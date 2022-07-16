 Skip to main content
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Smoothie Q in Pottstown

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

DUTCH SPRINGS: 4733 Hanoverville Road, Lower Nazareth Township

The quarry lake and surrounding land that was home to an aqua park and diving venue finally has new owners. Warehouse developer Trammell Crow Co. paid $16.1 million for the acreage in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships. That transaction, more than a year in the making, paves the way for the construction of two warehouses, each close to 300,000 square feet.

The 50-acre quarry lake will open again under the leadership of Ken Kraft and Jim Folk, two local scuba divers. No opening date has been set so far for diving. The water park will not reopen.

Trammell Crow, a division of CBRE Group Inc., bought the property from Recreational Concepts, a company led by Stuart Schooley and Janes Wells-Schooley.

Recreational Concepts paid $97,662 in 1980 for the old mine that became a regional water park, considered by many residents to be a gem of the Lehigh Valley. Get the full story

***

NEUWEILER LOFTS: 401 N. Front St., Allentown

The redevelopment of the old Neuweiler & Son Brewery along the Lehigh River won city approval Tuesday.

Manhattan Building Co. plans to convert the site into 282 apartments covering more than 324,000 square feet, and 38,000 square feet of retail space with 370 parking spaces.

The seven-story building as proposed will have a café bar, conference room, gym, lounge and swimming pool.

Much of the brewery will be demolished, but the Neuweiler tower will remain. Neuweiler's was built in 1913 and closed in 1968 as national beer brands took over the market. That trend has since reversed, with the growth of the craft beer movement. Read more here

***

PA-ALLENTOWN-READING HOLISTIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, BERKS COUNTY, LEHIGH VALLEY AND REGION

A new chamber of commerce will link clients and practitioners of holistic practices, who use treatment methods outside of traditional Western medicine: reiki masters, nutritionists, massage therapists, acupuncturists and more.

President Alicia McBride said the chamber will help holistic businesses grow and provide a way for patients and practitioners to meet. The PA-Allentown-Reading branch is the first holistic chamber in Pennsylvania.

The organization was founded in California in 2012 and according to its website, has chapters in several states. The local chamber's first meeting will be held via Zoom on July 21. Read more about the Chamber of Commerce

***

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS WAREHOUSES7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township

Three big warehouses covering 2.61 million square feet in total won approval from the township's Zoning Hearing Board, with some conditions attached. The gas and chemical company's former campus became available for development when Air Products moved its offices a mile away last year.

Prologis Inc., which owns millions of square feet of warehouse space in the Lehigh Valley, will develop the site, using about one quarter of the 235-acre tract.

Residents complained about the warehouses adding more truck traffic to an already congested area, but the land is zoned for commercial use. The board listened to six hours of testimony over two hearings before voting Thursday. Read the latest here

***

LIFESTYLE BARBER ACADEMY: 353 Northampton St., Easton

Fernando Cardenas has opened the barber academy off Center Square, providing a career option for "the next generation of barbers who are looking to begin a career and change their life while still enjoying their life and not breaking the bank."

The academy trains new barbers who can then receive a Pennsylvania Barber's License, according to the business's website.

Lifestyle Barber Academy held its grand opening earlier this month, on conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

***

PA RYE COMPANY: 536-538 Hamilton St., Allentown 

A new bar and restaurant featuring Rye whiskey will open downtown this summer. City Center Investment Corp., the development company led by J.B. Reilly, said it has leased space to Dan Gonazlez and Jesse Haik. PA Rye Co. will occupy 6,200 square feet, with a bar on the first floor and a restaurant on the second floor. They will also open a wine store.

In addition to various Rye whiskeys, with an emphasis on Pennsylvania brands, the new bar will have 16 beer taps, a seasonal cocktail list and a wine list. Small plates will be available for $10 through $18.

PA Rye Co. will open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The full story is here

***

WOODMONT VALLEY: Route 100, Lower Macungie Township

The Township has cleared the way for a housing development on the site of an old Allen Organ showroom. The building on the 14-acre property will be demolished, making room for retail space and 120 residential units. Read the full story here

***

STRATEGIC WEALTH ADVISORY: 1275 Glenlivet Drive, Upper Macungie Township

The wealth-advisory firm was acquired by Informed Family Financial Services, a Montgomery County-based business. Informed Family Financial has offices in Norristown and Pottstown, and now adds Strategic Wealth's locations in Birdsboro, Berks County, and Upper Macungie in Lehigh County.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Earl Schultz and Shannon LaRose of Strategic Wealth will stay with the merged company, which will operate under the Informed Family Financial brand. Read the full scoop here

***

WIZ KIDS 2: 4817 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem Township

The steak sandwich store reopened Friday. The Madison Farms Wiz Kids closed for renovations after an electrical fire in April. There are now two Wiz Kids again; the original location is on Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem.

***

MISSION AUTISM CLINICS, 1510 Valley Center Parkway, Hanover Township, Northampton County

A ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday, July 22, and tours of the facility will be available during an event held with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. Mission Autism Clinics provides individualized therapy for children with autism.

***

CHAMPION 2.0 HAND CAR WASH: 250 Line St., Easton

The car wash will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. Champion provides cleaning, inside and out; waxing; scratch removal, and more services.

***

BELLA PIZZA II: 578 Chestnut St., Emmaus

Bella Pizza II is opening at the location of the now closed Joe's Pizza II in Emmaus. Joe's Pizza II closed July 17 and starting July 20, customers can order from Bella Pizza II, the owner tells 69 News. 

The restaurant located at 578 Chestnut St. has been operated by the same family for 15 years. The current owner says the family is retiring. 

The owner, Michael D'agostino, who has 45 years in the pizza restaurant business, tells 69 News a new family will operate the business and will begin serving the community on July 20 under the name Bella Pizza II.

The original Bella Pizza is located in Richland, Lebanon County.

The restaurant will be closed on July 18, 19 for cleaning and upgrades. Read more here

***

Berks O&C

MORGANTOWN LOGISTICS CENTER WAREHOUSE: Route 10 in Cumru Township

Developers of a proposed distribution center warehouse off Route 10 in Cumru Township took their plans directly to township residents Tuesday, but many who attended the open house seemed to challenge the idea or oppose it.

Hundreds of people, some with signs reading “No Route 10 Warehouse,” flowed in and out of Berks Nature Center for the three-hour event regarding the $80 million, 738,720-square-foot Morgantown Logistics Center warehouse.

There was no formal presentation, but a dozen placards gave details about the project. The project is proposed for 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road.

New details included that the project represents a more-than-$115 million investment, creating 197 construction jobs and 300 jobs once operational, and annual tax revenues of more than $237,000 once a tax abatement program county commissioners approved for the project in March runs out.

A second hearing for the project is scheduled before the township Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Read more here

***

Poconos Coal O&C

THE PYRAMID GYM: 230 Ochre St., Lehighton

The Pyramid gym in Lehighton, which called itself Carbon County's largest fitness and sports club, has permanently closed.

It ended its decade-long run on July 1.

It’s not clear what led to the closing of the center, which offered yoga, cardio, strength, active senior workouts and such activities as youth baseball and soccer camps.

The Pyramid was closed from March 2020 until June 2020 because of COVID-19, during which time it suspended payments for memberships, then reopened with a smaller capacity.

The gym opened in May 2012 as Pyramid Sports Performance Center at the former Scotty's Fashions clothing manufacturing facility.

The three-story, 53,000-square-foot former factory had a fitness center, several rooms with artificial turf for field sports and lines of batting cages and pitching tunnels. A multipurpose room lined with mats was used for Zumba, yoga and Pilates.

Owners said the closest comparable fitness centers were in the Lehigh Valley.

The website says anyone who paid membership past July 1 or anyone with leftover package credits or class passes should have gotten an email with refund information.

It says gift certificates “will be refunded based on certain criteria,” and directs holders to Spotts’ email at alyssa@pyramidsportsperformance.com. It says gift certificates from basket raffles or community events will not be honored. More details here

***

LOKI & LAYLA CANDLE COMPANY: 301 S. Centre St., Pottsville

The Loki & Layla Candle Company in Pottsville, which combines candles, pet care and body care, opened with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

It’s in the former site of Needleplay Tattoo, Schuylkill County’s longest-running tattoo and body piercing studio.

Joe Barnes, who with his fiancée Ashley Michel, owns the store, makes all of the products and said new ones are added almost weekly. All candles are vegan/kosher and free of phthalates – chemicals used in most commercial soaps and shampoos. The candles come in more than 100 scents.

The business also donates $1 of every product sold is donated to charities, organized by the brand, to military families and friends, bat conservation, and a fund to help people with veterinary bills.

The store is open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Learn more here

***

ST. LUKE’S HEALTH CENTER: 174 Harvest Lane, Pocono Summit 

St. Luke’s Health Center at Pocono Summit is set to open next week.

The 17,500-square-foot center, at 174 Harvest Lane, provides comprehensive health care for families, including walk-in urgent care and lab services, primary care, orthopedics, physical therapy and pediatrics.

The Care Now walk-in urgent care center will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18, and the other services will open over the course of the week.

Officials said the new center will offer services in spaces that are designed with patients in mind, with a spacious lobby, comfortable waiting areas, state-of-the-art technology and plenty of parking.

The health center opening comes only a few weeks after the recent opening of St. Luke’s Family Medicine-Tobyhanna, a primary care practice just 6.5 miles away in the Mountain Center.

The new health center also is just 14 miles from St. Luke's Hospital's Monroe campus in Stroud Township. That 180,000-square-foot medical center opened in October 2016, with an adjacent four-story 37,500-square-foot office building.

A four-story, 170,000-square-foot hospital expansion broke ground this spring and is scheduled to open in early 2024.

St. Luke’s said that with the new Pocono Summit Primary Care, families can establish relationships with a primary care provider for ongoing preventive care, routine care and care for acute and chronic health conditions. More details here

***

VITO'S COAL FIRED PIZZA: 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair

Vito’s Coal Fired Pizza & Restaurant in St. Clair, has a newly expanded and remodeled bar area.

The restaurant, which was the first coal oven pizza place in the Schuylkill county area when it opened more than a dozen years ago, held a ribbon-cutting for the expansion on July 1.

Owners Vito and Kelly Valenti “decided to remodel to give their customers a fresh new experience … a new, modern look,” said Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce President Robert Carl Jr. “A fun place to dine and enjoy beverages of people’s choice.”

The expansion also created a larger seating area, which meant adding more jobs, Vito Valenti said.

“This restaurant is superbly successful,” Carl said.

***

Southeastern PA O&C

NORRISTOWN BRICK: 741 Forrest Ave., Norristown

Outdoor Living Supply, a Minnesota-based company that sells landscape accessories, acquired the Montgomery County business for an undisclosed price.

Norristown Brick was founded in 1986 and sells masonry materials and "hardscaping," the manmade features used in landscape architecture. Russell Lyons, owner and operator of Norristown Brick, will continue to lead the business.

Outdoor Living Supply said in a statement that it is expanding in the northeastern U.S.

Private equity firm Trilantic Capital Management L.P. has invested in Outdoor Living Supply. The full story is here

***

RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA: 49 E. Lancaster Ave., Malvern

The new mental health outpatient center will treat people both with and without a substance-use disorder, citing an immediate need for services across Pennsylvania, particularly for young adults. Recovery Centers of America also operates in Devon, near Malvern, but said the new office will allow it to serve more people.

Care is available in person, virtually, or in a hybrid format. Among the illnesses treated are bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and other mental issues including eating disorders.

***

WELLS FARGO: 125 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

The bank branch in Ardmore is due to close, according to a federal bank regulator. Wells Fargo and other banks are closing branches as digital banking increases in popularity, although Wells Fargo recently opened a new Allentown branch.

***

CHRISTIANACARE: 1015 West Baltimore Pike, West Grove

ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, said Wednesday that it has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove.

ChristianaCare and Tower Health, which owned Jennersville Hospital, first announced an agreement of sale on June 14.

But opening services at the new ChristianaCare West Grove Campus will take some time, ChristianaCare said. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel adjacent to the hospital. The purchase price was $8 million.

The acquisition did not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.

ChristianaCare said that since the purchase was announced, its leaders have met with community leaders “to listen and learn.” Learn more here

***

SMOOTHIE Q: 600 Heritage Dr Ste 106, Pottstown 

Smoothie Q off of High Street, in the shopping center anchored by Parma Pizza, opened with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday. It sells healthy smoothies, acai bowls, a variety of Jamaican patties and coco bread.

Owners Frank and Heather Anderson said they moved to the area and wanted to offer the community health and wellness. The Andersons say they have made smoothies at home for more than 10 years as a couple, and Frank Anderson for more than 25 years.

The Andersons also said Smoothie Q “is committed to community service and giving back in means of feeding the hungry, families who need assistance due to disabilities, orphans and more.”

They said they hope to assist families in need in the area, and ask the community to patronize Smoothie Q and drop off names of local families in need into their recommendations box. It’s open to anyone, not just those in Pottstown.

At the end of the month when the funds are allocated, the Andersons will help feed four families in need by way of gift cards to their local grocery store.

Every Friday, Smoothie Q also will donate part of its proceeds among its community, Joni & Friends, and The Life House.

The business offers 14 kinds of smoothies, all with banana as an ingredient. In addition, it offers acai bowls; Jamaican beef, chicken, veggie and spinach patties; coco bread; and vitamin C and elderberry shots.

Smoothie Q is open 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday. Get the full scoop

Western NJ O&C

UNITY BANCORP.: 64 Old Highway 22, Clinton, New Jersey

The Hunterdon County-based bank was added to the Russell 2000, an index of publicly traded companies that measures the performance of small U.S. companies. Unity, which trades on the NASDAQ stock market under the ticker symbol UNTY, was added to the index June 27.

The bank has about $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits. Unity has 19 branches in New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley. Read more here

***

TOBY'S CUP: 857 Memorial Parkway (Route 22), Lopatcong Township

The hot-dog shack on the north side of Route 22 is due to reopen Aug. 13. A sign at the roughly 80-year-old roadside stand said Toby's will be back after renovations.

Toby's started as a hot-dog cart in Phillipsburg, according to the stand's website, before moving to Lopatcong. The current owner is Dan Risis, who also owns The Phillipsburg Antique Mall at 340 Fleming Drive.

The hot-dog stand has served generations of Warren County residents and was a favorite of Lafayette College students making late-night "doggie" runs. The full scoop is here

***

T-MOBILE: 1272 U.S. 22, Pohatcong Plaza, Pohatcong Township

The phone company has opened a new store at the shopping center just east of Phillipsburg on the south side of Route 22. T-Mobile is the surviving brand after a merger between that company and Sprint. The new store is part of T-Mobile's move into small towns and rural communities.

The new store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

***

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until July 13 for a final decision by Upper Macungie Township's zoning hearing board on 2.61 million square feet of warehouses. 

· Chubby's of Southside Easton has added Krispy Krunchy Chicken to its offerings and name.

· Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which operates in the U.S. and Europe, will open a medical-marijuana dispensary at 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township.

· Habitat for Humanity, which has "ReStores" that sell new and lightly used furniture, has leased 30,000 square feet at the South Mall.

· Nat Hyman's bid to convert an old warehouse at 938 Washington St. in Allentown into 48 apartments did not win zoning hearing board approval this week after neighbors said more housing would make an on-street parking shortage worse.

· Members 1st Federal Credit Union opened a new branch this week at 5605 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown. It's one of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. 

· A Turkish restaurant has relocated from one downtown to another, taking its fresh ingredients and cozy atmosphere from Nazareth to 200 Main St., Tatamy.

· The Tennessee Titans have chosen Allentown-based Shift4 Payments to handle payments at Nissan Stadium.

· Wells Fargo Bank held ribbon-cutting at its downtown Allentown branch at 740 Hamilton St.

· The Wiz Kidz outlet at the Madison Farms residential/retail development in Bethlehem Township will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting at noon on July 15.

· Bad Biscuit Company, which offered breakfast with scratch-made biscuits, freshly baked pastry and local, small-batch artisan coffee, said it will cease operations at 16 Columbia Ave. in Reading after its July 1 hours.

· FastBridge Fiber has announced it will build an all-fiber cable network that will offer ultra-fast internet in the Reading area.

· Hamid Chaudhry has said he no longer plans to move forward with pursuing a food truck park he previously proposed on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Exeter Township at 6600 Perkiomen Ave. (Route 422 East). 

· The Maxatawny Township Planning Commission has OK'd a proposal for a Mavis Discount Tire store in the Kutztown Road shopping center that features a Giant supermarket.

· Valentino's Italian restaurant has gotten Maxatawny Township's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane.

· Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, under new ownership, will hold a "Grand Re-Opening Bash" July 9 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

· Sauce West End plans to open in a former Rita's Italian Ice, just off Route 209 across from the Tractor Supply store in Brodheadsville.

· The Surgery Center of Pottsville, which offered medical procedure services for 16 years in Cressona Mall. will close June 28.

· Wells Fargo has closed its branch office in Langhorne, near the intersection with Maple Avenue.

· The latest PrimoHoagies location in New Jersey held a grand opening at 1930 State Route 57, Hackettstown.

· A new Tractor Supply Co. store in Warren County will have its grand opening in the former Toys 'R' Us store in Pohatcong Plaza on July 9.

· Hunter Pocono Peterbilt plans to move Pocono Township operations to Stroudsburg.

· Coal Winery and Kitchen at 81 Broad St., Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page. 

· Lowhill Township supervisors approved a 312,120-square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center on a 43.4-acre tract on the west side of Route 100, south of the Kernsville Road intersection.

· The Mint Gastropub at 1223 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, announced that it has temporarily closed to undergo a merger with a "well-known restaurant group" from Bethlehem.

· The Slatington Farmers Market opened its 28,000-square-foot showroom, which includes space for 53 vendors, as well as a 4,000-square-foot event space.

· St. Luke's University Health Network opened a new pediatric inpatient unit next to the eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem.

· 25th Asian House opened at the location of the former Tin Tin Chinese restaurant in the 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township.

· The Chick-Fil-A in Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township was razed to make way for a new, expanded facility for the popular chicken sandwich restaurant.

· Plans for drive-thru locations of a Chipotle and a Starbucks at the intersection of Ivy League Drive and Kutztown Road were rejected by Maxatawny Township planners.

· Cumru Township plannes reviewed preliminary plans for NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center, a 738,720-square-foot warehouse to be built on 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road.

· Kutztown University has plans to expand its historic Poplar House to 13,161 square feet with an addition around its side and back, but keep the 129-year-old structure intact.

· A wine store and beverage outlet could be coming to a new two-unit building along the commercial strip of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton, Carbon County.

· ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, has announced it will buy the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County.

· Garden of Health Inc. celebrated the opening of the food bank's new warehouse at 201 Church Road, North Wales, in Montgomery County.

· Silverline Trailers Inc. opened its first location in Pennsylvania and in the Northeast at 223 Porter Road, Pottstown, where it sells utility, cargo, dump, equipment and car hauler trailers. 

· A new smoothie and bowl restaurant, Sips & Berries, opened at 285 Maple Ave., Harleysville, in Montgomery County.

· Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. 

· Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner is moving his real estate investment and finance firm DLP Capital from Bethlehem to Allentown at 835 W. Hamilton St.

· While Wells Fargo has been the leader in closing banks lately, it will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new downtown Allentown office at 740 Hamilton St. on June 30.

· If you're in the market for sterling silver jewelry, minerals and semi-precious gemstones, C& I Minerals is now operating at the South Mall at 3300 Lehigh St. in Allentown.

· The Allentown-based utility company PPL Corp. bought a major Rhode Island utility.

· Ownership at Martellucci's Pizzeria in Bethlehem has changed, but Paul and Donna Hlavinka and their family are running the pizza place at 1419 Easton Ave., just as it has been operated for 49 years. 

· Dr. Jacob Kasprenski's new Kasprenski Family Eye Care opened at 1088 Howertown Road, Catasauqua.

· Josie's New York Deli in downtown Easton closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but a June 13 Historic District Commission meeting approved a request for a new sign at its building at 14 Centre Square. 

· Zekraft cafe has opened its second location in the Easton Silk Mill in Easton. The first Zekraft restaurant was opened in Bethlehem. The restaurants' menus change frequently, with a focus on local ingredients. 

· Manta Massage at 319 Main St., Emmaus, will hold its grand opening on July 10 starting at 11 a.m. 

· The former Iron Lakes Country Club, constructed in the late 1950s and early 1960s, will operate at 3625 Shankweiler Road in North Whitehall Township under its new name, The Club at Twin Lakes. 

· Prologis, a titan in the logistics industry, will own and operate three warehouses proposed in Upper Macungie Township at the former Air Products headquarters campus at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. 

· Lehigh Valley Health Network ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital — a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility at 2128 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Mahoning Township.

· Pocono Township commissioners voted to accept Swiftwater Solar's preliminary final plan for the $111 million, 80-megawatt field on a private 644-acre site on top of Bear Mountain that would include about 200,000 solar panels.

· Firetree Ltd. wants to expand its in-patient rehab operation at the former Sands Ford auto dealership at 440 N Claude A Lord Blvd. (Route 61), Pottsville.

· A Dunkin' in Schuylkill County located at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. 

· The Conservatory music school in Bucks County will close after 34 years, and school officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause. The nonprofit, located at 4059 Skyron Drive, Doylestown, will close June 30.

· A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Arby's will be built on the site of the former Ahart's Market on Route 22 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

· Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce offices and the Unity Bank Center for Business & Entrepreneurship will be located at 119 Main St., Flemington. 

· Honeygrow opens Quakertown location, next to Chipotle on Route 309, on June 3.

· Dunkin' reopens remodeled restaurant at 1174 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Muse Modern Med Spa at 325 Fifth St. in Whitehall Township  will hold a grand opening June 4.

· Around Again, a consignment store, opened at 154 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

· Steak and Steel Hibachi, a restaurant in the works at 44 W. Walnut St., Bethlehem, still plans on opening late this summer. 

· Take It Outdoors Recreation Hub has moved to a spot along the Schuylkill River Trail at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County

· Pedego Electric Bikes has a new outlet in Lambertville, N.J. at 13 N. Union St.

· Amanda Vachris has opened a new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St. in Schuylkill Haven.

· Easton's new West Ward Market will open Wednesday and be open on Wednesday's through the summer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market, created by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, will sell fresh produce on 12th Street, next to Paxinosa Elementary School.

· Ciao Sandwich Shoppe is adding a second location, this time on College Hill in Easton. Ciao plans to open at 325 Cattell St. in late summer. Ciao already operates in downtown Easton at 12 N. Third St

· Ma's Crepes and Cakes will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 16 at 46 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. The celebration starts at 5 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 5:45 p.m. 

· Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."

·The Beef Baron on Catasauqua Road in Bethlehem is closed indefinitely for renovations

· The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are opening a new location in Allentown at 1302 N. 18th St.

· St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox school serving grades 1-9 starting this fall, held a grand opening at its St. Francis Center, Bethlehem, campus.

· Easton Commons, a shopping center anchored by Giant Foods at 2920 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township, has a new name: The Shops at Bethlehem.

· Carbon County is getting a taste of Brazil at Uai Brasil BBQ at 315 Lehigh Ave. in Palmerton.

· The Keystone Pub in Bethlehem Township, at 3259 Easton Avenue, has reopened after a lengthy and expensive renovation. 

· The Trading Post Depot opened at 401 Northampton St., Easton. The rustic furniture store makes custom tables for dining rooms, desktops, conference centers and more.

· The Easton area has a new gym: Homemade Fitness at 444 Cedarville Road in Williams Township.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante opened at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. 

· Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe to open second location on College Hill in Easton, replacing The Kettle Room

· Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. 

· Alter Ego Salon and Day Spa in Emmaus is holding a grand opening Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon. 

· Origen Latin Fusion has opened at the site of the former Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring, Berks County. 

· Sellersville Senior Residences will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24. The Bucks County affordable-housing community for adults 55 and older has 50 apartments, with eight allocated for people with behavioral health needs.

· The House and Barn in Emmaus has opened its Shed outdoor dining and cigar bar area. The House and Barn is at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus.

· Realtor Amanda Vachris and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Vachris's new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, at 4 p.m. on May 24.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening at its new headquarters in Trexlertown, 6126 Hamilton Blvd., on May 18.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has relocated within Emmaus. The new site is 15 S. Second St., not far from the former Sixth Street location.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

