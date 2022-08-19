OSHA launching program aimed at making warehouse work safer

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Reiki Balance to open Sept. 9 529 Reading Ave. in West Reading.

- Alfie's Kitchen off Sullivan Trail in Forks Township has shut down after five years.

- A four-story, 30,000-square-foot senior home from Easton Senior Living LLC is on its way at 3701 Corriere Road in Palmer Township.

- The former Jacksonian Club on Main Street in Nazareth is now The Farm & Table restaurant with bowling lanes.

- Lehigh Valley Martial Arts opened its sixth location in the Easton Avenue shopping center that's also home to a Giant grocery store in Bethlehem Township.

- Mind Matters Coaching, Counseling and Psychological Services is opening a new office in Upper Macungie on Aug. 31.

- The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use project on 54 acres near the Hamilton Crossings bypass.

- A developer is proposing a broad plan to repurpose the former Santander Bank Building on Penn Street in Reading to include a hotel, apartments and restaurant.

- Oley Turnpike Dairy and its petting zoo closed after serving Berks County for 52 years.

- The Crossings at Ambler Station opened and is billed as "Ambler's first apartments in 50 years."

- A new Panera restaurant with a drive-thru will be added to the Tri-County Buisness Campus in Pottstown.