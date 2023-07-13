PPL Corp. has won national recognition for using technology that monitors the performance of power lines to cut costs and improve reliability.
The company's PPL Electric Utilities division says real-time information from Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) provides information about wind speed and line temperature, variables that can affect how transmission lines perform. Data from DLR sensors can direct more power to lines as needed.
Before DLR, utilities relied on lines ratings that did not reflect real-time conditions, PPL said in a statement. Those ratings do not account for environmental conditions, which can vary. That led to conservative assumptions of line capacity to avoid overheating. With better data on capacity, the utility can avoid unnecessary upgrades.
"Having real-time measurements allows PPL Electric to optimize performance on transmission lines and make better-informed decisions about the needs for improvements to those lines," Joe Lookup, director of asset management for PPL Electric Utilities, said in the statement. That leads to lower generation costs and more reliability, he said.
PPL Electric said that in 2022, it became the first U.S. electric utility to use DLR for real-time and market operations. The technology allows the utility to send forecasts to PJM Interconnection, the regional electricity transmission organization. The forecasts help improve efficiency and reliability.
Two trade groups, the Edison Electric Institute and Southeastern Electric Exchange, have recognized PPL Electric for its use of DLR.
"This achievement represents our commitment to explore innovative ways of delivering safe, reliable and affordable power to our customers," PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond said in the statement.
PPL Electric serves more than 1.4 million customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania.
