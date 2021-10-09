Openings & Closings

Matey's Famous Steaks and Pizza will close its 1305 Broadway, Fountain Hill, restaurant after a final day Oct. 16. The Matey family has spent 33 years in the restaurant business, but will now focus on making frozen pizza.
Wawa will open this fall at Route 309 and Passer Road in Coopersburg, according to the convenience-store chain's website. In Allentown, an early 2022 opening is planned for 364 Susquehanna St.
Storefronts are changing in Clinton, just down the street from the Red Mill, which is among Hunterdon County's and New Jersey's most-photographed sites.
Balic of Clinton, which sells wines from the Balic Winery of Mays Landing, New Jersey, will close its 20 Main St. store. The last day will be Oct. 15.
Nearby, Lily & Atlas will sell home and garden items, and gifts, according to its "Coming Soon" sign at 26 Main St. That storefront was the home of Hunterdon Christian Books, which has moved to 2 E. Main St., formerly a candy shop.
At 41 Main St., Kilhaney's Pickles has been open for a few months, selling pickled delicacies by the name of Freaky Tiki, Sweet Heat and Dutch Dill, among many others.
To the south in Hunterdon County, The Sunbeam General Store in the Gem Building in Frenchtown has opened a second location nearby, Sunbeam General's Hidden Treasures at 24 Bridge St.
A few steps to the east, at 52 Bridge St., Perfect Day Coffee Roasters opened the Perfect Day Cafe in September.
Perfect Day Coffee has been operating for eight years and roasts small batches of organic and specialty coffee such as Ethiopian Misty Valley, Organic Bali Blue Moon and Dark Bunny Blend.
"I've always wanted to open a cafe to play with more exotic coffees and bring them in as specialties in my own shop," owner Leni Calabrese said. The borough by the Delaware River has specialty stores, a riverside walking and biking path and the ArtYard museum, and is becoming a destination for visitors, Calabrese said.
The Jesse Roldan Team, a real estate business, opened a branch at 1101 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, in September. Roldan also has an Easton office.
Project Printed has opened an office at 2028 Union Blvd. in Allentown. The printing and graphic services business makes commercial signs, custom apparel, vehicle wraps and more.
The Fogelsville Center at 7720 Main St. in Upper Macungie Township is now home to Vytal Options, a medical-marijuana dispensary. Vytal Options will be open to patients with valid marijuana cards Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cannabis will be sold as flower, vape cartridges, edibles and other formats. Vytal Options is the fourth Pennsylvania dispensary operated by PA Options for Wellness, a Harrisburg-based company. Saturday's grand opening goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Realty ONE Group Exclusive has opened a second office at 10 Commerce Drive, Spring Township.
Park Tavern and Grille at 315 N. Centre St., Pottsville will hold a ribbon-cutting Oct. 28. The location may sound familiar; it was the home of the Greystone Restaurant, known for fine dining, for about 20 years. The Park Tavern has posted a menu that includes shrimp and grits, brisket sandwich, charred octopus salad, crab cakes and pancetta-wrapped chicken.
420 CBD Lounge & Cafe will open Oct. 16 at 436 Northampton St., Easton, as the Stroudsburg-based business expands to the south. 420 CBD sells hemp products, including beverages, tea, gummies, dog treats, massage oil and more.
Ryder System Inc., known for renting trucks, sells them too. Ryder has opened a used-vehicle center at 1211 Hanover Ave. in Allentown. Vehicles available include day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans and trailer. Ryder recommends making an appointment to shop at its centers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.