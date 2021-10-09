Openings & Closings

You are the owner of this article.
Matey's Famous Steaks and Pizza will close its 1305 Broadway, Fountain Hill, restaurant after a final day Oct. 16. The Matey family has spent 33 years in the restaurant business, but will now focus on making frozen pizza.

Wawa will open this fall at Route 309 and Passer Road in Coopersburg, according to the convenience-store chain's website. In Allentown, an early 2022 opening is planned for 364 Susquehanna St.

Storefronts are changing in Clinton, just down the street from the Red Mill, which is among Hunterdon County's and New Jersey's most-photographed sites.

Balic of Clinton, which sells wines from the Balic Winery of Mays Landing, New Jersey, will close its 20 Main St. store. The last day will be Oct. 15.

Nearby, Lily & Atlas will sell home and garden items, and gifts, according to its "Coming Soon" sign at 26 Main St. That storefront was the home of Hunterdon Christian Books, which has moved to 2 E. Main St., formerly a candy shop.

At 41 Main St., Kilhaney's Pickles has been open for a few months, selling pickled delicacies by the name of Freaky Tiki, Sweet Heat and Dutch Dill, among many others.

To the south in Hunterdon County, The Sunbeam General Store in the Gem Building in Frenchtown has opened a second location nearby, Sunbeam General's Hidden Treasures at 24 Bridge St.

A few steps to the east, at 52 Bridge St., Perfect Day Coffee Roasters opened the Perfect Day Cafe in September.

Perfect Day Coffee has been operating for eight years and roasts small batches of organic and specialty coffee such as Ethiopian Misty Valley, Organic Bali Blue Moon and Dark Bunny Blend.

"I've always wanted to open a cafe to play with more exotic coffees and bring them in as specialties in my own shop," owner Leni Calabrese said. The borough by the Delaware River has specialty stores, a riverside walking and biking path and the ArtYard museum, and is becoming a destination for visitors, Calabrese said.

The Jesse Roldan Team, a real estate business, opened a branch at 1101 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, in September. Roldan also has an Easton office.

Project Printed has opened an office at 2028 Union Blvd. in Allentown. The printing and graphic services business makes commercial signs, custom apparel, vehicle wraps and more.

The Fogelsville Center at 7720 Main St. in Upper Macungie Township is now home to Vytal Options, a medical-marijuana dispensary. Vytal Options will be open to patients with valid marijuana cards Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cannabis will be sold as flower, vape cartridges, edibles and other formats. Vytal Options is the fourth Pennsylvania dispensary operated by PA Options for Wellness, a Harrisburg-based company. Saturday's grand opening goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Realty ONE Group Exclusive has opened a second office at 10 Commerce Drive, Spring Township.

Park Tavern and Grille at 315 N. Centre St., Pottsville will hold a ribbon-cutting Oct. 28. The location may sound familiar; it was the home of the Greystone Restaurant, known for fine dining, for about 20 years. The Park Tavern has posted a menu that includes shrimp and grits, brisket sandwich, charred octopus salad, crab cakes and pancetta-wrapped chicken.

420 CBD Lounge & Cafe will open Oct. 16 at 436 Northampton St., Easton, as the Stroudsburg-based business expands to the south. 420 CBD sells hemp products, including beverages, tea, gummies, dog treats, massage oil and more.

Ryder System Inc., known for renting trucks, sells them too. Ryder has opened a used-vehicle center at 1211 Hanover Ave. in Allentown. Vehicles available include day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans and trailer. Ryder recommends making an appointment to shop at its centers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

. Air Products Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Scott Crocco to retire on September 30, 2021 after 31 years with the company. Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.

· Thomas Ripsam has been named the new CEO of Martin Guitar. He succeeds longtime Chairman and CEO Christian Frederick Martin IV.

. Owners of Tucker Silk Mill to open wine bar and garden in down Easton in early 2022. Kabinett will have a mostly Australian and German wine list, with light fare, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River.

· Community Action Lehigh Valley promoted Dawn Godshall to executive director and Jessica Reimert to deputy executive director for operations, and hired Jaana Kelley as associate executive director for community services.

· The Trolley Stop diner opened May 29th at 201 S. McCartney Street in Easton

· Bitty & Beau's, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities, will set up shop at 74 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

PPL Corporation named by DiversityInc as one of top utilities in nation for workforce diversity

· Semper Pie, 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown, hosting grand opening with cheesecake and more on May 22. 

· St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care, 9 Dave’s Way, in Hamburg, will accept new patients starting May 6. 

· Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

· The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

· Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

· The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

