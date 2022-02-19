 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania,
Carbon, Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

  • Comments
Generic small business store
StockSnap/Pixabay
Take a look at some of the Openings & Closings in our area. 
 
Downtown Dawgs at 77 N. Fourth St., Easton, is now under new ownership and management. The hot dog joint uses fresh ingredients and rolls, and it sells much more than tube steaks. The menu lists hamburgers, breaded chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks, pork roll and Italian sausage. Sides include fries, pierogies, mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders. 
Caring DAM Hearts has opened at a new location, 7935 Route 873 in Slatington. The not-for-profit organization serves the homeless, veterans and others through the Lehigh Valley. The organization works through "random acts of kindness" and events. The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce helped with the group's grand opening at the new site this week. The DAM in the name stands for the initials of founder Denise Martinez. The organization collects clothing and other items to be given away to those in need.
 
The person with nowhere to go now has somewhere: Nowhere Coffee Co. has opened at 3127 West Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township, just west of Allentown. Nowhere serves coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries.
 
Parkland High School graduate Andre Williams, who played as a running back in the National Football League, now runs All Weather Selvedge Denim at the Promenade Shops in Center Valley. Williams went into the high-quality jeans business because he had trouble finding good-fitting denim. Selvedge, or "self edge," denim fit the bill for athletic types such as Williams and others who want top-quality jeans.
 
IEH Corp. has opened its 29,000-square-foot expansion at 200 Cascade Drive, Hanover Township (Lehigh County). The Brooklyn-based designer and maker of printed circuit boards and connectors said in a statement that it serves the defense, aerospace and industrial markets. The local expansion increases IEH's production capacity and reduces per-unit costs.
 
Easton is on the move, with small businesses opening as the population downtown grows. More than 1,000 apartments are in the works, and those residents will be looking for goods and services near home.
 
Among Easton businesses open or opening soon: Gregory Oro Jewelry, 106 S. Third St.; Easton Candle Co., producing and selling candles at 117 N. Third St., and Isasuma, selling handbags and accessories that are made in a small community in the county of Colombia. 
 
Nearby, Bella's Bistro Shop sells organic pet food at 123 N. Second St.; the FD Market at 158 Northampton St. carries eco-friendly products, and the Trading Post Depot, 401 Northampton St., will sell hand-crafted furniture. 
 
In addition, at 358 Northampton St., the Lifestyle Barbershop School is preparing to open, to train aspiring barbers. 
 
With the interest downtown, real estate prices have gone up. The former Wells Fargo bank building on Centre Square was sold recently for $7.45 million. The building has apartments and first-floor commercial space. Other buildings in and near the square have sold for more than $1 million in the past year.
 
Designer Consigner of Bethlehem has moved to 77 W. Broad St., Unit 19. The store accepts high-end designer bags, shoes, clothing jewelry and accessories for consignment: "We sell your items so you don't have to!" Designer Consigner deals in brands that include Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Fendi, Tory Burch, Bottega Veneta and others.
 
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance celebrated last week the grand opening of the Great American Creamery at 645 Penn St., Reading. The store sells Penn State's Berkey Creamery ice cream.
 
 
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.