Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Crumbl Cookies has opened in the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township. The chain's Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple, with a rotating menu providing four or five specialty flavors weekly. Some cookies are served warm -- iced oatmeal, or peanut butter featuring Snickers -- and some chilled, such as the Key Lime pie variety.
The first Crumbl store opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017. In addition to the cookies and rotating menu, Crumbl is also known for its pink cookie boxes. The chain now has expanded to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states, but it remains a family business.
Sports and Social, a sports bar, entertainment complex and restaurant at 7th and Hamilton streets in Allentown, is taking shape at the site of the former Hamilton Kitchen. The bar will have more than 30 television screens and a 25-foot LED display. An outdoor patio is being added, and entertainment will include DJs and live acoustic acts. For gamers, there will be skeeball, foosball and more. An opening date has not been set. Sports and Social operates in and near major entertainment venues. An opening date has not been set yet.
The Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival will be back at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown on Saturday, May 21. This year's event will be held in two sessions, from noon to 3 p.m. and then 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with dozens of food trucks, along with craft beer, live music and mixed drinks. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 12. The cost of the adult ticket covers parking, access to the event and includes a $5 voucher that can be used at any food truck. The children's ticket does not include the voucher.
Comunale's Italian Market at Bethel Plaza in Upper Mount Bethel is liquidating its inventory. Co-owner James Comunale, who ran the business with his wife Desiree, died in January. The butcher shop and deli also operated as a federal firearms dealer. The liquidation sale begins Saturday, April 2, with firearms and accessories, antiques and collectibles. Contact Hartzell's Auction Gallery for details.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is welcoming two new businesses. La Spa & Nailbar will hold a grand opening April 8 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., along with a DJ and prizes. La Spa is at 2765 Papermill Road in Wyomissing. During the grand opening, the first 100 clients will receive a free basic pedicure or manicure, and there will be food and drinks.
At the Berkshire Mall, 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing, Clean Eatz is a new cafe that sells healthy food, with options for weekly meal plans, grab-and-go meals, catering, smoothies and snacks.
The cafe also has a kids menu. Weekly plans include fresh food and cauliflower-crust pizza.
The meal-planning and healthy food franchise is one of dozens across the country. Danielle Zeamer, a former teacher, said Clean Eatz promotes a lifestyle, not just a diet. The menu includes many vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian items.
YaYa Fish Fry has opened at 289 Frantz Road in Stroudsburg, providing a new outlet for fish and chips in Monroe County. The menu includes fried shrimp, chicken wings, fries, and hush puppies. The fried fish options include whiting, tilapia, cod, porgy, catfish, flounder, salmon, catfish, kingfish and red snapper, with combinations available. Steamed seafood and seafood boils are also on the menu.
YaYa Fish Fry is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Monday.
Allen Organs is adding a sales complex next to its manufacturing space in Macungie, with showrooms, a recording hall and a gallery displaying the company's contribution to organ building. Construction will start later this year, bringing sales to the same location where Allen's products are made.
Kolbe Academy, the nation's first Catholic high school for students recovering from addiction, is moving from its Monocacy Manor, Bethlehem, location to the former Sacred Heart School in Bath. Moving into the Bridal Path Road acreage is St. John Chrysostom Academy, an Orthodox Christian school, educating first graders through high school students. The grounds, known as the St. Francis Center for Renewal, cover more than 50 acres along the Monocacy Creek and offer spiritual instruction and time for reflection.
Education is a tradition at St. Francis, where the all-girl St. Francis Academy operated for many years.
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is adding two satellite offices, in Pottstown and Columbia, adding services in Montgomery and Lancaster counties. Information about the centers is available online. The center provides support groups, free mental health counseling, monthly community meals and other services to the LGBTQ+ community.
McDonald's at 6690 Short Drive in Coopersburg opened late last year, but will held a ribbon-cutting celebration with The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce on April 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The restaurant will have events during the month of April, including a raffle, food drive with donors receiving a McDonald's item, and a sapling giveaway for Earth Day.