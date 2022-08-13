Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township
The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook page, ownership gave no specific reason. In response to the announcement, fans said the restaurant had been their favorite breakfast spot.
Alfie's most recent menu included standard breakfast fare along with the "Goombah" sandwich (eggs, soppressata, peppers, broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella) and an Italian omelet with many of the same ingredients.
"We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for making the past five years an enjoyable experience," the Facebook post said. Read more about this closing.
***
EASTON SENIOR LIVING LLC: 3701 Corriere Road, Palmer Township
A four-story, 30,000-square-foot senior home is on its way. The 102-unit lodging was approved by Palmer's board of supervisors this week.
Easton Senior Living LLC developer said the facility will have 131 beds, with options for independent and assisted-living, along with a dementia-care section.
The building will be across from Palmer View Apartments, and have 107 parking spaces. Seventy-one of the spots will be in an underground garage. Get all the details.
***
THE FARM & TABLE: 119 S. Main St., Nazareth
The former Jacksonian Club in Nazareth is now a restaurant with bowling lanes. Farm & Table's menu includes paninis, salads, wraps, doughnuts made fresh daily, bagels and more, according to its Facebook page.
Menus and hours are subject to change. See Farm & Table's social media for details.
***
LEHIGH VALLEY MARTIAL ARTS: 2910 Easton Ave. (The Shops at Bethlehem, formerly Easton Commons), Bethlehem Township
The martial arts school has opened a sixth location, this one in the Easton Avenue shopping center in Bethlehem Township that is also home to a Giant grocery store.
Lehigh Valley Martial Arts says its instruction is about more than punches and kicks; it's about discipline and concentration.
Three-year-old children up to adults are welcome for sessions in tai chi, Okinawan karate and Chinese Kung Fu systems.
***
MIND MATTERS COACHING, COUNSELING AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES: 1150 Glenlivet Drive, Suite A-23, Upper Macungie Township
Leslie Chandy is opening a new office Aug. 31 with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.
"Our vision is to help bring peace of mind, hope and healing to those struggling with matters of the mind," according to the Mind Matters website.
Mind Matters offers coaching, counseling for individuals and groups, and psychological testing. It also has a Reading location.
***
NORTH KROCKS ROAD: Lower Macungie Township
Lower Macungie's planning commission reviewed an early plan for 54 acres near the Hamilton Crossings bypass Tuesday. The project would include two apartments buildings with a total of 372 units, and a clubhouse and pool. There would also be a 160-unit hotel and two commercial buildings, each of 10,000 square feet.
The development would have 1,154 total parking spaces, most of them in the residential section. So far, no traffic study has been permitted.
Because the proposal submitted was a sketch plan — a preliminary look that provides the township a chance to comment — no formal action was taken Tuesday. Read more about this project.
***
POTTS DOGGIE SHOP: 2428 Cherryville Road, Northampton
The store is not new, but it has a new look and celebration of its updating from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 with the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be at 5:45 p.m.
Registration for the event is available via the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce website.
***
FORMER SANTANDER BANK BUILDING: 601 Penn St., Reading
An admittedly broad proposal for the old bank building could include a hotel, apartments and a restaurant. The restaurant would be run in partnership with Alvernia University as part of the school's business incubator program.
Peter d'Aubermont of Heights Advisors, who said he represents the developer, discussed options before the Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday. While a hotel would be the preferred use for the upper floors, apartments would serve as a backup plan. Get the full scoop.
***
OLEY TURNPIKE DAIRY: 6213 Oley Turnpike Road, Oley Township
Aug. 21 will be the last day for the ice cream stand and petting zoo that has served Berks County for 52 years. Eugene Moser and family posted a sign recently that it is time to retire, and that "suitable homes will be found for all of our animals.
"Thank you to our all our staff, loyal customers, friends and family for their support over the years."
Fans have been posting memories of visits over the years, but they should not keep milk bottles as souvenirs. On their final visits, Moser has also asked that the dairy's bottles be returned by the closing date. Read all about it.
***
THE CROSSINGS AT AMBLER STATION: 250 S. Maple Ave., Ambler
Billed as "Ambler's first apartments in 50 years," The Crossings complex is next to the town's train station and within walking distance of downtown, according to Summit Realty Advisors and Scully Co.
The apartments feature keyless entry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wood-plank floors.
Rent for a one-bedroom unit starts at $1,870, and two-bedroom apartments cost about $2,540. The apartments range in size from 669 square feet to 1,155 square feet. Read more.
***
PANERA BREAD: 204 Shoemaker Road, Pottstown
The Tri-County Business Campus is expanding, with a Panera Bread with drive-thru on the way. Pottstown Borough Council approved the addition Monday.
The Panera restaurant will cover 4,000 square feet and be next to Sakura Asian Cuisine. The restaurant will also have an outdoor patio for dining. The forecast construction end-date is in the fall of 2023. Get the full story.
***