WYOMISSING, Pa. – What a busy 24 hours it has been for Penn Entertainment, the Wyomissing-based operator of racetracks, casinos, and interactive wagering systems.
Tuesday evening, the company announced that it entered into an agreement with ESPN and that's it's teaming up with them on a new means for people to bet on athletic competitions—known as a sportsbook in the industry lingo. Penn Entertainment will rebrand its current sportsbook, Barstool Sports, and relaunch as ESPN BET, effective this fall in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed to operate. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website and mobile website.
Then, Wednesday morning, Penn announced its second quarter results and earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates.
Penn’s stock immediately rose up 18% in overnight trading and was still up nearly 16 % Wednesday morning. The stock finished the trading day up more than 9%, closing at $27.10
As part of the deal, Penn said that it sold Barstool Sports back to its founder, Dave Portnoy. According to Yahoo, Penn initially purchased a 36% stake in Barstool for $163 million in 2019 and earlier this year purchased the balance of Barstool for an additional $388 million.
Penn will pay ESPN $1.5 billion over the next 10 years while granting ESPN warrants to purchase 31.8 million shares of Penn worth $500 million which will vest over the same period.
The new venture will become ESPN’s exclusive sportsbook.
Management comments
Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment Chief Executive Officer and President, told analysts on an earnings call that Penn expects to leverage ESPN, the #1 sports media brand for efficient customer acquisition and retention. Penn will receive deep media and betting integrations throughout ESPN’s multi-platform sports ecosystem.
Snowden went on to say that Penn will receive a comprehensive suite of ESPN sponsorship and media assets across top-tier live programming, studio content and digital platforms as well as access to top ESPN talent and personalities. In addition, Snowden said that Penn will oversee the daily operations of the sportsbook and retain all customer data and relationships.
“This agreement with ESPN and collaboration on ESPN BET allows us to take another step forward as an industry leader," Snowden also said in a statement. "Together, we can utilize each other’s strengths to create the type of experience that existing and new bettors will expect from both companies, and we can’t wait to get started.”
In recent years, ESPN has increased multi-platform sports betting content, adding digital programming, radio segments and editorial coverage from talent.
“Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN. “The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN. Penn Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN BET.”
Penn Entertainment Second Quarter Results
Apparently, Penn management was deeply involved in putting together the deal with ESPN because the company’s report on second quarter results lacked the extensive narrative detail usually found in its financial reporting.
Revenues of $1.675 billion increased 2.9% over second quarter 2022 revenues of $1.627 billion. Gaming revenues were $1.293 billion in 2023 and food, beverage, hotel and other were $382.0 million.
Revenues were highest in the company’s Northeast segment at $688.0 million but declined in the South segment to $308.3 million from 338.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and in the West segment to $130.0 million from $153.8 million. Interactive revenues increased smartly to $257.5 million in the quarter from $154.9 million the prior year.
Net income in the quarter was $78.1 million and net income margin was 4.7%, as compared to net income of $26.1 million and net income margin of 1.6% in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.48 in the second quarter, up from $0.15 per share in 2022.
Cash flow as measures by adjusted EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent) was $476.8 million, a decrease of 5.5% year-over-year while adjusted EBITDA of $330.4 million was a decrease of 30.7% year-over-year.
Reviewing the second quarter, Snowden said: “The company experienced stable property level performance this quarter with each month showing sequential improvement."
Snowden also touted the relaunch of the company's sportsbook app, which included streamlined navigation, faster load times, expanded wagering markets, enhanced promotions and deeper media integrations.
Snowden credited Penn’s state-of-the-art technology platform as it continues to drive strong results for theScore Bet in Ontario.
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is a provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 44 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions and iCasino in five under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge ®, ESPN Bet® and theScore Bet®.