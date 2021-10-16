Openings & Closings: Business news around the area

Frederick Duckloe & Brothers of Portland is holding a going-out-of-business sale after more than a century of making and selling furniture. The COVID-19 pandemic followed a couple bad years, leading to the decision to close. The business started in 1859. With an aging customer base, typically in their 60s and up, the third-generation family business made the tough decision to end its 162-year run.
Duckloe says it has put $7 million of inventory on sale at its Delaware Avenue showroom. That includes its own Duckloe brand and other products. The store may remain open until early in 2022, depending on demand.
Rod's Dogs has opened at the Easton Public Market. Rod's serves North Jersey-style fried hot dogs, known as "rippers," along with chicken and vegan hot dogs, burgers, fries, onion rings and bratwurst. Owners Mike and Rebecca Pichetto converted their former Full of Crepe spot at the market into Rod's and opened this week.
Fried hot dogs are known as "rippers" because when deep fried, the casing sometimes bursts or "rips."
A new and improved Chick-fil-A is planned for the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township, Berks County. The existing restaurant will be knocked down in favor of a new layout with two drive-through lanes, not one. Chick-fil-A and other fast-food restaurants have seen increases in drive-through orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new restaurant will have fewer indoor seats. Preliminary plans were presented to the township recently, and no date has been set for when the new Chick-fil-A will open.
The independent Linden Pharmacy has opened at 3010 Linden St. in Bethlehem. Pharmacist Madhvi Patel's business is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Bethlehem may soon be open. The chain was founded to provide employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism and Down syndrome. The company's website indicates that the 74 W. Broad Street shop is "Coming soon!" and a sign downtown says the same.
Amy and Ben Wright, who have four children -- three with intellectual disabilities -- opened the first Bitty & Beau's in North Carolina in 2016. There are now 23 shops in 12 states, employing more than 200 people, according to their website. The chain is named after two of the Wright's children.
The Friendly Food Mart at 2101 Center Ave. in Reading is now a U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania neighborhood dealer. The truck rental company has more than 20,000 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada, giving local businesses a chance to supplement their income. Friendly Food Mart will rent trucks and sell U-Haul moving supplies.
Ott Consulting Inc. has a new location at 326 S. Second St. in Emmaus. Founded by Jeffrey Ott, the company is a civil engineering, surveying and landscape-architecture firm that also has an office in Bangor.
Also in Emmaus, Yergey Brewing has moved to 235 Main St. The new brewery and taproom has more room than the old Bank Street location. Family-owned Yergey is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the brewery's website.
The PA Smoke Shop may be opening soon at the small retail strip at 848 Nazareth Pike, according to a sign on the storefront.
Around the corner at the intersection of Jandy Boulevard and Route 191, a "Coming Soon" sign for Wawa is up. The convenience store will also sell alcohol, according to a Liquor Control Board notice posted nearby. However, Wawa's website does not provide an estimated opening date for the store, and ground has not been broken at the 4089 Jandy Blvd. location, across Route 191 from the AutoZone store.
Accurate Personnel Services will hold a grand opening Oct. 29 at 4622 Broadway in South Whitehall Township. Accurate Personnel's website lists openings for order pickers and other warehouse jobs.
SlayStation, a new salon and boutique, has opened at 513 W. Linden St. in Allentown. The salon also provides apprenticeships for aspiring cosmetologists and classes for clients. SlayStation serves clients with all types of hair textures.
The Taste Smokers of Bethlehem has held its grand opening at 324 E. Third St. The food-truck operation has gone to a bricks-and-mortar location, featuring its Chicago-style barbecue. Taste Smokers has been a featured food truck at many local breweries. Pit Master Quartez Moore also caters for special events.