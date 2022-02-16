Pa. Gaming Control Board: More than $68 million wagered on Super Bowl Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported more than $68 million was wagered on the Super Bowl last weekend.
Preliminary figures show about $68,044,810 was wagered in the Commonwealth, according to the board.
The board said the wagers were made through retail and online sportsbooks and that it saw a 27 percent increase over wagers placed on the game last year.
After payouts, revenue is expected to be $4,575,339, the board said.
This was the fourth year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, but just the third in which online wagering options were available.
This year, patrons could choose to place Super Bowl wagers at 18 retail locations and through 14 online wagering sites.
The Board also reports that there were 413,000 unique users that logged onto online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday based on data it obtained from geolocation technology service GeoComply.
Figures from last year’s Super Bowl Sunday were 320,000 unique visitors to Pennsylvania regulated sports wagering websites and 200,000 unique visitors the year before. These figures do not include patrons who were visiting and wagering at any of the retail sports wagering locations in the Commonwealth.
