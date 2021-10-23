You are the owner of this article.
Openings & Closings: What businesses are leaving, coming to your neighborhood

  • Comments
Downtown Allentown Market, featuring 8 restaurants, opens along ArtsWalk

 

Trexler Florist in Topton, Berks County, will end its 91-year-run at the end of this month. Co-owner Wilda Trexler's grandparents opened the store in 1930. Trexler has decided to retire, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing supply problems.

"We hope that all people think we tried to do our best for them," she said. "Hopefully the flowers made their day."

Matey's Famous Steaks and Pizza in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, has served its last cheesesteak, but fans of the restaurant's pizza will still be able to buy it in the frozen food aisle. The family business's Matey's American Pizza Company will expand its capacity for making frozen pizza in 2022. The restaurant's last day was Oct. 16.

Charming Charlie is coming back to The Outlets at Wind Creek in Bethlehem. The retailer of women's jewelry, clothing and accessories has not set a specific reopening date. The Charming Charlie chain was founded in 2004, and has since grown and gone through a couple financial restructurings.

Medical marijuana is now available, to patients with a valid medical card, in Wyomissing, Berks County. Sunnyside, a dispensary operated by Cresco Labs Inc., opened Friday at 208 N. Park Rd. Sunnyside will sell Cresco-label products, along with other national brands such as Supply and Remedi.

The dispensary's goal is to make the process of buying cannabis products as normal as going to a grocery store or the gym.

Nazareth Strength and Fitness will hold a grand opening Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. The 410 Nazareth Pike gym offers classes for athletes, and adult fitness classes, along with one-on-one training sessions. Members have access to the gym's equipment from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The ribbon cutting for The Park Tavern and Grille at 315 N. Centre St., Pottsville, is now set for Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., according to the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. The tavern is at the site of the former Greystone restaurant. Park Tavern and Grille's modern American menu is extensive, with veal, oysters, burgers, charred octopus and lettuce wraps among the options.

A Wawa in Harleysville, Montgomery County, will open this fall, according to the convenience-store chain's website. The store will be at 201 Main St., off the intersection with Quarry Road.

Zachary's BBQ & Soul is now open at the Downtown Allentown Market, which is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder and chef Keith Taylor, a veteran of the New York City restaurant world, will serve comfort foods, such as fried chicken and po' boys, and beer, cocktails and wine. Taylor said he works to promote "the spirit of diversity" with food that appeals to all.

"This food has mass appeal," Taylor said. "It has mass flavor." The Downtown Allentown Market is at 27 N. Seventh St.

Lina's Closet Boutique has a grand opening scheduled for Saturday at its 16 N. Fourth St., Easton, location. The family-and woman-owned store will have a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m., and the store will open until 5 p.m.

The Bethlehem Food Co-Op won't be open until next year, but land has been cleared in the 200 block of East Broad Street for the community grocery store.

QuickChek opened a new store at a familiar location in Hackettstown. The new convenience market is at 134 Mountain Ave. and replaces a smaller QuickChek that was across the street.

The store has indoor and outdoor seating, 52 parking spaces, and 12 fueling stations.

More than half of the store features fresh food and beverages, including sandwiches, wraps, and hot and iced coffee. The new Hackettstown QuickChek is open 24 hours per day.

 
 
Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

. All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

. Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

