PPL Corp. to hold 2023 annual meeting of shareholders virtually on May 17

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL. Corp. will hold its annual meeting of shareholders virtually this year.
The meeting will be streamed online on May 17 at 9 a.m.
Shareholders of record as of Feb. 28 may vote and participate in the meeting. Instructions will be mailed to holders.
The Allentown-based energy company has already forecast a bright outlook for the year, with 2023 earnings of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, and a 7% dividend increase to 24 cents per share quarterly. That forecast was made earlier this month.
The company also intends to move toward its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. That plan includes billions on spending on capital improvements and closing some coal-fired plants in Kentucky.
Right now, though, a lot of PPL customers are not happy. Some bills with January and February due dates went out with incorrect numbers, presenting some users with a bill several times the amount of what they expected.
PPL has said any errors will be made up for in the next bill, and some customers said they have received corrected bills.
The Pennsylvania attorney general and the Public Utility Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, told 69 News last week that customers who think their bills are inaccurate should talk to PPL first, and if they are unable to resolve the issue, they should file a complaint with the PUC.
Many say they cannot afford higher PPL electric bills that were sent out after 'technical system issue'
The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate said customers who dispute their bill with PPL or the PUC cannot have their service ended while the dispute is pending.
"In addition, from December 1 – March 31, households with income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level cannot have their service terminated without permission from the PUC," the statement continues.
PPL serves about 3.5 million electricity and natural gas customers.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. They were trading at $29.61 at 11 a.m. Monday. In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47. The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times price) is about $21.8 billion.