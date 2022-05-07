Openings and Closings: Here's what's happening around the area

Here's a look at business happenings around the area.
The Kohl's store at the Whitehall Mall will hold a grand opening of Sephora at Kohl's on May 13. The Sephora line of makeup, skin and hair care items, and fragrances will take up 2,500 square feet at the Lehigh County store. The store-within-the-store will carry brands including Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and the Sephora Collection. Later this year, Sephora at Kohl's will add Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa brands.
This year, 400 Sephora at Kohl's openings are planned nationally. Sephora wants to help bring new shoppers into Kohl's, a 60-year-old retailer.
Time 2 Talk Therapy Services will hold an open house June 1 at 521 Bridge St. in Lehighton, in conjunction with the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp. Time 2 Talk has been serving speech-therapy clients at home and via telephone, and is now adding more services at the new Lehighton location.
Kristin Ellis established her private practice in 2020. Time 2 Talk's motto is "Everybody Deserves a Voice." The open house and ribbon cutting starts at 5 p.m. on June 1.
Another Lehighton business called Within Harmony is due to hold a grand opening May 18 at 5 p.m. Within Harmony at 182 S. First St. offers wellness therapies including reiki, crystal-light bed therapy (color, sound and light) crystal-energy sessions and more. Within Harmony will also sell fossils, crystals and minerals for collectors and for people looking for a home decoration. Books and accessories will also be available.
Owners David and Aileen Miller each have more than 30 years of experience in seeking ways to more peaceful and natural ways of living. Refreshments will be served at the May 18 ceremony.
Two businesses are coming to the Easton Avenue, Bethlehem, shopping center that is anchored by Giant and Petco. Childcare With A Purpose will open in September, according to a sign at the shopping center. It will serve infants, toddlers and preschoolers, and have before- and after-school care.
Next door, Lehigh Valley Martial Arts will open this summer. LVMA's approach emphasizes the importance of mental and emotional development as much as self-defense and discipline.
The Giant shopping center is in a growing area, with 274 new apartments planned across Easton Avenue (the City of Bethlehem side of the street) and 220 just to the east at the former Bethlehem Drive-In.
The Canalside Cup in Williams Township will open again after all. The roadside ice cream stand on Route 611 across from the Delaware River was up for sale in March, but ownership has decided to hold onto it and reopen May 13. Owner Deb Kozic said the stand is still available for sale, but after dealing with health problems and a temporary shutdown of Route 611, she is ready for her 18th season at The Cup.
Via Marconi Sports Bar and Pizza Pub will close for good on May 15. Via Marconi, on Forty Foot Road in Hatfield, Montgomery County, is operating with limited hours until the last call: closed Monday and Tuesday, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Via Marconi will have limited seating and a limited menu in its final days of operation.
The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location. The event is free and open to all, with registration via the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.
The Schuylkill Chamber is also going to help cut the ribbon at Route 61 Hardware at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24.
The Curious Plantaholic Nazareth has expanded into New Jersey. The new Curious Plantaholic is at 20 Main St. in historic Clinton, Hunterdon County.
Both stores sell house plants, hoyas, succulents, cacti and plant-related accessories. The Nazareth store is at 45 E. Belvidere St.