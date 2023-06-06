Piramal Critical Care, Indian company with Northampton County facility, names president, COO

Piramal Critical Care, a maker of anesthetic products that has operations in Northampton County, has named Jeffrey Hampton as president and chief operating officer.
Hampton has worked at several companies, among them Accord Healthcare, Ivax and Apotex. He will be based in the U.S.
"His experience across the domains of sales and marketing will help us developer stronger long-term global operations strategies to deliver profitable growth," Peter DeYoung, chief executive officer for Global Pharma for Piramal Pharma Limited, said in a statement. Piramal Pharma is the parent company of Piramal Critical Care.
Piramal Critical Care's local operation is on Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township. PCC's products include inhalation anesthetics, injectable pain and anesthesia drugs, and intrathecal therapy, which delivers medicine to the fluid around the spine.
The parent company, Piramal Pharma, has 17 development and manufacturing facilities around the world. It operates in more than 100 countries. Piramal Pharma is based in Mumbia, India. The Carlyle Group, a U.S.-based private equity firm, invested in Piramal Pharma in 2020.