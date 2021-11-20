Openings & Closings: What businesses are coming to, leaving your neighborhood

Frederick Duckloe & Sons will stop selling from its storefront Sunday at 5 p.m. The store will be open Sunday at noon for a final five hours, but the Portland furniture business is not done yet, even after 162 years. Third-generation co-owner Fred Duckloe said online factory sales will continue into the second quarter of next year, and if things go well, possibly longer.
"It depends on how it goes," Duckloe said. "We might continue that." In October, when Duckloe announced the closing of the Portland store, he said the COVID-19 pandemic and an older customer base prompted the decision to close the store. The Duckloe business, known for its Windsor chairs, started in 1859 in Jenkintown and moved to Portland in 1937.
The Valley Farm Market on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem has a new but mostly familiar logo and name: Gerrity's Valley Farm Market. The Fasula family, owners of Scranton-based Gerrity's Supermarkets, has completed the purchase of Valley Farm and vows not "to change the foundation of what has made the store a success."
There will be improvements but the new owners say "the faces, products and quality that you love at Valley Farm will not change."
The Healing & Wellness Corner in Easton held a grand opening Wednesday at its 101 N. Fourth St. location. Services include massage therapy including Reiki, craniosacral therapy, orthopedic neuromuscular, reflexology, hot stone and aromatherapy, among other techniques. The Healing & Wellness Corner will work with individuals or couples.
Organic facials, peels and other body and skin treatments are also available. Owner Jamie Brotzman is a licensed esthetician and massage therapist.
C23ink has opened its doors at 316 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem, "where art is the form of expression," according to the business's website. The tattoo parlor takes appointments for "ink" by artists Christian Colon and Daniel Damon. C23 Ink promises to respect customers' privacy and maintain high stands of hygiene, and to take time on each project so clients are "truly in love with their new work of art."
A Red Wing shoe store is on its way to 1828 Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The Minnesota-based company sells shoes for work, hunting, hiking and casual wear. That location was a Zoup! Fresh Soup restaurant previously. Earlier this year, the fast-casual chain said it would try new smaller stores to speed up carry-out orders.
The Extra Pair by Sole Provisions is open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The shoe store is in Suite 307, between Dandelion and Chico's on Main Street. The Promenade is on Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley.
The footwear chain operates 16 locations from New York to Texas, including seven in Pennsylvania, and it sells online, too.
The Promenade has extended holiday hours starting Saturday. Monday through Saturday, the holiday hours will be 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.; Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Promenade will be closed Thanksgiving Day; open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and closed Christmas Day.
Some retailers and restaurants, and the theater, may set different hours. New Year's Eve hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Promenade will be open noon to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Pottsville's newest restaurant held a grand opening Thursday. The Park Tavern & Grille at 315 N. Centre St., at the site of the former Greystone restaurant, is run by Bill and Tammy Shugars. In addition to meals, The Park Tavern is available for events and corporate meetings. The Shugars serve modern American cuisine, with menu items including brisket, scallop risotto carbonara, shrimp and grits, pancetta wrapped chicken and black bean pasta.
Accurate Personnel at 4622 Broadway in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, is open for business. The company seeks temporary and contract personnel. Available jobs include order pickers and other warehouse positions.
Members 1st Federal Credit Union has a third Berks County branch now, at 4620 W. Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township. The Cumberland County-based institution now has 56 branches total. The South Heidelberg location is a full-service office with a drive-through, ATM, lobby service, coin counter and drop box.