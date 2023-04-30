 Skip to main content
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast
Pennsylvania...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh,
and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In
southeast Pennsylvania...Eastern Chester, Upper Bucks, Western
Chester, and Western Montgomery.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected today and this evening.
The rains may fall in a short period of time and cause
flooding of creeks and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

PNC shuts offices in Phillipsburg and Flemington as part of 127 branch closings in grocery stores

PNC Bank Logo Generic
PNC Bank has closed two western New Jersey branches as part of a shutdown of about 127 offices in grocery stores. 
 
The PNC at the Stop & Shop in Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 closed April 21 and was consolidated into the PNC at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. Also on April 21, PNC's branch at the Flemington Stop & Shop on Route 31, Hunterdon County, was consolidated into a branch at 240 U.S. 202/31.
 
Banks are closing branches nationwide as more customers use their phone for digital financial services. PNC said it routinely evaluates its branch network and other methods of banking to determine customer needs.
 
"PNC recognizes that branches continue to plan an important role for many customers when it comes to conducting certain transactions," according to a PNC statement.
 
"We remain committed to delivering on our purpose to move all forward financially, and we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers' needs at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking," the statement said.
 
PNC Bank is part of The PNC Financial Services Group. Shares in the group are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PNC. The closing price Friday was $130.25. At that price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $52.1 billion.
Shop Talk

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

