NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon Conty. In Pennsylvania,
Delaware, Montgomery, Chester, and Bucks Counties. In
Delaware, New Castle County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Openings & Closings: What's new in your neighborhood

  • Comments
restaurant table generic

Here's a look at business happenings around the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Shake Shack at the Lehigh Valley Mall opened Wednesday, near the main entrance off of MacArthur Road. The hamburger chain started as a hot dog cart in New York's Madison Square Park, according to Shake Shack's website, which also boasts of the company's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The restaurants are intended to be a modern roadside burger stand, with a menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, shakes, custard and beverages. The chain's 'Shroom burger is a meatless option, with a Portobello mushroom stuffed with gruyere and cheddar cheese.

Shake Shack has grown to about 220 domestic locations since the first opened in New York, with another 100 international Shacks. The company is traded as SHAK on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization (total value of shares outstanding) of about $3 billion. The market value of the much larger McDonald's Corp. chain is close to $200 billion. Shake Shack shares have traded as high as $138.38 and as low as $66.26 in the last 52 weeks, with a 50-day moving average of about $76.

Recreational marijuana may be coming to Phillipsburg's The Apothecarium at 55 S. Main St. The dispensary sells only to New Jersey medical marijuana patients now, but "adult use" -- the state's term for recreational marijuana -- could be on the way. New Jersey may start licensing recreational sales to people 21 and up in March. Phillipsburg's Town Council has endorsed the licensing of The Apothecarium for recreational sales. Beyond that, the council will have to set boundaries for where other marijuana businesses many open in Phillipsburg. The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission says it will not issue recreational sales licenses to businesses operating in violation of local ordinances.

The Apothecarium is just a short walk from the Free Bridge connecting Easton and Phillipsburg, but Pennsylvania still bars recreational sales and possession of cannabis.

The Grove Street Pub and Grill is open on Howertown Road in Catasauqua at the site of the former Blue Monkey sports bar. The menu includes the Grover Sampler, including boneless wings, onion straws, potato skins and pepper jack bites; nachos, house-made crispy mozzarella, several burgers, salads, sandwiches, with entrees ranging from $10 for macaroni and cheese, $15 for shrimp and andouille jambalaya, up to $22 for a full rack of ribs.

Hellertown will gain a Thai restaurant soon with the opening of La Kang Thai Noodle Bar at 620 Main St., an offshoot of La Kang Thai French on South Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township. The Hellertown restaurant will be at the site of the former Sagra Bistro.

Sunnie's Bake Shoppe is now serving the Stewartsville area of Warren County. The bakery at 450 County Road 519 was known as Buttercups, but recently changed its name. The staff and products remain, according to Sunnie's Facebook posts.

Isabella's Pizza, of East Allen Township, has left its Imperial Plaza restaurant behind and moved down the street. The new Isabella's is at 7200 Airport Road, the former home of Red Tomato 2, which has consolidated at its Lehigh County restaurant. Imperial Plaza, a strip mall on the southwest corner of Route 329 and Airport Road, has been emptying out as plans for a warehouse move forward. There is already a warehouse on the southeast corner of the intersection. That big box is still available for lease.

The New Balance store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has closed. The store, next to Bar Louie, sold athletic apparel and footwear. The Boston-based chain was turned into a footwear giant by Jim Davis, who now holds a spot on Fortune's list of the wealthiest Americans. New Balance maintains a U.S. manufacturing presence.

Boyer's Market closed for the last time on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the business. The deli was a fixture at 1104 Airport Road in Amity Township, Berks County, for decades. Boyer's sold hoagies, sandwiches, soup and salad.

After some renovations, the drive-thru at the McDonald's on 2553 Nazareth Road in Easton opened Thursday. The inside of the restaurant is not open yet, as work is still being done in the lobby.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.