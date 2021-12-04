Openings & Closings: Businesses around the area

Rittersville Electric Co. has finished a 103-year run at 1901 Hanover Ave. in Allentown. The family-run business sold lamps, shades, fans and more.
"It's hard to believe and definitely bittersweet to say Rittersville Electric Co. Inc. is closing their doors," a family member posted on Facebook.
The lighting store was named for its east Allentown neighborhood, where trolleys once carried people to Central Park, an amusement park nearby. Rittersville Electric, founded in 1918, outlasted the park by 70 years.
The Perfect Christmas Tree Farm along Route 22 in Lopatcong Township is for sale but remains open for this holiday season. Owners John Curtis, 81, and Cynthia, 79, are ready to retire and sell the Warren County landmark. The farm raises many varieties, including concolor, Colorado blue spruce and Douglas firs. A 1780s-era stone building on the shop is a store and exhibit of old ornaments. Cynthia Curtis said she would like to see the property remain a farm, but development and potential zoning changes in the area have her concerned. John Curtis is concerned that the township's plans to review some land along Route 22 for new uses could affect the sale, and he asked Lopatcong not to "muck it up."
The Hamilton Kitchen in the Two City Center Building, Allentown, has closed to make way for Sports & Social, a bar and restaurant that will open in the spring. Hamilton Kitchen gift cards will be accepted at The Dime Restaurant and Bar in the Renaissance Allentown Hotel. City Center Investment Corp. announced the change in September. The Hamilton Kitchen was open for seven years. Sports & Social is a national chain that operates in entertainment districts and casinos, and near sports stadiums.
Hawk + Floret in Frenchtown, New Jersey, is expanding into events, workshops, music and classes. Owner Betty-Baines Saum said the store "is geared to sustainable and conscious living" and providing products and classes for customers who want to pursue wellness.
"I make all of my teas, fragrances, body butter, herbal soap and bath soaps," Saum said. She said customers of the 40 Bridge St. store in the riverside shopping district "come to my store because they like the way they feel when they're here. It's very welcoming and inspiring."
Hawk + Floret also sells antiques and "up-cycled" products, such as handbags made from old oil paintings on linen. Her personal brand is known as "FlowerPorn."
"People are going back to things that are handmade," Saum said. The events she plans, such as healing circles, will build a sense of community, she said. Hawk + Floret is open seven days per week from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., though hours may vary.
A new Carl's Corner has opened at 848 Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth, near the Giant grocery store and Dollar Tree. So far, the sandwich store is holding a "soft opening" and as hours become firm, they will be posted at the store and on social media. Customers calling in orders for the new store are advised to specify the Nazareth location. The Lower Nazareth branch, like Carl's Corner on Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem, has a menu of steaks, subs, salads and more. The restaurants in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem are both hiring, according to Carl's Corner's website.
Boot Barn is holding a grand opening weekend that started Friday and continues Saturday at 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing. In addition to footwear, Boot Barn sells shirts, outerwear, hats and more for men, women and children. The chain started in 1978 and now says it is the largest Western and work wear retailer in the U.S. Boot Barn sells clothing and footwear for outdoor living, oil and gas workers, farmers and fashion enthusiasts.
Revolution Styling Factory in the Village Shoppes, 3650 Linden St. in Bethlehem, has closed. Revolution Styling locations in Walnutport and and Whitehall remain open.
Mountain Dudes, a quick-service restaurant across from the Phillipsburg Mall in the former Sammy's Drive-In location, has not been open. The restaurant's social media posts asks that customers be patient.
The Hummus House has completed its move to Bethlehem from Allentown and is now open. The Mediterranean restaurant makes salads and many vegan and vegetarian items, along with meat dishes. The new location is at 518 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem after operating for years on West Chew Street in Allentown. In addition to its namesake hummus in several flavors, the restaurant serves Beyond Meat items, falafel cheesesteaks and other dishes all made from family recipes.