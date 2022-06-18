Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood.
COAL WINERY AND KITCHEN: 81 Broad St., Bethlehem
Coal Winery and Kitchen, which served up contemporary West African Fusion and Ghanaian cuisine with house-made wines in downtown Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page.
"It's been a wonderful journey thus far and an even brighter one beyond," owner and chef Kofi Armah wrote in a Facebook post. "My family and I would like to thank all our amazing guests in the Lehigh Valley and beyond for patronizing and supporting us all these years."
Armah wrote on Tuesday that the business closed its location on Broad Street "to relocate and find a new space to better accommodate you."
The post says the closing and move are "due to circumstances beyond our control," but doesn’t further explain.
"Having you as our guests was more than any success a restaurant could ask for," the chef said.
Coal opened in 2018. The Bethlehem site had previously been the location for several restaurants.
***
LOWHILL TOWNSHIP WAREHOUSE: 2766 Route 100, Lowhill Township
A packed firehouse of concerned residents couldn't stop another warehouse project from advancing, this time in Lowhill Township in the northwest portion of Lehigh County.
Township supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a 312,120-square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center on a 43.4-acre tract on the west side of Route 100, south of the Kernsville Road intersection.
Residents say the warehouse — one of three proposed for the area — will worsen traffic problems, threaten safety and diminish their quality of life. If all three projects gain approval, a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses would be added within a 1-mile radius of a residential area.
"We don't need that," said one resident. "We don't need tractor-trailers around here."
At the beginning of Thursday's meeting, the township solicitor stated that Supervisor George Wessner, who is part owner of one of the warehouses, was not required by law to recuse himself from the board's vote. Some residents at the meeting said he still should, even if legally it did not constitute a conflict of interest.
Potential tenants for the warehouse have not been announced. Get the full scoop on Thursday night's decision.
***
THE MINT GASTROPUB: 1223 W. Broad St., Bethlehem
The Mint Gastropub, which has been on West Broad Street since June 2011, announced that it has temporarily closed to undergo a merger with a "well-known restaurant group" from Bethlehem.
"With familiar faces and new faces, we look forward to the future here on the west side of Bethlehem and we look forward to seeing you all as soon as possible," the restaurant teased in Facebook post.
The closure announced this week will "allow for transition and all the necessary components needed to be installed, enacted, and prepared to re-open and be ready to begin serving our community once again as TheMint Gastropub," the announcement said.
It does not say how long the restaurant will be closed or with whom it will merge.
"This move will ensure continued establishment here on the West Side as well as growth and the ability to offer more services in the future," the post said.
The restaurant serves what it calls "contemporary comfort foods," as well as American craft beers.
It says gift certificates will still be honored after the merger.
***
SLATINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 8281 Route 87, Washington Township
After two years of preparation, the Slatington Farmers Market opened Friday next to Slatington Marketplace inside the former Keystone Lamp Factory.
Plans for the market's 28,000-square-foot showroom includes space for 53 vendors, as well as a 4,000-square-foot event space.
The market already has stands featuring Bleiler's Produce Patch of Breinigsville; Bulb Coffee Company; True Blue Mediterranean Express foods; Slatedale Discount Provisions food, home and health items; Uncle Jay's BBQ; Takkii Ramen; an arcade; pizza and burgers; crepes; Poke; a bakery; a deli; ice cream; and doughnuts.
There also will be a bar, winery and distillery, according to the Facebook page. Spaces remain open for vendors that would like to join the market.
In May 2021, the market held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for more than 40 vendors, but with the coronavirus pandemic, it never really got off the ground. A July 2, 2021, grand opening was canceled.
The market will now be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, but each vendor will set its own hours. Get the full details on the opening.
***
ST. LUKE'S PEDIATRIC INPATIENT UNIT: 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem
St. Luke's University Health Network held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its new pediatric inpatient unit next to the eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit at St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem.
The new 17-bed unit includes state-of-the-art technology, overnight space for parents — including couches and TVs, private bathrooms and showers in each room — and a playroom with interactive toys and afternoon quiet hours.
The new unit also has 24/7 hospital coverage, support from pediatric-trained respiratory therapists and specialty trained pediatric nurses, pharmacists and pediatric surgeons.
The opening of the pediatric inpatient unit comes on the heels of the May opening of St. Luke's Pediatric Specialty Center, the region's first and only free-standing facility dedicated entirely to kids.
The network also recently announced its membership to the Children's Hospital Association, a national organization of hospitals and health systems committed to pediatric health care. Read more about the new pediatric inpatient unit.
***
25TH ASIAN HOUSE: 2423 Nazareth Road, Palmer Township
The 25th Street Shopping Center in Palmer Township will soon have a new restaurant. 25th Asian House announced on Facebook that it will open Tuesday, June 21, at the location of the former Tin Tin Chinese restaurant.
The restaurant will serve Thai cuisine, such as Pad Thai, red curry and Thai mango dishes; as well as Japanese cuisine such as teriyaki, udon, hibachi and hot and spicy selections. There's also a lunch special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
***
CHICK-FIL-A: 2707 N. Meridian Blvd., Spring Township
If you need a Chick-Fil-A fix, you'll have to wait at least 22 weeks for the location in the Broadcasting Square shopping center to reopen.
The existing building is scheduled to be razed Monday to make way for a new, expanded location of the popular chicken sandwich restaurant chain. Preparation work was underway this week.
The new building is expected to open around Nov. 10. The location will feature a double drive-thru and dual-line kitchen with dual pickup.
The present building has been there since May 2002. Check out more info about the improvements expected for the restaurant.
***
CHIPOTLE and STARBUCKS: Ivy League Drive at Kutztown Road, Maxatawny Township
Plans for two drive-thru restaurants at an intersection near Kutztown were rejected Thursday.
The Maxatawny Township planning commission said the proposed parcels were too small, and would require exceptions to the zoning ordinances that they wouldn’t approve.
Developers Motus Equities LLC of Wyomissing revealed at the planners’ meeting that the restaurants would be Starbucks and Chipotle, as had been rumored in the community.
The businesses were proposed on the east and west corners of Ivy League Drive at Kutztown Road, across from the Giant Food Store shopping center.
But planners voted 3-1 to reject requests for four zoning ordinance variances for each plan. The requests were to allow access drives to be 233 feet from the intersection rather than the required 400, to allow parking or loading in front yards, relief from required landscaping, and granting a conditional use for drive-thrus. Read more about why planners turned down the projects.
***
NORTHPOINT-MORGANTOWN COMMERCE CENTER: Morgantown Road and Freemansville Road, Cumru Township
A Cumru Township site previously eyed for a warehouse by a mail marketing company now is the planned site for an even larger distribution center warehouse.
The township planning commission this month reviewed preliminary plans for NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center, an $80 million, 738,720-square-foot warehouse to be built on 75.2 acres at Morgantown Road (State Route 10) and Freemansville Road. A second hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
The plans say the building would primarily be for storage and consolidation of manufactured goods prior to distribution — though they also say there would be "some limited assembly and repackaging." The plans don't identify a tenant, and none was revealed at a June 6 planning commission hearing.
The site previously was eyed for a 650,000-square-foot warehouse costing $49 million to $55 million for Mail Shark, a direct-mail marketing company that develops advertising solutions for pizza shops, auto repair shops, dental practices and more. Get the full story on the proposed NorthPoint-Morgantown Commerce Center.
POPLAR HOUSE: 15239 Kutztown Road, Kutztown
Plans to turn Kutztown University’s historic Poplar House into a campus visitors center is finally on the drawing board — literally.
University officials on Thursday presented the township planning commission with preliminary plans for the project, which would expand Poplar House to 13,161 square feet with an addition around its side and back, but keep the 129-year-old structure intact.
The university first announced plans in January 2020 to turn the prominent building at Kutztown Road and College Boulevard into a single-stop place for visitors and prospective students to be greeted, welcomed and given information.
The university has said the project would take two years.
The new area would be significantly larger than the existing Poplar House, and would contain a multipurpose room that could become an auditorium with stacking chairs and audio/visual capabilities; a welcome center lobby; a catering kitchen; and offices. Read more about the proposed Poplar House undertaking.
BLAKESLEE STATION: 101 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, Lehighton
A wine store and beverage outlet could be coming to a new two-unit building along the commercial strip of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton, Carbon County. The borough planning commission got its first look at the plans on Tuesday.
The building would be at on Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, between Advance Auto Parts and Pizza Hut. The site is vacant, but now used by a farm stand.
Mitch 328 LLC of Jim Thorpe wants to build Blakeslee Station, a 50-by-150-foot building, on a 1-acre lot, said Darren Heckman of Keystone Consulting Engineers, who represented owner Jane Mason.
Initial plans submitted to the borough show the 4,300-square-foot beverage outlet and 3,200-square-foot wine store on what now is a gravel-covered area. The site would have a 27-space parking lot that Heckman said meets borough requirements and sidewalks.
Planners voted unanimously to accept the plans for review. Borough Engineer Bruce Steigerwalt now will review the plans and give the Masons recommendations, likely at the planners' next meeting. Get more info about the proposed Blakeslee Station.***
CHRISTIANACARE WEST GROVE CAMPUS: 1015 W. Baltimore Pike, West Grove
ChristianaCare, a Delaware health care organization, has announced it will buy the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove.
ChristianaCare and Tower Health, which owns Jennersville Hospital, said they have signed an agreement of sale, with the closing expected in 30 to 60 days. The purchase will include the hospital and Tower Health's interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel.
The new name for the campus will be ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
Jennersville Hospital has been closed since Dec. 31. The acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.
Planning for which services might be located on the Jennersville campus is in the early stages, officials said. Read more about the plans for the southern Chester County health campus.
***
GARDEN OF HEALTH INC.: 201 Church Road, North Wales
Pantries don't regularly receive donations with food allergies in mind, but this food bank specializes in filling that void — making sure allergen-friendly foods and fresh produce get to the communities that need them. Last week, volunteers celebrated the opening of the food bank's new warehouse in North Wales, which it says will help it "bring us one step closer to ending hunger in Bucks and Montgomery counties."
"Thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way since we started this journey in 2015," the food bank wrote on its Facebook page. "Together, we are fighting hunger like never before."
Among the attendees were Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale and representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania, Upper Gwynedd Township and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County.
The food bank says it provides "healthy, safe food for those in need" and low-income families, including those with dietary restrictions, through more than 35 food pantries.
It operates a 1-acre vegetable garden in Harleysville harvested by volunteers and given to pantries and provides 200 weekend meals to seniors and veterans.
***
SILVERLINE TRAILERS LLC: 223 Porter Road, Pottstown
A company that offers trailers for sale or rent-to-own will hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. June 24.
Silverline says it has more than 100 trailers on its 4-acre lot in Montgomery County, including utility, cargo, dump, equipment and car hauler trailers.
The grand opening event will have Donut NV serving hot mini-donuts and fresh lemonade. There also will be cornhole, music and more.
Silverline has 26 locations in 12 states, but the Pottstown location will be its first in Pennsylvania and in the Northeast.
It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
***
SIPS & BERRIES: 285 Maple Ave., Harleysville
"We believe what you eat matters just as much as what you do and good foods don't have to be boring," say owners of this new smoothie and bowl restaurant in Montgomery County.
The local, women-owned business offers smoothies in berry, peach, mango, dreamsicle, spice, chocolate-covered cherry, strawberry, mocha, caramel and other flavors. It also offers bowls of tropical fruit, berries, granola and more; fresh juices; and salads and sandwiches featuring hummus, chicken salad and avocado toast.
The restaurant says all of its offerings are "crafted from nutritious and natural ingredients."
A grand opening for the spot will be held today, Saturday June 18. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. The announcement for the event says the first 50 customers get Sips swag.