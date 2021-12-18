Openings & Closings
Tags
- Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Pottsville, Pennsylvania
- Food
- Mid Penn Bancorp
- Riverview Financial Corp.
- Schuylkill Trust Co. Building
- Turkey Hill
- State College
- Cabinet Maker
- Millersburg
- Pottsville
- Colorado
- Gabriella Edwards
- Pennsylvania
- Bill Draper
- Saucon Valley
- Lehigh Valley
- Denver
- Schuylkill County
- Airport Road
- Allentown
- Bru Daddy Brewing Co.
- Williams Ohs
- Dauphin County
- Harrisburg
- Quakertown
- Draper Dbs Of Perkasie
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Shop Talk
What's new in the business community!
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.
· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus
· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater
· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store
· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.
. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street
· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton
· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.
· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.
· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping
· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem
· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County
· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.
· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.
· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.
· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.
· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.
