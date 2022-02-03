Penn National reports positive results for 2021

WYOMISSING, Pa. – Penn National Gaming operates in a business segment – gaming, racing and entertainment – that was one of the hardest hit of all by the pandemic, especially in 2020. However, the Wyomissing-based company appears to have clawed its way all the way back to its pre-pandemic record of success.
It reported increases in revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent) and adjusted EBITDAR margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Revenue exceeded Wall Street projections, but earnings fell short and after an initial drop in price Penn National stock recovered to trade up slightly by mid-morning.
Penn National’s board of directors was pleased enough with the results and future prospects to authorize a new $750 million stock repurchase program which matures on January 31, 2025. The company said that the program not only reflects confidence in long-term prospects but also enables it to make both opportunistic share repurchases and offset dilution from stock-based compensation and other equity grants.
The company said that its retail operations delivered strong results through sustainable margin improvement, technology upgrades and a growing database. Its interactive segment exceeded company expectations. It also said that it will re-initiate guidance for full year 2022.
Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am pleased to report a strong finish to another transformative year for Penn National. Our fourth quarter revenues of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDAR of $480.5 million exceeded both 2020 and 2019 levels as our best-in-class operating teams continue to deliver impressive results despite the ongoing pandemic.
“In addition, we accomplished several strategic objectives this quarter that have laid the foundation for future growth, including the completion of our acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore”), the continued expansion of Penn Interactive operations, the opening of our fourth casino in Pennsylvania and the roll-out of new technology at many of our casinos.”
Retail Operations Benefiting from Expanded Reach and New Demographics
The company saw strong property level performance across all segments for most of the quarter, with some softness in late December due to Omicron, which abated in late January. Given a variety of structural cost improvements across its portfolio, combined with investments in technology, the company believes the EBITDAR flow-through achieved in the second half of 2021 is sustainable assuming stable revenue levels and a rational competitive environment.
On December 22, Penn National celebrated the opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown. Like its sister property in York, this $111 million state-of-the-art casino is built for the future, Penn National says, with a number of new technologies and customer conveniences, including the “3Cs” cardless, cashless, contactless ‘my wallet’ experience. This new technology removes friction from transactions, reduces wait times and lines, and relieves some of the burden created by the challenging labor market. It also positions Penn National’s properties for the future by aligning with the expectations of younger consumers who are accustomed to cashless options in all aspects of their day-to-day lives.
The company says it is improving its marketing capabilities through its mychoice app, which allows the Company to communicate with its customers more efficiently, as downloads increased 23% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In addition, the 3Cs are now live at all eight of Penn National’s properties in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and the company will continue to introduce this technology across all of its regions throughout 2022 pending regulatory approval.
In November, the Company launched live sports betting at temporary locations in its five Louisiana properties while it builds out its market leading Barstool sportsbook concept at its signature properties in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and Bossier City. Additionally, Penn National’s omni-channel approach drove overall database growth over 7% in 2021 and 23.5% year-over-year growth in its VIP segment compared to the fourth quarter 2019.
Barstool Sportsbook and Casino Continued Momentum and Future Growth
Barstool Sports, Inc., in which Penn National has an equity stake, experienced another record year from both an audience and financial standpoint as it continues to redefine the digital media landscape. Barstool’s social media reach across all accounts and platforms (including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube) now exceeds 144 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25%. Meanwhile, Barstool Sports, Inc. continues to drive strong revenue growth across all categories, including new verticals such as the One Bite frozen pizza and the “Would” line of men’s grooming products.
In addition, the first Barstool-branded sports bar opened in the River North area of Chicago this January to strong initial demand.
Penn National continues to see sizable contributions from its Barstool-branded retail sportsbooks. The recent launches of temporary sportsbooks at Penn National’s Louisiana properties led to a combined market share of 58% of the money wagered by bettors and 53% in gross gaming revenues in December 2021. The company estimates that its total national share of the retail sports betting market outside of Nevada is approximately 12%.
Penn National says it is pleased with the performance of its in-house games, which have contributed over 20% of the company’s customers’ total wagers in New Jersey since their launch. The ability to leverage Penn Game Studios in developing titles such as Barstool Blackjack and Barstool Slots allows the company to introduce on-line casino entertainment to the loyal Barstool audience, while also reducing third party content fees.
theScore Media Growth
During the fourth quarter, theScore generated record revenue, which increased 32% year-over-year as reported. Overall, theScore grew media revenue 76% for the year compared to 2020. In addition, theScore experienced continued user growth and engagement, with the average monthly active users on the media app growing 7% year-over-year.
“We see opportunities to further increase the value of our media business in 2022, including cross-promotion and collaboration between theScore and Barstool Sports as well as promoting theScore Bet app to our 25 million mychoice members,” said Mr. Snowden.
Community Outreach
During the fourth quarter, Penn National launched a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Scholarship Program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in states in which it operates. Through this initiative, Penn National is dedicating more than $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships and internship opportunities. The initial participating HBCUs include Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia, Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, and Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio.
“Penn National’s commitment to fund STEM scholarships is an extension of our company’s established partnerships with 33 HBCUs across the country,” commented Mr. Snowden. “The ongoing collaboration with HBCUs facilitates career opportunities at Penn National’s properties while increasing participation in our Leadership Excellence at Penn National Gaming (LEAP) Program, which provides hands-on training, mentoring, and real-world experience to new or recent college graduates who are interested in building a long-term career in the gaming and entertainment industry.
Looking to the Future
For 2022, Penn National is now guiding to a net revenue range of $6.07 billion to $6.39 billion and an Adjusted EBITDAR range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.
“We anticipate achieving a number of milestones in 2022, including mobile launches in several new jurisdictions: Louisiana, which launched January 28th; Ontario, where theScore is the number one app for sports content; Maryland and Ohio, where we have a large database of mychoice customers. Further, the integration of the Barstool Sportsbook into theScore media app, which is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2022, will provide us with another organic customer acquisition funnel in addition to the tools to offer real time, highly customized bets to our customers,” said Mr. Snowden.
“As I think about the future of Penn National, I am immensely excited about our growth trajectory as we continue to execute on our omni-channel and media strategy and realize the benefits of several noteworthy accomplishments,” continued Mr. Snowden. In early 2023, we look towards acquiring the remainder of Barstool Sports, Inc., which will highly complement theScore’s strong media presence, sports brand and loyal audience, accelerating our transformation into a major media and entertainment company.”
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National’s diversified regional gaming footprint includes 43 properties across 20 states.
The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products.
In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool will exclusively promote the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. In addition, in October 2021 Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc.
