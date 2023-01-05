 Skip to main content
PPL appoints new chief operating officer

Fran Sullivan PPL COO

Fran Sullivan

 PPL

PPL Corp. has promoted Francis X. Sullivan to chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective Jan. 1.

Sullivan succeeds Gregory N. Dudkin, who is on extended medical leave and not expected to return to the company.

Sullivan will report to Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi. He will oversee PPL's regulated utility operations, and the presidents of the utility's Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island companies will report to him.

Dudkin remains an executive vice president while on leave.

"Greg has been an exceptional leader and colleague, someone who has always been focused on delivering the highest levels of service to our customers, developing high-performing teams and inspiring a culture of innovation within PPL," Sorgi said in a company statement.

"He will be missed, and we wish Greg and his family the very best as they deal with these difficult times," Sorgi said. "At the same time, I have complete confidence in Fran (Sullivan) and our operations leadership team."

Sullivan has more than four decades of experience in the energy industry. He started with Allentown-based PPL as vice president of operations performance in 2021. He has also worked at Kindle Energy LLC, as an independent consultant, as a senior vice president of operations at NRG Energy, and before that, with Public Service Enterprise Group. He has degrees from Union College and Drexel University.

"Fran's strong leadership skills, insight and experience will make him an excellent addition to our executive leadership team as we continue to transform PPL and to position it for growth and success in a changing energy landscape," said Sorgi.

Sullivan's annual base salary will be $620,000, according to a PPL filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Based on incentives, he could earn more than $1 million more over three years, on top of the base.

Sullivan, 66, will be eligible for a short-term incentive equal to 80% of his annual base salary, or $496,000. There is a long-term incentive, based on performance over three years, of 200% of his annual base, or $1.24 million.

PPL incentive awards are based on total shareowner returns; environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and earnings growth.

PPL provides electricity and natural gas to 3.5 million U.S. customers. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The company's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is $22 billion.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

