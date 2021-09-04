Openings & Closings: Some regional stalwarts closing, new businesses spring up

Some small businesses come and go fast. The location is wrong, the product does not appeal to the public, competition is steep or perhaps negative internet reviews wipe the business out.
In this COVID-19 era, getting a foothold is difficult, but 2021 also marks a year that some long-time regional businesses made their exit.
Here’s a round-up of local business openings and closings that made news in recent weeks.
The big hit is the loss of Dutch Springs aqua park. Water recreation may continue in some capacity, but owners Stuart Schooley and Jane Wells Schooley are retiring and selling the Lower Nazareth Township property to CBRE Group Inc. The company's Trammell Crow unit plans to put two warehouses on the site, but it does not want the quarry.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said his administration has been in talks with Trammell Crow about saving the quarry for some degree of public access. The old water-filled mine is used for training emergency crews in water rescue, in addition to recreation.
A two-generation Nazareth business, Curt's Cyclery, closed after owner Curt Miller decided to go into real estate full-time. Miller felt some nostalgia about shutting the bike shop down, but he left on a positive note as he moved on to a field that allows him to work on his own time, and maybe go on more bicycle rides.
Josie's New York Deli went on hiatus during the pandemic, but the Easton Centre Square fixture will not only reopen, it will share space with Eureka Plant Based Foods. The vegan deli and grocery store is relocating from Phillipsburg.
That will not only provide another dining option for downtown Easton, it will also present an interesting mix of customers as some line up for pastrami and Swiss on Josie's side of the store, while others go for the meat-free option from Eureka.
Expect a few "Where's the beef?" comments during the lunch rush.
On Linden Street in Bethlehem, Stefano's has closed after 38 years, but owner Stefano Lombardo says he will be back, serving pizza, pasta, eggplant and other Italian dishes in a new restaurant on the same spot. The existing building will be demolished as part of a plan to put up an apartment building.
The new Stefano's will be smaller than the current restaurant, which has two dining rooms, seating in the bar area and a gelato bar.
In south Allentown, The Brass Rail may go on a break, as a convenience store is planned for the Lehigh Street site. Ownership says they plan to re-open near the current location to keep their customers and steak sandwich fans happy. "The Rail" is "An Allentown Tradition For Over 85 Years," as the restaurant's slogan states.
The Lafayette Inn in Easton has changed ownership, but new operator Steele Andrews vows to keep the College Hill lodging "as it is," just as former owners Paul and Laura Di Liello ran it for 16 years. Andrews sees the proximity to Lafayette College and major highways as a big plus, and having train service to New York City would help the city and the inn too.
Meanwhile, lots of "green shoots" pop up. Gary Harper of Phillipsburg will open a branch of his Prestige Dry Cleaning at 349 Ferry St. in Easton. Mayor Sal Panto said Harper's move will help make downtown Easton a better place to live for the hundreds of new apartment residents moving in by adding a service business. Next, the mayor is hoping for a pharmacy.
Harper's business uses an environmentally friendly solvent to clean clothes, an option he said is green and good for business.
Retail chains are also investing in the region. Big Lots has a new location at 1202 New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg. The 33,179-square-foot store is one of 1,414 outlets of the discount retailer. Big Lots operates in 47 states.
In south Bethlehem, The Taste Smokers is adding a storefront at 318 E. Third St. after starting as a Chicago-style barbecue food truck in 2018. Pit Master Quartez Moore is a Chicago native, who has prepared food at local breweries.