Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

A holiday surprise came a little early this year for scuba divers who go to Dutch Springs, the quarry that serves as an aqua park and diving facility. There are plans for diving to continue at the site, but there will be no waterpark. The land around the quarry in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships is zoned for industrial use, and two warehouses are planned for the site. Other warehouses are nearby.
Details are not final, but developer Trammell Crow said Wednesday that talks about keeping the quarry open for diving are progressing. The latest details show that the aqua park is not in the plans.
More may be revealed at a Bethlehem Township zoning meeting Wednesday. When the warehouse plan was announced, one possibility was fencing off the quarry. That would have been a blow to the scuba community throughout the Northeast. Dutch Springs is a popular diving and training site.
Berks County gained a casino Wednesday when the Hollywood Casino Morgantown opened Wednesday. The new casino will bring visitors and jobs. Wyomissing-based Penn National owns the Caernarvon Township attraction, which covers 50,000 square feet, has 750 slot machines and 30 tables for games, a Barstool Sportsbook, along with restaurants and bars.
Another Wawa may be coming to Northampton County. The convenience store chain plans to build on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on the site of the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales. The store would cover about 6,300 square feet and have 16 gas pumps.
Only a sketch plan has been presented to the township, leaving issues such as traffic and stormwater unresolved. The new Wawa would be just north of the intersection of Nazareth Pike (Linden Street) and Oakland Road.
Other Wawas are being proposed for Hanover Township, Northampton County; Bethlehem, near the intersection of routes 412 and 78, and the chain's website indicates that stores at 364 Susquehanna St., Allentown, and at Route 309 and Passer Road, Coopersburg, are in development.
South Whitehall Township will review a plan for a Wawa at Route 309 and Chapmans Road next month.
Paisley & Company Bath Boutique and Fragrance Bar in Kutztown has reopened for in-person sales. The 275 W. Main St. store sells scents, soap, balm and other home and beauty products.
Dunkin' has unveiled its restaurant of the future in Allentown. The 3111 Lehigh St. location opened Wednesday and will hold a grand opening Jan. 26, complete with coffee giveaways. The new restaurant has a contact-free drive-through and free WiFi. The new Dunkin' also has a tap system that provides consistently cold iced coffee, tea, cold brew and nitro-infused cold brew. Hand-crafted espresso drinks are also sold.
Fast-food chains have been adding amenities and drive-through lanes, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic when many restaurants did not provide indoor seating.
American Family Care has opened an urgent care, walk-in clinic on Route 113 in Souderton, Bucks County. AFC treats colds, bronchitis, asthma, stomach pain, cuts, broken bones, rashes and other non-life-threatening conditions, and provides physical examinations and shots for school, sports travel and work.
Easton Taco and Rotisserie at 1054 Northampton St. will remain closed until sometime in 2022, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The business, founded in 2018, cited the COVID-19 pandemic and a decision to put health and well-being first.
Happy Fix at 2000 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township has added U-Haul services. As a neighborhood dealer, Happy Fix will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup of boxes. More than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. gain supplemental income through their partnership with U-Haul. Happy Fix's primary business is repairing phones and electronic devices.