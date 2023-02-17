PPL Chief Executive Sorgi says some suppliers gouge customers; `Read the fine print'

PPL Corp. customers are being gouged by some third-party suppliers, Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi said Friday.
Sorgi addressed high prices and PPL's own billing errors during a conference call with industry analysts about the company's fourth-quarter and 2022 earnings.
Electricity users need to pay attention to their contracts with suppliers, Sorgi said. In short, "Read the fine print."
Pennsylvania's electricity-shopping program has become a trap for unwary consumers. Low rates expire at a contract's end, and the new price can soar.
Pennsylvania customers can shop for electricity rates on papowerswitch.com or take PPL's so-called default rate, which is now 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour. Many do not take advantage of lower prices, Sorgi said.
In Pennsylvania, PPL is in the electricity-delivery business. It does not make money selling electricity, it passes the "default" price on without markup to customers who choose not to shop.
"Many are paying more than the default rate," Sorgi said.
Those customers are not shopping. The papowerswitch.com site lists several offers of less than 10 cents per kilowatt hour. The lowest rates are often for short periods.
One offer available Friday was for 7.79 cents per kilowatt hour, little more than half of PPL's default rate, but expires in three months. Picking a supplier takes just a few minutes on the papowerswitch.com site, but the transfer takes a few days and should be done in advance of a contract ending.
The biggest price jumps happen when introductory rates expire and customers have not chosen a new supplier.
"That's where we see our customers gouged the most," Sorgi said. The third-party provider may triple the price and the customer might not notice until the bill shows up, and then blame PPL.
Sorgi said PPL is working with state officials on requiring more detailed information from suppliers and placing restrictions on introductory "teaser" rates.
The biggest potential change could be automatically switching customers to PPL's default rate once a third-party contract expires, if the customer has not chosen a new company.
"We're really trying to see greater accountability with our suppliers," Sorgi said. The company has been working on the issue with public officials for the last couple years, he said, and "We are continuing to engage with them."
On top of some customers seeing higher prices from third-party companies, PPL's own "technical issue" resulted in many customers receiving estimated bills that in some cases were a multiple of previous charges.
The company has since apologized for the error and increased staff at call centers after customers complained of being on hold for more than an hour. Some customers received new bills. Those who paid incorrect amount will see a reconciliation in a future bill.
"We've waived late fees" and extended its no shut-off policy, Sorgi said Friday. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is investigating what went wrong and PPL's billing practices.
The errors will not affect financial results, said Sorgi, who is also the company's president.
"I want to be clear that we do not expect this matter to have a significant impact on our financial results," he said.
PPL Corp. reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings Friday of $209 million, or 28 cents per share, matching Wall Street estimates.
Shares of the company, traded under the ticker symbol PPL on the New York Stock Exchange, were at $29.07 up 2.2%, at 12:23 p.m.