Outlook problems: Users report issues with Microsoft's email platform for 2nd day

Microsoft Outlook users appeared to be having problems accessing and using the email platform for the second day in a row Tuesday.
There was another spike in outage and problem reports with Microsoft 365 around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
User outage reports peaked at almost 18,000 about 24 hours earlier, shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Reports significantly declined since then, with another spike Monday afternoon before Tuesday morning's issues.
Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft's emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.
The company had said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
Microsoft 365 Status later said it had reverted an update and saw an improvement in service — soon confirming recovery for impacted services.
Updates posted mid-day Tuesday said the company was applying "further mitigation."