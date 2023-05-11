OraSure touches 52-week high after reporting record revenue; company expects drop in COVID-19 sales

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shares in OraSure Technologies rose Thursday, a day after the company reported record quarterly revenue but also projected a big sales decline as the pandemic winds down.
At the close of trading, the shares settled at $7.39, up 4.8%. Earlier, they reached as high as $7.82, a 52-week high.
The Bethlehem-based maker of of the InteliSwab COVID-19 home test and other diagnostic tools reported first-quarter revenue of $155 million and adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents on Wednesday. Both numbers exceeded the estimates of industry analysts. Adjusted earnings exclude items deemed one-time or unusual.
In the first quarter, InteliSwab revenue was $118.3 million, or 76% of sales. "Core" revenue, which includes non-COVID products, was $36.6 million, down slightly from the first quarter of 2022.
The COVID-19 national emergency officially ended Thursday, and OraSure is preparing for a big drop in InteliSwab revenue. The company saw lower orders in April and estimates second-quarter COVID revenue of $25 million to $30 million, a drop of as much as 79% from the first quarter.
Total revenue is estimated at $62 million to $67 million, for a drop of as much as 60% from the first quarter.
The first quarter was a win for Chief Executive Officer and President Carrie Eglinton Manner, who took over the company on June 4, 2022. She stepped in during a year that started with executive departures, a failed search for "strategic alternatives" and a falling share price. Eglinton Manner held executive positions at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric before taking the reins at OraSure.
Her vision for OraSure is to "meet patients where they are," which means at home with tests such as InteliSwab and OraQuick, the company's HIV test. The challenge, as she said Wednesday, is to "reignite core growth" as COVID-19 revenue plummets.
Cash generated from COVID sales will help move the company forward, she said. As of March 31, OraSure had $112.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
OraSure has cut "non-production" jobs and announced Wednesday that it will close an overseas production facility, bringing the work back to the U.S. The company's domestic manufacturing is highly automated compared to the overseas operation, Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGrath said Wednesday.
First-quarter earnings under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 37 cents per share. GAAP earnings do not allow for adjustments for items deemed one-time or unusual.
Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as low as $2.62.
The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $556 million.
OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, a maker of sunscreen.