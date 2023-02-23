Policy, not price, driving next energy revolution, Air Products CEO says

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — The revolution that Air Products & Chemicals intends to lead is not based on economics, Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said Thursday.
Policy, not price, is behind the clean energy movement, Ghasemi said at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.
Ghasemi, who is also the chairman and president of the Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County-based company, laid out how mankind's use of energy started changing in the 19th century.
"Wood to coal, coal to oil," he said of the progression of fossil fuels. "Economics was driving that," he said of the changes.
"If you had a case that you had a source of energy that is cheaper, you would win," Ghasemi said.
With global concern about climate change, that has changed. Fossil fuels lead to carbon emissions that are linked to global warming.
The movement toward green hydrogen — gas produced from water using renewable power, without carbon emissions — is a twist on the old ways.
"The energy transition we are going through now has nothing to do with economics," Ghasemi said of the movement toward green energy. "That is not economics. That is policy."
That policy is on the side of Air Products, the world's top producer of hydrogen.
"Look at what is the policy being implemented in different parts of the world" to fight climate change, Ghasemi said. Hydrogen is at the core.
The most important policy step, he said, was the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which includes subsidies for clean energy.
"That is the best thing that could ever have happened," Ghasemi said. The U.S. economy, the biggest in the world, has made a long-term commitment to clean energy. That influences the world.
"We see the trend toward the push for the energy transition becoming more and more and more at the highest levels of governments," Ghasemi said.
Government support is needed, he said, because economics still favor oil.
"It is not that we have found a way to beat gasoline," he said. At least not yet. Ghasemi said governments have set ambition goals for moving away from fossil fuels.
When asked about the company's financial prospects, Ghasemi said Air Products does not give updates in the middle of a quarter, but he said the company is optimistic about China.
"We are seeing the economy come back [in China]" after the company started reopening. China has loosened strict COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
"We are a little bit more optimistic about China now than two months ago," he said.
In Europe, "Volumes are not that exciting, as you'd expect with what is going on," Ghasemi said, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
Lower energy prices in Europe will help boost profit margins there, he said.
In the Americas, "Nothing has really changed," he said.
For the long run, Ghasemi remains optimistic about Air Products. The company makes essential products -- industrial gases -- and the business requires a lot of capital. That limits competition.
"Not everybody and their cousin can get into the business," he said.
Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Shares were trading at $274.51, down 1.4% from Wednesday, at 12:04 p.m.
In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $216.24.