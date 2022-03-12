Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Rosanna's Restaurant and Catering at 2 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, has closed temporarily and will reopen this spring, according to its Facebook page, with a new look. The fixture at Broad and New streets for more than 20 years will have a grand reopening and be "a newer place on the corner."
Among the restaurant's many fans is Daniel Roebuck, a Bethlehem native who has gone on to act in, write and direct films.
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the remodeling and new ownership of Tommy's M & S restaurant in St. Clair on March 22. Tommy's at 56 N. 2nd St. is an American-style restaurant. The event will be held at 4 p.m. and is open to the public, with registration via the chamber website.
Cuz'N Vinny's Homemade Pasta of Easton does not have a storefront, instead selling through local stores and farmers' markets. Cuz'N Vinny's products include egg noodles, penne, angel hair, pappardelle, lasagna, tagliatelle, ravioli, small rigatoni, fettucine and more. The business delivers locally and ships its fresh pasta.
Founder Vince Tannasso has a goal of promoting and supporting local businesses and farms, and using fresh, simple ingredients such as semolina. "Just Like Nonna's" is the business's motto. Cuz'n Vinny's is working on a gluten-free pasta, but is not selling it yet.
Lehigh Valley BBQ has moved from Hellertown to 154 Northampton St., Easton, and remains available for catering and food-truck events, according to the barbecue maker's social media posts, and "We look forward to continuing to serve you all the best Texas style BBQ this side of the Lehigh Valley has to offer." Menu items include smoked chicken wings, beef brisket tacos and teriyake pork kabobs. Whole fryer chicken and smoked whole turkey are also available.
Online retailer Zulily has set dates for when it will close its South Bethlehem warehouse. The clothing and fashion retailer said 504 jobs will be eliminated when it closes on Emery Street, though employees will have the opportunity to seek jobs at owner Qurate Retail Group's HSN and QVC distribution centers.
A notice posted with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the job cuts will be in three phases, starting May 13. Phase two will begin two to eight weeks later, and all cuts will be made by year's end. Zulily's arrival in Bethlehem was announced to much acclaim in 2014, but when the closing was announced, local officials declined to comment. In 2014, 1,000 jobs were promised and the state provided financial help.
Lehigh Valley Fundraising has changed its name to K.G. Custom Apparel and relocated to 145 S. Main St. in Phillipsburg. The screen printing and embroidery store makes, as its name indicates, custom apparel for customers including schools and organizations that are raising money. According to the business's Facebook page, it is not fully set up at its new location but is taking calls and is open for appointments.
The Reading DoubleTree hotel has added a business. Catering by DoubleTree Reading will be an off-premise division of the hotel's on-site catering, serving at anything from a social gathering to a corporate event. The hotel, a Hilton property, may create as many as 70 jobs as it expands its food-service operations.
Taste Bud's on Main in Phillipsburg will close its doors for the last time Saturday. The 95 S. Main St. breakfast and lunch shop was known for good food at reasonable prices, with a menu of hot dogs, omelets, soup, sandwiches.
Palmer Township is gaining jobs at II-VI Inc. on Newlins Mill Road. The company, pronounced Two-Six and described as a "high-tech conglomerate," will expand its local factory as part of a 10-year, global $1 billion plan. The local plant will become II-VI's flagship operation for certain silicon carbide products. II-VI is also expanding operations in Sweden as part of its global strategy.
Family Pizzeria has opened at the former Little Ceasar's site at 120 S. West End Blvd. The menu includes the namesake pie, with traditional offerings ranging from $8.75 to $14.50, with some Sicilian or stuffed versions at higher prices. One option is the steak stuffed pizza for $23. Other selections are Buffalo wings, fries, bruschetta, pierogies and chicken fingers, and many more. The sandwich menu includes calzones and stromboli, paninis, wraps, veal parmigiana and clubs.
Downtown Bethlehem's Domaci will open a Home Pop-Up Shop Saturday at 521 Main St. The new store will show off the furniture and home-decor retailer's last-chance and new furniture models.
Domaci (Czech for home) was founded in 2015 by Derrick and Warren Clark as an e-commerce home-furnishings business. The brick-and-mortar Domaci on Main Street opened in 2016.
The Radisson Hotel in Wyomissing is closed indefinitely. The hotel on Paper Mill Road has gone through several changes, starting as a Sheraton and later becoming a Crowne Plaza. Owner Commonwealth Hotels operates more than 40 locations, but the Radisson was its only Pennsylvania lodging. The hotel was known for banquet space.
Easy Signs Inc. of Australia is opening its first U.S. manufacturing location in Upper Macungie Township and is expected to create 130 jobs. Easy Signs makes digitally printed signs. It will occupy 72,000 square feet at 7346 Penn Drive. Hiring for the new location may begin soon, with full operations starting sometime this summer. The State of Pennsylvania has committed $300,000 in grants and a $1 million loan to Easy Signs, which will, according to Gov. Tom Wolf's office, invest more than $2.8 million in the project.
PursueCare, an addiction treatment center at 401 N. 17th St., Allentown, has held a grand opening. PursueCare treats people with opioid, alcohol and other substance-use disorders, including pregnant women and people who have relapsed from earlier treatment. Mental health therapy and depression treatment are also available, along with other services.