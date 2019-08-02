Pa. workers tasked with protecting the most vulnerable people in midst of workforce crisis
Direct service providers take care of some of the Commonwealth's most vulnerable people, and they're in the midst of a full-blown workforce crisis.
Genise, Kaitlyn, and Lawrence are Direct Support Professionals, or DSP's, who take care of those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
They say they love their jobs.
"I love what I'm doing, I don't wanna leave what I'm doing," Lawrence said.
The average pay for a DSP, which is fully controlled by the state, is around $13 an hour.
"The weight of the world is on my shoulder right now with all the other expenses I have to put money out for," Genise said.
The position has a 38% turnover rate and 13,000 positions left open in Pennsylvania.
"I know a lot of ex DSPs that went to warehouses because they get paid more to lift boxes," Lawrence said.
Governor Wolf did sign an executive order that will slowly increase their wage to $15 by 2024. However, these mandates do not attach the funding for those raises.
And in the meantime it leaves DSP's in a position to decide between the careers they love, or supporting their families.
