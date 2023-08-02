OraSure Technologies Inc., a maker of diagnostic tests, will report second-quarter results Thursday that will show how the company is dealing with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of Bethlehem-based OraSure's first-quarter sales came from COVID-19 testing materials, a revenue source the company said is declining. The federal government, a big OraSure customer, declared an end to the pandemic in May.
Also in May, OraSure Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner said the company's challenge is "to reignite core growth," that is, boost sales of non-COVID products. Eglinton Manner took over the company in June 2022.
Shares surged briefly in May after OraSure reported strong first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share, but they fell within days.
Over the past five years, OraSure has not rewarded investors. On Tuesday, the closing price of OraSure shares on the NASDAQ market was $4.64, less than a third of the value five years ago: $16.82.
OraSure's forecast for the second quarter is for revenue of $62 million to $67 million. The consensus estimate of three Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research is for $64 million, within the company's range. On a per-share basis, the average estimate of just two analysts is for a loss of 6 cents.
Earlier this year, OraSure cut jobs and said it would close an overseas factory.
OraSure's product line includes diagnostic products for HIV, COVID-19, Ebola and other illnesses.
Shares in OraSure are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OSUR. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $7.82 (after first-quarter results were reported) and as low as $3.11.
The company's market capitalization at Tuesday's closing price is $339.9 million.
OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare, a maker of sunscreen.