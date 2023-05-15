 Skip to main content
OraSure shares fall days after company reports record revenue mostly from COVID tests

OraSure Technologies sign generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shares of OraSure Technologies touched a short-lived 52-week high Thursday, a day after the maker of medical tests reported record quarterly revenue that was mostly from COVID-19 sales.

The momentum did not last. After peaking at $7.82 on Thursday and closing at $7.39, OraSure shares fell Friday and on Monday at 10:10 a.m., traded at $5.28. That's down 32% from the intraday Thursday high.

A look at how its quarterly numbers break down may show why the big jump was followed by a fall.

Bethlehem-based OraSure reported first-quarter revenue of $155 million and adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents, both exceeding the estimates of industry analysts. Adjusted earnings exclude items that are deemed one-time or unusual.

The big revenue number came mostly from sales of InteliSwab, fulfilling orders from the federal government for the COVID test. That same federal government declared an end to the national pandemic emergency Thursday, a day after the earnings report.

COVID-related sales were $118.3 million, or 76% of the total. Sales of everything else, such as HIV tests, was $36.55 million, down from $36.78 million in the first quarter of 2022.

OraSure's forecast is for second-quarter COVID revenue of $25 million to $30 million, a drop of as much as 79% from the first quarter. The company forecast total revenue of $62 million to $67 million, a drop of as much as 60%.

Chief Executive Officer and President Carrie Eglinton Manner said Wednesday that the challenge facing the company is to "reignite core growth." That is, boost non-COVID sales.

Eglinton Manner took over the company last June after executive turnover and a failed search for "strategic alternatives." Her vision for the company is to make medical tests that can be used by patients at their home. She was an executive at General Electric and Quest Diagnostics before taking the OraSure job.

Earlier this year, she announced job cuts and on Wednesday, OraSure said it will close an overseas facility and bring that work back to the U.S., where the company has boosted automated production.

Last October, OraSure unveiled its "factory of the future" in Bethlehem Township, paid for with federal dollars.

Shares of OraSure are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR.

