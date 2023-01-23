PPL estimates some bills because of 'system issue'; differences to be reconciled next time

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Some PPL Corp. electricity customers may have received bills that were estimated because of a "technical system issue," according to a company statement.
Any discrepancies will be worked out in the next bill.
Some customers received estimated bills with a January or February due date, the company said.
"In situations such as these, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) provides guidelines whereby a utility can bill using estimated usage data," the statement said.
The PUC is the state utility regulator.
The bills were based on customers' past use, the Allentown-based utility said.
"We ask that customers pay the estimated bill amount, as any difference between the estimated bills and actual usage will be reconciled when the next bill is issued," according to PPL.
Customers can check on usage data on the self-service portion of the company website on Wednesday.
PPL offers options that include budget billing and energy assistance on its website.
Shares in the company are traded under the ticker symbol PPL on the New York Stock Exchange. The closing price Monday was $29.32 per share. The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times price) is $21.6 billion.
PPL serves about 3.5 million customers in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.