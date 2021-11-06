Openings and Closings: What businesses are coming to, leaving your neighborhood

Two seasonal opportunities for small businesses to sell more during the holidays will soon open in Northampton County.
In Easton, Winter Village 2021 starts Nov. 19. The Centre Square ice skating and retail venue will be open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The village will operate through Dec. 19.
Mayor Sal Panto started the village in 2020 to help Easton businesses pick up sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has quickly become a downtown tradition.
Bethlehem's Christmas Huts on Main Street open Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 26, closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 25. The kiosks are open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Two food retailers on Linden Street in Bethlehem have closed.
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at 3014 Linden in the Taylor Court strip mall has shut down and its windows are covered by paper. When open, the store promoted its many yogurt flavors and toppings.
Two local Menchie's franchises remain, according to the California-based yogurt chain's website. Menchie's fans can find their favorites at two Allentown-area locations, 943 Airport Center Drive and 353 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.
Just south of Menchie's, Verona Pizza at 2980 Linden, in a small strip mall at the intersection of Macada Road, is closed but indicates on Facebook that the Italian restaurant will continue under new ownership.
The two doors above closed, but another opens. Wiz Kids 2 held a "a sneak peek" at the new restaurant in the Madison Farms retail complex in Bethlehem Township, site of the former Steak n Shake. The original Wiz Kids is at 65 E. Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem, and is a "Bayou Boys" operation, run by Christian Duarte, Mo Taylor and Jeremy Straub.
Wiz Kids serves cheese steaks, buffalo chicken, pizza and more. The operating hours for the Madison Farms branch were not available; see the restaurant's social media posts for more information as it becomes available.
Ichiban Express BBQ has opened at 517 N. 7th St., Allentown. Ichiban serves St. Louis Ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken, with side orders including candied yams and a daily vegetable. Entrees and sandwiches are available. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.
The new barbecue restaurant with about 30 seats and a focus on take-out food is an extension of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on Catasaqua Road, Hanover Township (Lehigh County). Ichiban Express BBQ serves local beers now and plans to brew its own, on-site.
Burlington Stores has a new location in the Berkshire West Mall, Wyomissing. Burlington Stores is the former Burlington Coat Factory, which changed its name to reflect that the company is "more than just coats."
Groundbreaking for a new McDonald's in Coopersburg will be held at noon Nov. 16 at 6690 Short Road (the intersection of Passer Road and Route 309). The Greater Lehigh Valley and Southern Lehigh chambers of commerce will preside.
The Healing and Wellness Corner at 101 N. Fourth St., Easton, will hold a grand opening Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Five Maidens Cider Company at 327 Polk St. in south Bethlehem will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 17. Five Maidens, which has opened in advance of the ceremony, serves craft alcoholic ciders from local apples. It is open Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Wawa stores are coming, but exactly when has not been set. The convenience-store chain's website still lists fall openings for stores in Harleysville and Coopersburg, with a winter 2022 opening for the planned store at 364 Susquehanna St., Allentown. No information was provided about the Nazareth site, where ground has not been broken yet.