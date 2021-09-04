You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Openings & Closings: Some regional stalwarts closing, new businesses spring up

  • Comments
closed sign generic

Some small businesses come and go fast. The location is wrong, the product does not appeal to the public, competition is steep or perhaps negative internet reviews wipe the business out.

In this COVID-19 era, getting a foothold is difficult, but 2021 also marks a year that some long-time regional businesses made their exit.

Here’s a round-up of local business openings and closings that made news in recent weeks.

The big hit is the loss of Dutch Springs aqua park. Water recreation may continue in some capacity, but owners Stuart Schooley and Jane Wells Schooley are retiring and selling the Lower Nazareth Township property to CBRE Group Inc. The company's Trammell Crow unit plans to put two warehouses on the site, but it does not want the quarry.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said his administration has been in talks with Trammell Crow about saving the quarry for some degree of public access. The old water-filled mine is used for training emergency crews in water rescue, in addition to recreation.

A two-generation Nazareth business, Curt's Cyclery, closed after owner Curt Miller decided to go into real estate full-time. Miller felt some nostalgia about shutting the bike shop down, but he left on a positive note as he moved on to a field that allows him to work on his own time, and maybe go on more bicycle rides.

Josie's New York Deli went on hiatus during the pandemic, but the Easton Centre Square fixture will not only reopen, it will share space with Eureka Plant Based Foods. The vegan deli and grocery store is relocating from Phillipsburg.

That will not only provide another dining option for downtown Easton, it will also present an interesting mix of customers as some line up for pastrami and Swiss on Josie's side of the store, while others go for the meat-free option from Eureka.

Expect a few "Where's the beef?" comments during the lunch rush.

On Linden Street in Bethlehem, Stefano's has closed after 38 years, but owner Stefano Lombardo says he will be back, serving pizza, pasta, eggplant and other Italian dishes in a new restaurant on the same spot. The existing building will be demolished as part of a plan to put up an apartment building.

The new Stefano's will be smaller than the current restaurant, which has two dining rooms, seating in the bar area and a gelato bar.

In south Allentown, The Brass Rail may go on a break, as a convenience store is planned for the Lehigh Street site. Ownership says they plan to re-open near the current location to keep their customers and steak sandwich fans happy. "The Rail" is "An Allentown Tradition For Over 85 Years," as the restaurant's slogan states.

The Lafayette Inn in Easton has changed ownership, but new operator Steele Andrews vows to keep the College Hill lodging "as it is," just as former owners Paul and Laura Di Liello ran it for 16 years. Andrews sees the proximity to Lafayette College and major highways as a big plus, and having train service to New York City would help the city and the inn too.

Meanwhile, lots of "green shoots" pop up. Gary Harper of Phillipsburg will open a branch of his Prestige Dry Cleaning at 349 Ferry St. in Easton. Mayor Sal Panto said Harper's move will help make downtown Easton a better place to live for the hundreds of new apartment residents moving in by adding a service business. Next, the mayor is hoping for a pharmacy.

Harper's business uses an environmentally friendly solvent to clean clothes, an option he said is green and good for business.

Retail chains are also investing in the region. Big Lots has a new location at 1202 New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg. The 33,179-square-foot store is one of 1,414 outlets of the discount retailer. Big Lots operates in 47 states.

In south Bethlehem, The Taste Smokers is adding a storefront at 318 E. Third St. after starting as a Chicago-style barbecue food truck in 2018. Pit Master Quartez Moore is a Chicago native, who has prepared food at local breweries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News - Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic

Breaking News - National

News Alerts