20, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. The 2765 Papermill Road, Wyomissing.

· Realtor Amanda Vachris and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Vachris's new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, at 4 p.m. on May 24.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening at its new headquarters in Trexlertown, 6126 Hamilton Blvd., on May 18.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has relocated within Emmaus. The new site is 15 S. Second St., not far from the former Sixth Street location.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches. 

· Molinari's at 322 E 3rd St. in Bethlehem is re-opening, offering ticketed seating with an Italian menu offering. 

· Tony's Pizza & Restaurant opened a new location at 3417 Sullivan Trail in Easton. 

· Big Papa's Restaurant & Catering opened at 1236 Northampton St, Easton. Dale Koehler & Sons Farm will supply the restaurant with meat and eggs.

· Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24.

· The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.

· The Canalside Cup on Route 611 in Williams Township opens for the season May 13

· The Curious Plantaholic Nazareth has expanded into New Jersey with a second store at 20 Main St. in historic Clinton, Hunterdon County. the original store is on Belvidere Street in Nazareth. 

·  Childcare With A Purpose and Lehigh Valley Martial Arts are both coming to the shopping center on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem later this year. 

·  Within Harmony wellness center has its grand opening May 18 and 5 p.m. The center, which will provide services such as reiki and crystal energy sessions, is located at at 182 S. First St. in Lehighton

· Time 2 Talk Therapy Services will hold an open house June 1 at 521 Bridge St. in Lehighton

· Alter Ego Salon & Day Spa to hold grand opening on May 22 at 500 Broad Street in Emmaus

· Sephora at Kohl's to open at Whitehall Kohl's

· Juliette Bridals by Ivana has relocated to 161 Glenworth Rd., Pottsville and is having a "relocation celebration" on May 19 at noon. 

· Iqor has opened a new 30,000 square-foot call center in Allentown

· Life Advance Fitness at 436 State Ave. in Emmaus opens on May 11

· Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is open at 561 S. Broad Street in Lansdale, in the former Super Foodtown location. 

· A new mafia-themed bar named Capo & Co. Keg and Cork Kitchen is hiring staff in Emmaus. The restaurant is at 1375 Chestnut St. and will feature a self-tap wine bar. 

· Terrain on the Parkway, at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown is open and renting apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom size. 

· McCall Collective Brewing plans a May opening for its second location at 7743 Hamilton Blvd. in the Breinigsville section of Upper Macungie Township. The original brewpub is in Allentown. 

· Project Paw cat cafe and thrift shop opened April 30 at 452 Northampton St., Easton. The cats in the cafe will be available for adoption. The business supports The Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Williams Township.

· McDonald's of Coopersburg is open at 6690 Short Drive, Upper Saucon Township, just off Route 309

· Oley Valley Inn in Oley Township is coming back as The Riedenau House, a farm-to-table restaurant. It will serve a German menu. 

