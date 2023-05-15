Peoples Financial resumes plan to buy back shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has resumed a share repurchase program that it suspended in April.
The parent company of Scranton-based Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company said as many as 258,854 shares remain to be purchased under the buyback plan.
When Peoples announced first-quarter earnings on April 27, it said it had bought 16,573 shares under the current program. That statement also noted the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
"The company, in response to market volatility and economic uncertainty caused by two large bank failures, has temporarily suspended its stock repurchase plan to preserve capital," Peoples said in the earnings statement.
Share buybacks can boost earnings per share if shares are bought by the corporation and canceled. That reduces the share count, dividing earnings by fewer shares.
The program does not obligate Peoples to buy back any specific number of shares, and the program may be ended at any time, the bank said. As of May 1, Peoples had about 7.15 million shares outstanding.
Peoples Security Bank operates 28 offices, serving Bucks, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and other Pennsylvania counties. It also has offices in New Jersey and New York.
Shares of Peoples Financial are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol PFIS. Shares were trading at $37.00 at 9:46 a.m. Monday, up 3.3% from Friday. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $59.99 and as low as $30.60.