Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

The former Spiro's Diner in Freemansburg has new management and has taken on the name of the borough. The newly christened Freemansburg Diner at 710 Washington St., off Pembroke Road, is open seven days per week. It serves breakfast all day, along with lunch, dinner and daily specials. The Freemansburg Diner offers homemade soups and desserts.
Chickie's and Pete's is starting a delivery service from its Santander Arena location in Reading. Deliveries will be available Monday through Friday when no daytime events are scheduled at Santander. Hours have not been set yet. Doordash will deliver the food, including Chickie's and Pete's signature Crabfries, cheesesteaks and cutlets.
Pesca Peru has opened at 1126 Northampton St. in Easton. The new restaurant offers Peruvian Grilled Chicken, dry beef with beans, tamales, soup and fried rice. Pesca Peru, founded by immigrants, features popular dishes from its namesake country. The Northampton Street location formerly housed a Mexican restaurant.
Gallery on Fourth has closed its Easton store but continues to sell art on its website and via social media. The gallery promotes the paintings, sculptures and photography of "emerging and mid-career American artists." The gallery's physical location was at 401 Northampton St. It opened in 2019 and shut down the location at the end of November.
Napoli Pizza & Italian Cuisine in Bethlehem held a grand opening last week. The restaurant is at 2013 Willow Park Road, at the intersection with Keystone Street. Napoli's menu includes traditional and gourmet pizzas (including German-style, Hawaiian, tomato bruschetta, cheesesteak pizza and "The Works"). The restaurant also sells by the slice, and features appetizers such as fried calamari, mussels marinara, along with soup and salads, calzones, stromboli, hot and cold sandwiches, and wraps. Entrees include pasta, baked pasta, veal, chicken and seafood.
Napoli is open Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.
The Coplay Eatery opened at 1214 Chestnut St. late last year. The new restaurant serves American cuisine and house specials such as Coplay Fries, topped with carnitas, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese, and the Coplay Sampler: a combination of pierogies, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, potato skins with bacon and cheese, onion rings and sauces.
Other menu items are homemade soup, wings, fried clam strips and a cheese steak egg roll, salads, quesadillas, hot and cold sandwiches, and paninis. Entrees cost about $11 to $21, with the broiled seafood combination and strip steak with crab cake at the top of the range. For breakfast, there are more than 25 omelets, starting at $5.
The Abundant Graces religious store in Bethlehem Township will close at the end of March. Gift certificates will be honored through Feb. 28, according to the store's website, and returns will be taken through Jan. 31. Abundant Graces, 3348 Easton Ave., started as a Catholic bookstore and expanded its offerings over the years. The store is holding a sale on books, Bibles, and many other items. Details about the closing are available on the store's website and social media.
The former Pier 1 at the Southmont Plaza off Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township is on the road to becoming a Dollar Tree. "Coming Soon" signs are up at the store at the plaza, which is at the northeast corner of the junction of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue. The Dollar Tree will be next to Barnes & Noble.
The chain is changing its pricing, adding a $1.25 "price point" at all stores, dropping its "everything-for-one-dollar" policy after 35 years. Raising the maximum price will help Dollar Tree bring back some items that were dropped as costs rose, according to the company's third-quarter earnings report.
Dollar Tree Inc. operates about 15,500 stores across 48 U.S states and five provinces of Canada under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada names. The Virginia-based retail chain reported consolidated net sales of $6.42 billion in the third quarter.