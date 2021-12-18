Openings & Closings

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.