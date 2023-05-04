Penn Entertainment misses earnings estimate

WYOMISSING, Pa. – Penn Entertainment, the Wyomissing, Berks County-based operator of racetracks, casinos, and interactive wagering systems, announced first quarter results and its earnings performance again missed analysts’ estimates. On the other hand, revenues again exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate.
That’s not good enough for Wall Street, and according to Yahoo Finance, Penn Entertainment shares have added about 1.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P’s gain of 6.5%.
Delivering a top-line view, the company said that strong performance in its Northeast segment offset softer year-over-year performance in the South segment, while margins were affected by about 100 basis points from a shift in revenue to higher tax jurisdictions and to a lesser extent by the settlement of certain litigation matters.
In financial terms, revenues for the quarter were $1.673 billion, an increase of 7.0% above first quarter 2022 revenues of $1.564 billion. Net income was $514.0 million, an 897% increase above $52.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent) was $478 million in 2023, down from $498 in 2022.
Penn defines Adjusted EBITDAR as Adjusted EBITDA plus rent expense associated with triple net operating lease, which is a normal, recurring cash operating expense necessary to operate its business. Adjusted EBITDA has economic substance, the company says, because it is used by management as a performance measure to analyze the performance of its business, and is especially relevant in evaluating large, long-lived casino hotel projects because it provides a perspective on the current effects of operating decisions separated from the substantial non-operational depreciation charges and financing costs of such projects.
Commenting on the results, Jay Snowden, Chief Executive Officer and President, announced: “We are pleased to report that PENN delivered another solid quarter in what remains an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
As previously announced, on February 17th we completed our acquisition of the remainder of Barstool Sports Inc. Accordingly, we are raising our prior 2023 revenue guidance range to $6.37 billion ‒ $6.81 billion to reflect the Barstool acquisition, which is neutral to Adjusted EBITDAR.
”In addition, our proprietary sports betting and iCasino technology platform, which is live in Ontario, continues to drive compelling results and market share. As such, our prior 2023 Adjusted EBITDAR guidance range of $1.875 billion ‒ $2.0 billion remains unchanged.”
Segment Results
Over the years, Penn Entertainment has grown to become a wide-ranging, multi-brand company. To simplify reporting and provide clarity, the company reports results in two segments: Retail and Interactive.
Retail
The company says Retail performance was driven by growth in older demographics. VIP play remained strong across its properties, driven by both guest count increases and frequency of visitation. Penn’s database grew by over 350,000 members in the first quarter, representing a 13% increase year-over-year, with 63% of the database growth coming from its online offerings. Highlights in the first quarter were revenues of $1.44 billion; adjusted EBITDAR of $511.2 million and adjusted EBITDAR margins of 35.5%.
Interactive
In the first quarter, Penn Entertainment launched online sports betting in Ohio and Massachusetts. The company said its proprietary technology platform continues to propel performance in Ontario. Segment highlights include revenues of $233.5 million (including tax gross up of $92.3 million) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.7 million.
According to Snowden, “The Interactive Segment generated year-over-year revenue improvement this quarter driven in part by our acquisition of Barstool Sports, while our EBITDA results reflect our investment in two state launches and low hold in January and February.
“Our mobile launches on January 1st in Ohio and March 10th in Massachusetts highlight the advantages of our organic, omni-channel customer acquisition strategy, as we leveraged our PENN Play database and the Barstool Sports audience to drive incremental revenue both online and at our retail properties.”
In addition, with an improved guest experience, the company expects to be well positioned to drive stronger loyalty and retention, while offering seamless cross-play in its omni-channel ecosystem. Penn said Barstool has more than doubled its annual revenues since the initial investment in February of 2020 by providing relevant and entertaining content to their growing, loyal audience.
Looking forward, Snowden said, “We expect to unlock even greater value from the Barstool audience as we refine our cross-sell strategies and pursue new growth channels. Likewise, theScore’s media business is delivering strong results in both revenue and engagement metrics, with total user sessions up 22% year-over-year.”
Liquidity Remains Strong
Penn claimed its total liquidity as of March 31, 2023 was $2.3 billion inclusive of $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Traditional net debt as of the end of the quarter was $1.4 billion, an increase of $302.6 million from December 31, 2022, due to a lower cash balance reflecting a net cash payment of approximately $315.3 million for the acquisition of Barstool and recent activity under its share repurchase program.
Environmental, Social and Governance
Penn Entertainment claims to have achieved a number of its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) priorities over the last year. The company celebrated Black History Month in February by holding numerous events to drive open and meaningful conversation around Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. It also celebrated women’s achievements during the month of March, including hosting a virtual panel discussion on International Women’s Day for Team Members with two of PENN’s female Board members: Jane Scaccetti and Marla Kaplowitz.
Additionally, following the devastating tornados in the Rolling Fork area of Mississippi, Penn reported its Ameristar Casino Vicksburg and Hollywood Casino Tunica teams donated water, food and essential items to those in need, in addition to providing temporary housing to displaced team members.
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is a provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 44 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions and iCasino in five under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge ®, Barstool Sportsbook® and theScore Bet®.