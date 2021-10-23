Openings & Closings: What businesses are leaving, coming to your neighborhood

Trexler Florist in Topton, Berks County, will end its 91-year-run at the end of this month. Co-owner Wilda Trexler's grandparents opened the store in 1930. Trexler has decided to retire, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing supply problems.
"We hope that all people think we tried to do our best for them," she said. "Hopefully the flowers made their day."
Matey's Famous Steaks and Pizza in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, has served its last cheesesteak, but fans of the restaurant's pizza will still be able to buy it in the frozen food aisle. The family business's Matey's American Pizza Company will expand its capacity for making frozen pizza in 2022. The restaurant's last day was Oct. 16.
Charming Charlie is coming back to The Outlets at Wind Creek in Bethlehem. The retailer of women's jewelry, clothing and accessories has not set a specific reopening date. The Charming Charlie chain was founded in 2004, and has since grown and gone through a couple financial restructurings.
Medical marijuana is now available, to patients with a valid medical card, in Wyomissing, Berks County. Sunnyside, a dispensary operated by Cresco Labs Inc., opened Friday at 208 N. Park Rd. Sunnyside will sell Cresco-label products, along with other national brands such as Supply and Remedi.
The dispensary's goal is to make the process of buying cannabis products as normal as going to a grocery store or the gym.
Nazareth Strength and Fitness will hold a grand opening Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. The 410 Nazareth Pike gym offers classes for athletes, and adult fitness classes, along with one-on-one training sessions. Members have access to the gym's equipment from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The ribbon cutting for The Park Tavern and Grille at 315 N. Centre St., Pottsville, is now set for Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., according to the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. The tavern is at the site of the former Greystone restaurant. Park Tavern and Grille's modern American menu is extensive, with veal, oysters, burgers, charred octopus and lettuce wraps among the options.
A Wawa in Harleysville, Montgomery County, will open this fall, according to the convenience-store chain's website. The store will be at 201 Main St., off the intersection with Quarry Road.
Zachary's BBQ & Soul is now open at the Downtown Allentown Market, which is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder and chef Keith Taylor, a veteran of the New York City restaurant world, will serve comfort foods, such as fried chicken and po' boys, and beer, cocktails and wine. Taylor said he works to promote "the spirit of diversity" with food that appeals to all.
"This food has mass appeal," Taylor said. "It has mass flavor." The Downtown Allentown Market is at 27 N. Seventh St.
Lina's Closet Boutique has a grand opening scheduled for Saturday at its 16 N. Fourth St., Easton, location. The family-and woman-owned store will have a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m., and the store will open until 5 p.m.
The Bethlehem Food Co-Op won't be open until next year, but land has been cleared in the 200 block of East Broad Street for the community grocery store.
QuickChek opened a new store at a familiar location in Hackettstown. The new convenience market is at 134 Mountain Ave. and replaces a smaller QuickChek that was across the street.
The store has indoor and outdoor seating, 52 parking spaces, and 12 fueling stations.
More than half of the store features fresh food and beverages, including sandwiches, wraps, and hot and iced coffee. The new Hackettstown QuickChek is open 24 hours per day.