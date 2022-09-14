OraSure Technologies collaborates with Mars Petcare to study pet health

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies Inc., a Bethlehem-based maker of medical-diagnostic tools, is working with Mars Petcare to study the microorganisms that live inside cats and dogs.
OraSure's Diversigen unit will study the DNA of microorganisms from samples, which will be added to a "biobank" of data. Mars Petcare, a division of Mars Inc., will study the DNA sequences to gain a better understanding of pet health and disease.
The companies said in a statement that the project will be one of the largest microbiome studies focused on pet health.
"We believe this type of research will ultimately play an important part in scientific discovery aimed at improving pet health," said Darren Logan, head of research at Mars' Waltham Petcare Science Institute, in a the statement.
OraSure's role is to "improve the understanding of canine and feline microbial community composition and function," according to Kathleen Weber, president of Molecular Solutions for OraSure Technologies.
Mars Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia. Among its many brands are Pedigree dog food, Twix bars, Snickers and Bens Original.
OraSure, founded in South Bethlehem in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, makes diagnostic and sampling products including the InteliSwab test for COVID-19 and OraQuick test for HIV.
Shares in OraSure were trading at $4.25 Wednesday morning. They have traded in a range from $2.62 to $13.57 in the last 52 weeks.