Piramal Pharma of India promotes sustainability, including in Northampton County

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Piramal Pharma Ltd. of India is going green, and that includes its operations on Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township.
The international company's focus on sustainability crosses borders and has reached Northampton County.
Mumbai, India-based Piramal Pharma's Critical Care division laid out a commitment Thursday to reducing its impact on the environment and increasing the sustainability of its operations. The plan covers greenhouse gas emissions, green cover at its facilities, lower energy consumption and management of waste.
The Bethlehem Township operation makes and distributes anesthesia gases, and Piramal's focus there is to reduce emissions that can trap heat on the Earth's surface -- "the greenhouse effect" -- leading to global warming.
"A closed manufacturing system in conjunction with an automated packaging line at our Bethlehem facility is designed to eliminate/reduce open handing," according to a Piramal statement. "These measures help to address GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and minimize negative ecological effects."
Piramal Critical Care monitors emissions at its facilities to keep them within regulatory limits, the statement said.
The company's goal reflects the commitment of the Republic of India to a green future. India has set a goal of generating 50% of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by the end of the decade. The country is promoting solar, hydro and wind power as substitutes. India is also spending billions of dollars to plant trees to improve air quality. On one day in 2017, 66 million trees were planted.
Piramal Pharma operates 15 facilities around the globe. The Piramal Critical Care division focuses on anesthesia and pain management. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries.