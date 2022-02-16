 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pa. Gaming Control Board: More than $68 million wagered on Super Bowl Sunday

  • Updated
  • Comments
Money

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported more than $68 million was wagered on the Super Bowl last weekend.

Preliminary figures show about $68,044,810 was wagered in the Commonwealth, according to the board.

The board said the wagers were made through retail and online sportsbooks and that it saw a 27 percent increase over wagers placed on the game last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

After payouts, revenue is expected to be $4,575,339, the board said.

This was the fourth year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, but just the third in which online wagering options were available.

This year, patrons could choose to place Super Bowl wagers at 18 retail locations and through 14 online wagering sites.

The Board also reports that there were 413,000 unique users that logged onto online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday based on data it obtained from geolocation technology service GeoComply.

Figures from last year’s Super Bowl Sunday were 320,000 unique visitors to Pennsylvania regulated sports wagering websites and 200,000 unique visitors the year before. These figures do not include patrons who were visiting and wagering at any of the retail sports wagering locations in the Commonwealth.

For more information about the Pa. Gaming Control Board, go to https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Pocono Dessert Co. opens women owned coffee and dessert shop at 2185 PA-611 in Swiftwater

· Handmade Mystic opens crystal shop at 2 S. 4th Street in Emmaus

· Anne Baum named first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

· Lashes by Gab opens location at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, across from the movie theater

· Elite Salon & Suites to open at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley in 2022. Independent salon owners will have their own suite space within the store

· Purr Haus opens at 27 South Seventh Street in Emmaus. The boutique will offer a collection of pet supplies and cat-themed apparel.

. The Hummus House opens Bethlehem location at 518 E. Third Street

· New beauty studio, Glow Factory, opens at 1708 Washington Blvd. in Easton

· New salon, Mirror Beauty Studio, to open at 2002 Hanover Avenue in Allentown. Grand opening set for Dec. 3.

· A Red Wing shoe store will open on Airport Road in Allentown at the site of the former Zoup! restaurant.

· Paisley & Company Bath Boutique & Fragrance Bar in Kutztown reopens for in-person shopping

· Bitty & Beau's Coffee opens at 74 W. Broad Street in Bethlehem

· American Family Care opens urgent care center in the County Line Plaza, off of Route 113 near Souderton, Bucks County

· Charming Charlie, a women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer, will return to the Outlets at Wind Creek.

· All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) opens at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in suite 608, next to Evolve Salon & Spa.

· PrimoHoagies, the casual restaurant known for its gourmet hoagies, plans to open two restaurants in Stroudsburg.

· Laura McLain, executive director of the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of 2021 after 21+ years of service.