Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Dutch Springs

Cheney Auto has opened for business at 1342 Butler St., Reading, along the Warren Street Bypass. The shop is equipped for general auto repairs, state inspections and emissions tests, tires, oil changes, alignment and vehicle reconditioning. The Cheney location is the former site of Stoudt Auto, a Corvette dealership that closed last year.

Cheney Auto is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weaver Nut Company is closing its retail store in Ephrata, Lancaster County. The 47-year-old candy and nut company's store was damaged by a fire last year, and Weaver has decided to end retail and e-commerce operations. Weaver will move manufacturing to Sinking Spring, Berks County. The company's future focus will be wholesale distribution and manufacturing. In addition to sweets, Weaver's website lists coffee, tea, bulk spices, dried fruit and other foods.

The Lancaster County store will close Feb. 14.

Dutch Springs is holding a clearance sale next month at its Blue Koi Shoppes in Lower Nazareth Township. Rental gear at the 50-acre scuba venue is available, according to the Dutch Springs website. Refunds for gift cards, unused tickets and diving services are also offered online.

The sale at the lake will be held Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While Dutch Springs is closing, Ken Kraft and Jim Folk will reopen the quarry lake, perhaps later this year, depending on earth-moving activities for the construction of warehouses nearby. Kraft and Folk worked with developer Trammell Crow to keep the lake open for diving. The quarry draws divers from throughout the East for recreation and training.

A Salisbury Township Italian restaurant has closed after operating for about a year. Mama Minniti's at 1701 E. Susquehanna St. said on social media that this closing is permanent. The restaurant's Facebook post said it will provide refunds for unexpired gift certificates. The restaurant served traditional homemade Italian fare along with a "Take and Bake Pizza," for cooking at home. It had closed temporarily, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, but that closing is now permanent.

Indigo 52 in Nazareth will open Feb. 1 for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The 52 S. Main St. restaurant is at the site of a former Turkish restaurant. Indigo 52 says it's the first 100% gluten-free restaurant in the Lehigh Valley, and it will offer plant-based meals.

The Lehighton Winter Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through May. The market is in the parking lot of the Lehighton Recreation Center at 243 S. Eighth St. The market's vendors sell produce, baked goods, dairy products, meat, eggs, poultry, honey, crafts and more, all either home grown, homemade or handmade.

The former Revolutions Multi Venue Entertainment Center on Route 378 in the Saucon Valley Square Shopping Center has a new owner. The buyer is a limited-liability company known as 3717 FEC. Specific plans have not been disclosed, but may be available later this year, according to a press release.

Revolutions included a bowling alley, arcade, games and restaurant. It closed in 2019.

Women's resale boutique My Sister's Closet, now at 3400 Bath Pike in Bethlehem, is moving to the Bethlehem Village Shoppes at 3650 Nazareth Pike, near Josh Early Candies. The target date to open at the new site is March 1, according to the store's Facebook page.

Platinum Star Services, a commercial and residential cleaning company, has relocated to 210 Prospect Ave. in Phillipsburg. Platinum Star gives free price quotes for its services, including regular cleaning for moving in/moving out, post-construction cleaning and cleaning up after events, in addition to regular household and commercial cleaning.

Platinum Star gave back to Phillipsburg by cleaning historic Union Station on South Main Street.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.