Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Cheney Auto has opened for business at 1342 Butler St., Reading, along the Warren Street Bypass. The shop is equipped for general auto repairs, state inspections and emissions tests, tires, oil changes, alignment and vehicle reconditioning. The Cheney location is the former site of Stoudt Auto, a Corvette dealership that closed last year.
Cheney Auto is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Weaver Nut Company is closing its retail store in Ephrata, Lancaster County. The 47-year-old candy and nut company's store was damaged by a fire last year, and Weaver has decided to end retail and e-commerce operations. Weaver will move manufacturing to Sinking Spring, Berks County. The company's future focus will be wholesale distribution and manufacturing. In addition to sweets, Weaver's website lists coffee, tea, bulk spices, dried fruit and other foods.
The Lancaster County store will close Feb. 14.
Dutch Springs is holding a clearance sale next month at its Blue Koi Shoppes in Lower Nazareth Township. Rental gear at the 50-acre scuba venue is available, according to the Dutch Springs website. Refunds for gift cards, unused tickets and diving services are also offered online.
The sale at the lake will be held Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While Dutch Springs is closing, Ken Kraft and Jim Folk will reopen the quarry lake, perhaps later this year, depending on earth-moving activities for the construction of warehouses nearby. Kraft and Folk worked with developer Trammell Crow to keep the lake open for diving. The quarry draws divers from throughout the East for recreation and training.
A Salisbury Township Italian restaurant has closed after operating for about a year. Mama Minniti's at 1701 E. Susquehanna St. said on social media that this closing is permanent. The restaurant's Facebook post said it will provide refunds for unexpired gift certificates. The restaurant served traditional homemade Italian fare along with a "Take and Bake Pizza," for cooking at home. It had closed temporarily, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, but that closing is now permanent.
Indigo 52 in Nazareth will open Feb. 1 for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The 52 S. Main St. restaurant is at the site of a former Turkish restaurant. Indigo 52 says it's the first 100% gluten-free restaurant in the Lehigh Valley, and it will offer plant-based meals.
The Lehighton Winter Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through May. The market is in the parking lot of the Lehighton Recreation Center at 243 S. Eighth St. The market's vendors sell produce, baked goods, dairy products, meat, eggs, poultry, honey, crafts and more, all either home grown, homemade or handmade.
The former Revolutions Multi Venue Entertainment Center on Route 378 in the Saucon Valley Square Shopping Center has a new owner. The buyer is a limited-liability company known as 3717 FEC. Specific plans have not been disclosed, but may be available later this year, according to a press release.
Revolutions included a bowling alley, arcade, games and restaurant. It closed in 2019.
Women's resale boutique My Sister's Closet, now at 3400 Bath Pike in Bethlehem, is moving to the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Nazareth Pike, near Josh Early Candies. The target date to open at the new site is March 1, according to the store's Facebook page.
Platinum Star Services, a commercial and residential cleaning company, has relocated to 210 Prospect Ave. in Phillipsburg. Platinum Star gives free price quotes for its services, including regular cleaning for moving in/moving out, post-construction cleaning and cleaning up after events, in addition to regular household and commercial cleaning.
Platinum Star gave back to Phillipsburg by cleaning historic Union Station on South Main Street.