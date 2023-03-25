 Skip to main content
PPL plan to close coal plants, reduce emissions is targeted by new Kentucky law that favors fossil fuel

PPL Corp. plans to stay the course and close coal plants in Kentucky, despite a new state law that protects fossil-fuel power generation.
 
The company's plans to switch to renewable energy have drawn opposition in Coal Country. "Coal Miner's Daughter" Loretta Lynn was born in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, and the state mineral is coal, even though coal is technically a rock, not a mineral. Agate is the state rock.
 
A law approved by Kentucky's state House and Senate adds hurdles to the regulatory process of shutting coal plants. Supporters say burning coal ensures that electricity supplies remain reliable, while PPL says it needs to update its plants.
 
"This is about delivering on our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to our customers," PPL Chief Executive and President Vincent Sorgi said in a company statement in December when the Kentucky plan was announced.
 
The Allentown-based utility has two subsidiaries in the Bluegrass State: Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU). Last year, the two units asked the Kentucky Public Service Commission for approval to add two natural-gas plants, almost 1,000 megawatts of solar generation and 125 megawatts of battery storage, in addition to energy-efficiency programs. The Public Service Commission is the state's utility regulator.
 
PPL's plan is to shut down about 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired generation in Kentucky by 2028, or about a third of the state's coal-powered fleet. The total plan will cost about $2.1 billion and reduce carbon emissions, which are linked to climate change, by almost 25%.
 
"The plan is the least-cost option to continue to serve LG&E and KU customers' energy needs responsibly, reliably and affordably," PPL said in a statement Friday.
 
PPL "does not expect" the new law to change the timeline for the state regulator's decision on its proposed transition to natural gas and solar power. The company expects a decision from the Public Service Commission by Nov. 6.
 
CEO Sorgi defends PPL's plans in the statement issued Friday.
 
"We followed a well-defined and rigorous process to ensure delivery of safe, reliable and affordable energy for our customers," he said. "We're confident that our plans exceeds the standards set out by this new law and is the best path forward for our customers."
 
The Kentucky Coal Association supports the fossil-fuel industry, saying it creates jobs and generate tax revenue. The KCA says coal mining employs 3,497 state residents directly and creates another 4,989 indirect jobs, for 8,486 total.
 
"Coal touches every Kentuckian," the association's website says. "Coal powers the state literally and figuratively."
 
The KCA says more than 80% of Kentucky's electricity comes from burning coal.
 
PPL has set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
 
The company also affirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, and it continues to forecast annual earnings-per-share growth of 6% to 8% through 2026.
 
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Friday was $26.78. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47. At the most recent price, the company has a market capitalization of $19.7 billion.
