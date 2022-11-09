OraSure shares rise after reporting 3Q revenue more than doubled year-on-year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies' shares jumped Wednesday, a day after the diagnostic-equipment company reported that its third-quarter sales more than doubled from the same period in 2021.
Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $116.5 million, up from $53.9 million last year. Sales of InteliSwab, the Bethlehem-based company's COVID-19 quick test, accounted for $79.6 million, or 68% of the third-quarter total.
OraSure reported $16.3 million in cash flow from operations. The company reached that goal early, ahead of its earlier forecast of positive cash flow in the fourth quarter.
Shares in the company, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OSUR, reached $4.66, up 9%, at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Chief Executive Officer and President Carrie Eglinton Manner, who began leading the company June 4, said OraSure is turning around.
"We began to establish the foundations of our future strategy and position the company for resetting our financial base," she said in a statement Tuesday.
The year 2022 has been rough for OraSure, with three chief executives (including an interim boss), a fruitless search for alternatives and a share price that dipped briefly under $3.
The company reported adjusted net income of $9.7 million for the quarter, or 13 cents per share, compared to a loss of $11 million last year. Adjusted net income includes adjustments for events the company deems to be one-time or unusual. It does not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and is known as a non-GAAP measure but is commonly used by industry analysts to measure a company's performance.
GAAP net income was $5.3 million or 7 cents per share.
Gross margin, a measure of profitability, was 40% in the quarter, identical to last year's third quarter.
In the last 52 weeks, OraSure has traded as high as $10.24 and as low as $2.62.