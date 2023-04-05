PPL CEO, president was paid $9M in 2022, filing says

PPL Corp. paid Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi $9.15 million in 2022, according to a company report.
The company's notice of its annual meeting, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, spends 51 pages on executive compensation.
Sorgi, who is also president of the Allentown-based utility, received a base salary of $1.17 million in 2022, but that is just the beginning. His total compensation was almost eight times the base.
Sorgi received a "cash incentive award" of $1.92 million and stock awards of $5.93 million, along with "other compensation" of $134,628, for the $9.15 million total.
PPL's Board of Directors uses several benchmarks when setting compensation: adjusted earnings per share, goals for each segment, individual performance, earnings growth and ESG goals: environmental, social and governance measures.
The goal behind its compensation policy is "to align shareowner and executive interests," according to the company statement.
Shareholders also factor into executive pay. Total return to owners of PPL stock includes gains in share price and dividend payments. PPL's total return is compared to that of similar companies when setting executive pay.
After everything is tallied up, Sorgi's 2022 pay was up about 1.7% from 2021, after excluding a change in pension value and deferred earnings.
"2022 was a remarkable year for PPL," according to the filing. The company completed its purchase of Narragansett Electric Company (now called Rhode Island Energy). The company is now entirely a U.S. operation. PPL sold its U.K. operations in 2021.
So far, 2023 has also been busy for PPL. It is still trying to resolve a billing problem that affected 800,000 customers. That started in December, when the company's billing system did not communicate with meters. Customers have received big estimated bills, incomplete bills and in some cases no bills for more than a month.
As of Monday, months after the malfunction was discovered, "tens of thousands" of customers still have not been billed correctly, according to a PPL spokesman.
PPL's plan to close coal-fired plants in Kentucky has been targeted by a state law designed to protect fossil-fuel power generation, although the company said earlier it still expects to update its systems in the Bluegrass State. Meanwhile in Rhode Island, the state utility regulator approved much but not all of PPL's investment plans for the business acquired last year.
The company's 2023 earnings forecast of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, first issued in February, has not changed.
Sorgi has set three goals for the company: reward investors, provide affordable energy and help the environment. The company has forecast 6% to 8% growth in annual earnings per share and dividends through at least 2026.
PPL has set a target date of 2050 for reaching net-zero carbon emissions. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to global warming.
Sorgi joined PPL in 2006 after working for Public Service Enterprise Group, another utility company, and Deloitte & Touche, an accounting and consulting firm. He held various roles at PPL, including chief financial officer and chief operating officer, and was named CEO in 2020.
He is a graduate of Penn State University with an MBA from Villanova University. Sorgi serves on the board of St. Luke's University Health Network.
Shares in the utility are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Tuesday was $27.55. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.
The company's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is $20.5 billion.
The company's annual meeting of shareholders will be held May 17.