Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township
The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available in case wardrobe changes are needed.
Professional photographers and their clients are also welcome. The salon is available for private events. And Pose is on the second floor of the mall, next to Macy's.
***
BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, 27 N. 7th St., Allentown
The ice cream shop is moving on from the Downtown Allentown Market for "new opportunities ahead," according to a post on Facebook.
The co-owners and friends say the market helped them launch their brand, which has now expanded with locations at the Trolley Barn in Quakertown and the Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township.
The last day to get Batch scoops at the Allentown market is Aug. 31.
"Stay tuned for exciting announcements coming very soon!" the social media post said. Read more.
***
BETHLEHEM SHARED SERVICES: 1810 Spillman Drive, Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7, Bethlehem
An international cigar business plans to put up an office, walk-in humidor and tavern in South Bethlehem. Bethlehem Shared Services, a division of Scandinavian Tobacco Group of Denmark, submitted plans to the city for review Thursday.
The location is Fourth and Emery streets, just a bit east of Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino, though the address is 1810 Spillman Drive, a block from Bethlehem Shared Services' distribution center. The business's current headquarters is in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and it has a Cigars International retail outlet at 535 Main St., Bethlehem.
The proposed office would cover 12,930 square feet, and with three stories, provide 38,814 square feet of space. Read more.
***
CRG SERVICES MANAGEMENT WAREHOUSES: 905 Pennsylvania Ave., Plainfield Township
The township's planning commission voted Monday to put off a decision on an application for two warehouses. The two buildings would cover 1.1 million square feet total.
The developers say the warehouses would hold consumer goods, not hazardous materials. Neighbors objected, as they have across the Lehigh Valley, to more truck traffic and noise. Get the full story.
***
'ENJOY WITH GUSTO' HOTEL PROPOSAL: 1-6 Centre Square, Easton
A new hotel may be on its way to downtown Easton. Mick Gjevkukaj brought up the idea at a zoning meeting Monday and won approval for variances. Part of the site is occupied now by The Standard bar and restaurant.
Gjevkukaj's Enjoy with Gusto hospitality company is behind the Townley House Hotel and restaurants Ocean, Three OAK Steakhouse and River Grille.
The hotel, as proposed, would be seven stories high with 49 rooms, two restaurants and meeting space. It will not provide on-site parking. Read all about it.
***
MILLIPORESIGMA WAREHOUSE PROPOSAL: 8361 Schantz Road, Upper Macungie Township
The township will review a request for a "special exception" Sept. 14 for a 40,257-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility on three acres in a light industrial district zone.
Under zoning law, a "special exception" is a permitted use, but the township has the right to impose conditions as part of the approval process.
The building would have five loading docks. Access would be from Oldt Road. Representatives of the developer said they do not expect the warehouse to be a 24-hour operation, and they estimated about 24 truck trips to the site daily. Get more details.
***
PENNSYLVANIA RYE COMPANY: 536 Hamilton St., Allentown
Co-owners Jesse Haik and Dan Gonzalez, veterans of the local restaurant industry, think they have found a niche: high quality bourbon, Scotch and most of all, Pennsylvania Rye. American rye whiskey is similar to bourbon but must include at least 51% rye grain.
The two-story, 6,800-square-foot bar also serves "small plates," and the owners plan to add a retail store and food to-go.
Pennsylvania Rye Company is open Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight. Get the full story.
***
POTTS' DOGGIE SHOP: 307 S. Broad St., Nazareth
The hot dog shop showed off its new façade Tuesday. "Same hot dogs but new look," noted at an event held with the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce.
***
RECOVERY COVE: 2005 Fairview Ave., Palmer Township
The addiction treatment center will hold a grand opening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 with a ribbon-cutting, in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"Our outpatient program allows you to live at home while receiving care. You'll attend therapy at our facilities and participate in individual sessions with a counselor as well as group sessions," according to Recovery Cove's website.
***
STARBUCKS: 6669-75 Sullivan Trail, Plainfield Township
The township planning commission put off a vote on a proposal for a Starbucks shop just off the Route 33 interchange at Route 512. The coffee shop and drive-thru, if approved, will be near the First Northern Bank.
Concerns about traffic backing up and stormwater were raised. Developer Posh Properties has until Sept. 27 to submit revisions to its proposal. Read more.
***
SHEETZ: 501 E. Bellevue Ave., Muhlenberg Township
The Sheetz store at East Bellevue Avenue and North Fifth Street may be knocked down and rebuilt. The 26-year-old store is due for an upgrade, according to Sheetz Inc.
Township commissioners approved the plan, with the requirement that a fence be put up to prevent trash from blowing onto a nearby property.
Bob Sheetz founded the chain in 1952, according to the convenience-store chain's website. Sheetz is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and now has more than 600 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. Find out more about this project.
***
STARBUCKS: 3050 N. Fifth St., Muhlenberg Township
A new coffee shop with drive-thru may be on the way at the former Fairgrounds Square Mall. The proposed site covers a little more than one-half acre.
Starbucks operates more than 30,000 stores worldwide. Read more about the proposal.
***
ALMAC GROUP: 25 Fretz Rd., Souderton
The Northern Ireland company plans to spend about $100 million to expand in Montgomery County and add 350 jobs.
Almac, a privately owned business that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, already employs more than 1,500 people in the county. Get all the details.
***
K.D. SMITH & SON AUCTION CO.: 80 Pacific Drive, Quakertown
The auction house has relocated to Bucks County from Allentown. It holds month-long silent auctions of coins, stamps, jewelry, toys, militaria, trains, games, political items, collectibles and more.
Registered bidders may inspect items or bid remotely. Winning bidders may pick up items or ask for shipping.
***
KINDNESS COTTAGE: 2290 W. Main St., Stroudsburg
The nonprofit "closet" that helps support foster families will hold a grand opening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The Kindness Cottage provides clothing, furniture and other items free to children in foster care.
During the opening celebration, the cottage will accept items for a "Baby Shower Drive." Any hygiene items for babies, along with wipes, formula, burp cloths, teethers, toys are welcome.
The opening is being held in conjunction with the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.
***
HOOTZ BAR & GRILLE: 12 River Rd., Pohatcong Township
The old Hoots Riverside Taproom is back as Hootz Bar & Grille. The renovated building faces the Delaware River, just off the bridge to Riegelsville, Bucks County.
Hootz serves pub fare such as cheesesteaks, burgers and pork roll, along with a Beyond Burger vegetarian option, wings and more.
The bar's social media suggests checking for service changes. Right now, posted hours are Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hootz is not open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
***
MONTE VIEW AT POHATCONG: High Street, Pohatcong Township
A 120-unit development has been approved for High Street with three garden-style apartment buildings and a four-story building on nine acres. The development is about a mile from the Delaware River and near Route 78.
Larken Associates will develop the project, with construction starting next year and completion expected in 2025. Read more.
***