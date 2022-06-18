 Skip to main content
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Slatington Farmers Market opens

Bleiler's Produce Patch at the Slatington Farmers Market.

 John Moser | 69 News

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.

Lehigh Valley O&C

COAL WINERY AND KITCHEN: 81 Broad St., Bethlehem

Coal Winery and Kitchen, which served up contemporary West African Fusion and Ghanaian cuisine with house-made wines in downtown Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page. 

"It's been a wonderful journey thus far and an even brighter one beyond," owner and chef Kofi Armah wrote in a Facebook post. "My family and I would like to thank all our amazing guests in the Lehigh Valley and beyond for patronizing and supporting us all these years." 

Armah wrote on Tuesday that the business closed its location on Broad Street "to relocate and find a new space to better accommodate you."   

The post says the closing and move are "due to circumstances beyond our control," but doesn’t further explain. 

"Having you as our guests was more than any success a restaurant could ask for," the chef said. 

Coal opened in 2018. The Bethlehem site had previously been the location for several restaurants.

***

LOWHILL TOWNSHIP WAREHOUSE: 2766 Route 100, Lowhill Township

A packed firehouse of concerned residents couldn't stop another warehouse project from advancing, this time in Lowhill Township in the northwest portion of Lehigh County.

Township supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a 312,120-square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center on a 43.4-acre tract on the west side of Route 100, south of the Kernsville Road intersection.

Residents say the warehouse — one of three proposed for the area — will worsen traffic problems, threaten safety and diminish their quality of life. If all three projects gain approval, a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses would be added within a 1-mile radius of a residential area.

"We don't need that," said one resident. "We don't need tractor-trailers around here."

At the beginning of Thursday's meeting, the township solicitor stated that Supervisor George Wessner, who is part owner of one of the warehouses, was not required by law to recuse himself from the board's vote. Some residents at the meeting said he still should, even if legally it did not constitute a conflict of interest.

Potential tenants for the warehouse have not been announced. Get the full scoop on Thursday night's decision.

***

THE MINT GASTROPUB: 1223 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

The Mint Gastropub, which has been on West Broad Street since June 2011, announced that it has temporarily closed to undergo a merger with a "well-known restaurant group" from Bethlehem.

"With familiar faces and new faces, we look forward to the future here on the west side of Bethlehem and we look forward to seeing you all as soon as possible," the restaurant teased in Facebook post.

The closure announced this week will "allow for transition and all the necessary components needed to be installed, enacted, and prepared to re-open and be ready to begin serving our community once again as TheMint Gastropub," the announcement said.

It does not say how long the restaurant will be closed or with whom it will merge.

"This move will ensure continued establishment here on the West Side as well as growth and the ability to offer more services in the future," the post said.

The restaurant serves what it calls "contemporary comfort foods," as well as American craft beers.

It says gift certificates will still be honored after the merger.

***

SLATINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 8281 Route 87, Washington Township

After two years of preparation, the Slatington Farmers Market opened Friday next to Slatington Marketplace inside the former Keystone Lamp Factory.

Plans for the market's 28,000-square-foot showroom includes space for 53 vendors, as well as a 4,000-square-foot event space.

The market already has stands featuring Bleiler's Produce Patch of Breinigsville; Bulb Coffee Company; True Blue Mediterranean Express foods; Slatedale Discount Provisions food, home and health items; Uncle Jay's BBQ; Takkii Ramen; an arcade; pizza and burgers; crepes; Poke; a bakery; a deli; ice cream; and doughnuts.

There also will be a bar, winery and distillery, according to the Facebook page. Spaces remain open for vendors that would like to join the market.

In May 2021, the market held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for more than 40 vendors, but with the coronavirus pandemic, it never really got off the ground. A July 2, 2021, grand opening was canceled.

The market will now be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, but each vendor will set its own hours. Get the full details on the opening.

***

ST. LUKE'S PEDIATRIC INPATIENT UNIT: 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem

St. Luke's University Health Network held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its new pediatric inpatient unit next to the eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit at St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem.

The new 17-bed unit includes state-of-the-art technology, overnight space for parents — including couches and TVs, private bathrooms and showers in each room — and a playroom with interactive toys and afternoon quiet hours.

The new unit also has 24/7 hospital coverage, support from pediatric-trained respiratory therapists and specialty trained pediatric nurses, pharmacists and pediatric surgeons.

The opening of the pediatric inpatient unit comes on the heels of the May opening of St. Luke's Pediatric Specialty Center, the region's first and only free-standing facility dedicated entirely to kids.

The network also recently announced its membership to the Children's Hospital Association, a national organization of hospitals and health systems committed to pediatric health care. Read more about the new pediatric inpatient unit.

***

25TH ASIAN HOUSE: 2423 Nazareth Road, Palmer Township

The 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township will soon have a new restaurant. 25th Asian House announced on Facebook that it will open Tuesday, June 21, at the location of the former Tin Tin Chinese restaurant.

The restaurant will serve Thai cuisine, such as Pad Thai, red curry and Thai mango dishes; as well as Japanese cuisine such as teriyaki, udon, hibachi and hot and spicy selections. There's also a lunch special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

***

Berks O&C

CHICK-FIL-A: 2707 N. Meridian Blvd., Spring Township

If you need a Chick-Fil-A fix, you'll have to wait at least 22 weeks for the location in the Broadcasting Square shopping center to reopen.

The existing building is scheduled to be razed Monday to make way for a new, expanded location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant chain. Preparation work was underway this week.

The new building is expected to open around Nov. 10. The location will feature a double drive-thru and dual-line kitchen with dual pickup.

The present building has been there since May 2002. Check out more info about the improvements expected for the restaurant.

***

CHIPOTLE and STARBUCKS: Ivy League Drive at Kutztown Road, Maxatawny Township

Plans for two drive-thru restaurants at an intersection near Kutztown were rejected Thursday.

The Maxatawny Township planning commission said the proposed parcels were too small, and would require exceptions to the zoning ordinances that they wouldn’t approve.

Developers Motus Equities LLC of Wyomissing revealed at the planners’ meeting that the restaurants would be Starbucks and Chipotle, as had been rumored in the community.

The businesses were proposed on the east and west corners of Ivy League Drive at Kutztown Road, across from the Giant Food Store shopping center.

But planners voted 3-1 to reject requests for four zoning ordinance variances for each plan. The requests were to allow access drives to be 233 feet from the intersection rather than the required 400, to allow parking or loading in front yards, relief from required landscaping, and granting a conditional use for drive-thrus. Read more about why planners turned down the projects.

***

NORTHPOINT-MORGANTOWN COMMERCE CENTER: Morgantown Road and Freemansville Road, Cumru Township 

A Cumru Township site previously eyed for a warehouse by a mail marketing company now is the planned site for an even larger distribution center warehouse. 

The township planning commission this month reviewed preliminary plans for NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center, an $80 million, 738,720-square-foot warehouse to be built on 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road. A second hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. 

The plans say the building would primarily be for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution — though they also say there would be "some limited assembly and repackaging." The plans don't identify a tenant, and none was revealed at a June 6 planning commission hearing. 

The site previously was eyed for a 650,000-square-foot warehouse costing $49 million to $55 million for Mail Shark, a direct-mail marketing company that develops advertising solutions for pizza shops, auto repair shops, dental practices and more. Get the full story on the proposed NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center

***

POPLAR HOUSE: 15239 Kutztown Road, Kutztown

Plans to turn Kutztown University’s historic Poplar House into a campus visitors center is finally on the drawing board — literally.

University officials on Thursday presented the township planning commission with preliminary plans for the project, which would expand Poplar House to 13,161 square feet with an addition around its side and back, but keep the 129-year-old structure intact.

The university first announced plans in January 2020 to turn the prominent building at Kutztown Road and College Boulevard into a single-stop place for visitors and prospective students to be greeted, welcomed and given information.

The university has said the project would take two years.

The new area would be significantly larger than the existing Poplar House, and would contain a multipurpose room that could become an auditorium with stacking chairs and audio/visual capabilities; a welcome center lobby; a catering kitchen; and offices. Read more about the proposed Poplar House undertaking.

Poconos Coal O&C

BLAKESLEE STATION: 101 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton

A wine store and beverage outlet could be coming to a new two-unit building along the commercial strip of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton, Carbon County. The borough planning commission got its first look at the plans on Tuesday. 

The building would be at on Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, between Advance Auto Parts and Pizza Hut. The site is vacant, but now used by a farm stand.  

Mitch 328 LLC of Jim Thorpe wants to build Blakeslee Station, a 50-by-150-foot building, on a 1-acre lot, said Darren Heckman of Keystone Consulting Engineers, who represented owner Jane Mason.  

Initial plans submitted to the borough show the 4,300-square-foot beverage outlet and 3,200-square-foot wine store on what now is a gravel-covered area. The site would have a 27-space parking lot that Heckman said meets borough requirements and sidewalks.  

Planners voted unanimously to accept the plans for review. Borough Engineer Bruce Steigerwalt now will review the plans and give the Masons recommendations, likely at the planners' next meeting. Get more info about the proposed Blakeslee Station

***
Southeastern PA O&C

CHRISTIANACARE WEST GROVE CAMPUS: 1015 W. Baltimore Pike, West Grove 

ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, has announced it will buy the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. 

ChristianaCare and Tower Health, which owns Jennersville Hospital, said they have signed an agreement of sale, with the closing expected in 30 to 60 days. The purchase will include the hospital and Tower Health's interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel. 

The new name for the campus will be ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. 

Jennersville Hospital has been closed since Dec. 31. The acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating. 

Planning for which services might be located on the Jennersville campus is in the early stages, officials said. Read more about the plans for the southern Chester County health campus.

***

GARDEN OF HEALTH INC.: 201 Church Road, North Wales 

Pantries don't regularly receive donations with food allergies in mind, but this food bank specializes in filling that void — making sure allergen-friendly foods and fresh produce get to the communities that need them. Last week, volunteers celebrated the opening of the food bank's new warehouse in North Wales, which it says will help it "bring us one step closer to ending hunger in Bucks and Montgomery counties." 

"Thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way since we started this journey in 2015," the food bank wrote on its Facebook page. "Together, we are fighting hunger like never before." 

Among the attendees were Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale and representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania, Upper Gwynedd Township and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County. 

The food bank says it provides "healthy, safe food for those in need" and low-income families, including those with dietary restrictions, through more than 35 food pantries. 

It operates a 1-acre vegetable garden in Harleysville harvested by volunteers and given to pantries and provides 200 weekend meals to seniors and veterans.  

*** 

SILVERLINE TRAILERS LLC: 223 Porter Road, Pottstown 

A company that offers trailers for sale or rent-to-own will hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. June 24. 

Silverline says it has more than 100 trailers on its 4-acre lot in Montgomery County, including utility, cargo, dump, equipment and car hauler trailers. 

The grand opening event will have Donut NV serving hot mini-donuts and fresh lemonade. There also will be cornhole, music and more. 

Silverline has 26 locations in 12 states, but the Pottstown location will be its first in Pennsylvania and in the Northeast. 

It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.  

***

SIPS & BERRIES: 285 Maple Ave., Harleysville 

"We believe what you eat matters just as much as what you do and good foods don't have to be boring," say owners of this new smoothie and bowl restaurant in Montgomery County. 

The local, women-owned business offers smoothies in berry, peach, mango, dreamsicle, spice, chocolate-covered cherry, strawberry, mocha, caramel and other flavors. It also offers bowls of tropical fruit, berries, granola and more; fresh juices; and salads and sandwiches featuring hummus, chicken salad and avocado toast. 

The restaurant says all of its offerings are "crafted from nutritious and natural ingredients." 

A grand opening for the spot will be held today, Saturday June 18. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. The announcement for the event says the first 50 customers get Sips swag. 

***
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

WEEK OF JUNE 12, 2022

TERRAIN ON THE PARKWAY: 1625 Lehigh Parkway East, Allentown

Pet lovers rejoice.  Among the features offered at this new apartment complex along the Little Lehigh Creek are pet wash and grooming stations for your furry friends. Perfect for getting them cleaned up after adventures on the nearby Lehigh Parkway Trails.

This "sanctuary amid the city of Allentown" offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. Other amenities include a club room, fitness center, conference rooms and package lockers. Monthly rent starts at $1,575 with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.

***

DLP CAPITAL: 835 W. Hamilton St., Allentown

The former site of the flagship Hess's department store will soon be home to another company with local roots. Lehigh Valley native Don Wenner is moving his real estate investment and finance firm DLP Capital from Bethlehem to Allentown.

To celebrate, a grand opening will be held on June 22. The event will start at 4 p.m., with live music and food trucks. Registration is required through DLP or the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. DLP acquired the Grand Plaza Building, formerly PPL Plaza, via auction last year for $15.3 million. 

***

WELLS FARGO: 740 Hamilton St., Allentown

While Wells Fargo has been the leader in closing banks lately, it will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new downtown Allentown office on June 30. The event starts at 11 a.m., with registration free and available through the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce website. Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. based on assets, and has about 8,000 branches.

***

C&I MINERALS: South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Allentown

If you're in the market for sterling silver jewelry, minerals and semi-precious gemstones, this is the store for you, now operating at the South Mall in Allentown. The South Mall is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

***

PPL CORP.: 2 N. Ninth St., Allentown

The Allentown-based utility company has a new approach after making two big transactions. It sold its U.K. operations, taking a lot of risk and currency complications out of its business, and bought a major Rhode Island utility.

During an investor conference Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi said the new, focused PPL is prepared to take the strategy that made it successful in Pennsylvania to its Kentucky and Rhode Island operations. Read more.

***

MARTELLUCCI'S PIZZERIA: 1419 Easton Ave., Bethlehem

Ownership at this Bethlehem restaurant has changed, but the nearly half-century tradition there continues. Paul and Donna Hlavinka and their family are running the pizza place just as it has been operated for 49 years. The pizza dough and sauce recipes remain, the menu still includes a variety of sandwiches, salads and pasta, and the family feel of Martellucci's, founded in 1973, continues. Get the full story.

***

KASPRENSKI FAMILY EYE CARE: 1088 Howertown Road, Catasauqua

Dr. Jacob Kasprenski's father and grandfather were both physicians in the Lehigh Valley, and now he's following in their footsteps of serving the community. His new vision-care center held a grand opening in conjunction with the Whitehall Area Chamber of Commerce. Kasprenski Family Eye Care provides vision-care products and optometry services for emergency, medical and comprehensive routine eye care.

***

JOSIE'S NEW YORK DELI: 14 Centre Square, Easton

This longtime downtown Easton lunch spot closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could be making a comeback. A plan to split the space with a vegan deli did not work out, but a June 13 Historic District Commission meeting includes a request for a new sign at Josie's. The downtown lunch and carry-out spot was a fixture for decades before shutting down indefinitely.

***

ZEKRAFT - CURATORS OF TASTE: Easton Silk Mill, 1247 Simon Blvd., Unit N107, Easton

For owners Zeke and Elaine Zelker, their mission is "not simply about feeding or entertaining people; it's about nourishing them — body, mind and spirit." And now people in Easton will be closer to their community-minded, locally-sourced meals as their new location off 13th Street will have a grand opening on June 15, with a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m.

The first Zekraft cafe was opened in Bethlehem. The restaurants' menus change frequently, with a focus on local ingredients. Selections include organic coffee and tea, tartines (toast with toppings such as smoked turkey and brie), stir fry, short ribs, soups. The Easton Zekraft is closed on Mondays, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Read more.

***

MANTRA MASSAGE: 319 Main St., Emmaus

The goals at women-owned Mantra are physical and spiritual healing, and they use a holistic approach to massage therapy to help meet each individual's unique needs. Services offered include facial cupping, and massages including targeted warm Himalayan salt stone and targeted facial massage. Sessions can be customized to suit each client's activities, stress level and occupation.

The new massage and wellness spa will hold its grand opening on July 10 starting at 11 a.m. The establishment is holding the event with the Emmaus Main Street Partners and the Greater Lehigh Valley and East Penn chambers of commerce. Posted hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and Mantra is closed on Sunday and Monday.

***

THE CLUB AT TWIN LAKES: 3625 Shankweiler Road, North Whitehall Township

The former Iron Lakes Country Club, constructed in the late 1950s and early 1960s, held a grand opening this week under its new name, The Club at Twin Lakes. The Jaindl family purchased the golf course last year, and worked with KemperSports Management to upgrade it. Renovations include improvements on the course, cart paths and a new pro shop. See the ribbon-cutting.

***

PROLOGIS INC.: Proposed warehouses at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township

Prologis, a titan in the logistics industry, is the choice of Air Products and Chemicals to own and operate three warehouses proposed in Upper Macungie Township. The industrial gas company said Prologis will use some of the former Air Products headquarters campus for the warehouses, totaling about 2.6 million square feet. The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters about a mile down the road last year. Get the full details.

***

LEHIGH VALLEY HOSPITAL-CARBON: 2128 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive East (Route 443), Mahoning Township

Lehigh Valley Health Network on Monday ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital — a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility that officials billed as a "full-service community hospital." With final approval from the state Health Department, the new hospital opened to patients on Wednesday.

The facility, just outside Lehighton, already is being eyed for expansion — with room to double its current space for 20 in-patient beds, and to greatly expand its emergency room, officials said. Read about it.

***

SWIFTWATER SOLAR: Proposed solar field in Pocono Township

Pocono Township commissioners voted Monday to approve a plan to build Pennsylvania's largest solar field on a mountain slope, despite pleas by some residents to reject the project for environmental concerns. Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept Swiftwater Solar's preliminary final plan for the $111 million, 80-megawatt field on a private 644-acre site on top of Bear Mountain that would include about 200,000 solar panels.

The property is east of Interstate 380, adjacent to Sullivan Trail and Back Mountain Road in what now is zoned as a recreational district. With approval still needed from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the state Transportation Department, construction is expected to start later this year. Get the full story.

***

FIRETREE LTD.: Proposed in-patient drug- and alcohol-addiction treatment center at 440 N Claude A Lord Blvd. (Route 61), Pottsville

A company that in May withdrew a proposal to locate a drug- and alcohol-addiction treatment center in a Schuylkill County industrial park now is seeking approval for a new site.

Firetree Ltd., which is based in Williamsport and operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison, now wants to expand its in-patient rehab operation at the former Sands Ford auto dealership at 440 N Claude A Lord Blvd. (Route 61), Pottsville.

To do that, it needs the Pottsville Zoning Hearing Board's approval regarding the use of the land, which is zoned community commercial. It has a hearing before the board scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 16 in City Hall.

In April, Firetree proposed building a one story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center on a vacant 11.5-acre site at 10 Shultz Drive in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township. However, two days before a May 4 hearing was to be held before the Schuylkill County Zoning Hearing Board, Firetree withdrew the application. Get the full story.

***

DUNKIN': 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair

A Dunkin' in Schuylkill County has become just the fourth location of the donut and coffee chain to go entirely digital. The remodeled store at 400 Terry Rich Blvd., St. Clair, opened with a ribbon-cutting Monday. It has replaced its traditional order counter with two in-store kiosks at which customers place digital orders and pay using a credit card or Dunkin' gift card.

Guests will also be able to place advance orders using the mobile order feature on the Dunkin' App. The location still offers Dunkin's full menu. There only other all-digital Dunkin' locations in the United States are in Boston, Cherry Hill, N.J. and Dallas, Luzerne County. Read more.

***

THE CONSERVATORY: 4059 Skyron Drive, Doylestown

A nonprofit music school in Bucks County will close after 34 years, and school officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause. The Conservatory, near the Doylestown Airport, has provided education in music, performances and therapy for communities in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties since 1988. Its final day open will be June 30.

The pandemic led to a decline in enrollment and revenue, and according to a statement from the school, attempts to merge with other music schools were not successful. The Conservatory started as the Community Conservatory of Music in the President's House on the grounds of Delaware Valley College and operated in three other locations before settling at Skyron Drive in 2013. The school has 22 studios and a performance hall. Get the full scoop.

***

POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN and ARBY'S: 680 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg

Demolition began last week at the former Ahart's Market on Route 22 in Phillipsburg. The site will not be vacant for long, Mayor Todd Tersigni said. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Arby's will be built on the site.

Popeyes is a fried-chicken fast-food chain with about 2,800 U.S. locations, plus another 600 more in territories and other countries. Arby's, a sandwich chain, has 3,300 locations. Popeyes and Arby's are both owned by Inspire Brands Inc., which also owns Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin, Sonic Drive-In and other restaurant chains. Check out the demolition.

***

UNITY BANK CENTER FOR BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP: 119 Main St., Flemington

A historic building in Flemington, which has been a home and later was used as offices, will hold Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce offices and the Unity Bank center. The chamber will hold a ribbon-cutting at the building at 5:30 p.m. June 15. To attend the event, register through the chamber website. The building was erected in 1847 and was once the home of George Hall Large, who served as president of the New Jersey state Senate.

***

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

· Honeygrow opens Quakertown location, next to Chipotle on Route 309, on June 3.

· Dunkin' reopens remodeled restaurant at 1174 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

· Muse Modern Med Spa at 325 Fifth St. in Whitehall Township  will hold a grand opening June 4.

· Around Again, a consignment store, opened at 154 S. Main St., Phillipsburg

· Steak and Steel Hibachi, a restaurant in the works at 44 W. Walnut St., Bethlehem, still plans on opening late this summer. 

· Take It Outdoors Recreation Hub has moved to a spot along the Schuylkill River Trail at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County

· Pedego Electric Bikes has a new outlet in Lambertville, N.J. at 13 N. Union St.

· Amanda Vachris has opened a new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St. in Schuylkill Haven.

· Easton's new West Ward Market will open Wednesday and be open on Wednesday's through the summer from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market, created by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, will sell fresh produce on 12th Street, next to Paxinosa Elementary School.

· Ciao Sandwich Shoppe is adding a second location, this time on College Hill in Easton. Ciao plans to open at 325 Cattell St. in late summer. Ciao already operates in downtown Easton at 12 N. Third St

· Ma's Crepes and Cakes will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 16 at 46 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. The celebration starts at 5 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 5:45 p.m. 

· Bethlehem's Back Door Bakeshop will reopen as a wholesale operation at 7 E. Church St. in the city's historic district. The business was open for nine years as a retail outlet at Broad and Center streets, before announcing in March that it would close the storefront April 3 and "go back to its origins as a wholesale business."

·The Beef Baron on Catasauqua Road in Bethlehem is closed indefinitely for renovations

· The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are opening a new location in Allentown at 1302 N. 18th St.

· St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox school serving grades 1-9 starting this fall, held a grand opening at its St. Francis Center, Bethlehem, campus.

· Easton Commons, a shopping center anchored by Giant Foods at 2920 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township, has a new name: The Shops at Bethlehem.

· Carbon County is getting a taste of Brazil at Uai Brasil BBQ at 315 Lehigh Ave. in Palmerton.

· The Keystone Pub in Bethlehem Township, at 3259 Easton Avenue, has reopened after a lengthy and expensive renovation. 

· The Trading Post Depot opened at 401 Northampton St., Easton. The rustic furniture store makes custom tables for dining rooms, desktops, conference centers and more.

· The Easton area has a new gym: Homemade Fitness at 444 Cedarville Road in Williams Township.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante opened at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. 

· Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe to open second location on College Hill in Easton, replacing The Kettle Room

· Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. 

· Alter Ego Salon and Day Spa in Emmaus is holding a grand opening Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon. 

· Origen Latin Fusion has opened at the site of the former Tomcat Cafe in Sinking Spring, Berks County. 

· Sellersville Senior Residences will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24. The Bucks County affordable-housing community for adults 55 and older has 50 apartments, with eight allocated for people with behavioral health needs.

· The House and Barn in Emmaus has opened its Shed outdoor dining and cigar bar area. The House and Barn is at 1449 Chestnut St. in Emmaus.

· Realtor Amanda Vachris and the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Vachris's new Keller Williams Real Estate office at 15 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, at 4 p.m. on May 24.

· Il Gaetano Ristorante will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening at its new headquarters in Trexlertown, 6126 Hamilton Blvd., on May 18.

· Vinyl Press Signs & Graphics has relocated within Emmaus. The new site is 15 S. Second St., not far from the former Sixth Street location.

· Pedro's Cafe in Emmaus to close

· SV Sports (formerly Schuylkill Valley Sports) to close Quakertown location

· Flemington DIY will host a Grand Re-Opening on May 14 at 26 Stangl Road, Flemington. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. 

· Elpedio’s Ristorante at Seipsville opened at 2912 Old Nazareth Road in Easton. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday.

· Uai Brazil opened at 315 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, offering both a seated or buffet option. 

· Colombian Mex Restaurant opened at 107 E Union Blvd in Bethlehem, offering traditional Colombian cuisine. 

· Precision Ink opened at 161 W Berwick St. in Easton. 

· King Wing opened a location in Bethlehem at 129 E. Third St., serving wings and sandwiches.  

