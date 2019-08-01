Penn National overcomes bad weather in second quarter, announces CEO's retirement

Andrew Valentino | 69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Spring flooding in the Midwest caused by Hurricane Barry presented unusual challenges to Penn National Gaming in the second quarter of 2019. Despite the negative impact from the flooding, the company reported substantial increases in revenues, operating income and adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization). As a result, the company increased its full-year 2019 guidance.

The company also announced that, in connection with its ongoing succession process, Timothy J. Wilmott, will retire as chief executive officer and member of the board at the end of 2019. Effective Jan. 1, 2020 Jay Snowden, president and chief operating officer will succeed Wilmott. Snowden was also appointed to the board of directors effective immediately.

During the second quarter the Argosy Casino Alton in Illinois closed for 49 days. The Ameristar Council Bluffs and River City casinos, both in Iowa, experienced flooding during the quarter. The company estimates revenues were impacted by $10.3 million. The quarter also includes $1 million of costs associated with the June 30 closing of Resorts Casino Tunica in Mississippi.

Positive additions to the second quarter results were made by contributions from the Greektown Casino (Detroit) acquisition, which closed in May and delivered revenue of $34.2 million, and the integration of the Pinnacle Entertainment properties that were acquired in October 2018.

Wilmott told analysts that going forward through 2020 Penn National planned to slow its acquisitions and use the growing free cash flow from the company's expanded scale to focus on debt reduction and deleveraging its balance sheet.

"Penn National delivered a strong second quarter that exceeded our Adjusted EBITDAR guidance …," Wilmott said. "All told, we have updated our full year revenues guidance to $5.3 billion. We also raised our full year Adjusted EBITDAR guidance to $1.6 billion, which reflects the addition of Greektown Casino and the $5 million outperformance in the second quarter, slightly offset by the estimated impact from Hurricane Barry."

EBITDAR is a financial measurement that adds rent and other expenses to the traditional EBITDA calculation.

Financial Highlights

Revenues during the second quarter of 2019 reached $1.32 billion, an increase of $496.2 million over the second quarter of 2018. Operating income was $198.4 million in the quarter, an increase of $16.6 million year over year. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $51.4 million, down from $54 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $406.5 million, an increase of $159.4 million over the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, after lease payments reached $191.6 million, an increase of $60.4 million year over year.

Traditional debt increased by $178.2 million during the quarter, principally due to borrowings for the acquisition of Greektown. As of June 30, 2019, GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) traditional net debt ratio was 2.67x and net leverage on a lease-adjusted basis was 5.80x.

Operational Highlights

"The integration of the Pinnacle properties continues to go extremely well," Wilmott said. "We now expect to achieve at least $120 million of cost synergies (up from $115 million), with a run rate of at least $60 million in 2019. In addition, we are pleased to report that the combination of the Penn National and Pinnacle player loyalty programs onto a single platform is complete."

The company anticipates driving revenue synergies through the relaunched mychoice program and expects to achieve incremental Adjusted EBITDAR associated with revenue synergies related to Pinnacle in the range of $15-$20 million. Penn National believes most of these synergies will be delivered in 2020 and 2021.

"Yesterday, we announced additional details regarding our sports betting and iGaming strategies and businesses," Wilmott said. "Penn National entered into multi-year agreements with leading sports betting operators DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore, and The Stars Group for online sports betting and iGaming market access across the company's portfolio."

In exchange for access to its non-primary licenses to conduct these operations, Penn National will receive a combination of upfront cash and equity, one-time market access fees, and ongoing revenue sharing. Penn Interactive Ventures will manage these relationships, in addition to controlling the company's primary sports betting and iGaming licenses in every state Penn National operates.

On May 23, Penn National completed the acquisition of the operations of Greektown Casino in Detroit and gained approximately 1,700 employees. The transaction was financed with incremental borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Penn National entered into a triple net lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI: NYSE).

Development projects in Pennsylvania, including the $120 million Hollywood Casino York and the $111 million Hollywood Casino Morgantown, remain on track. Penn National received all the requisite approvals for the Morgantown project and have commenced construction activities there. The company anticipates opening both facilities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2019 Guidance

Penn National expects 2019 revenue to be $5.338 billion, up from actual 2018 income of $3.588 billion. Net income is projected to be $184.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 should be $1.601 billion while adjusted EDITDA after lease payments is anticipated to be $732.1 million.

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming's facilities feature approximately 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over 5 million active customers.