PPL plan to close coal plants, reduce emissions is targeted by new Kentucky law that favors fossil fuel
Tags
- Energy
- Economy Of The United States
- Ppl Corporation
- Kentucky
- Ppl Corp.
- Louisville Gas & Electric
- Economic Geology
- Coal
- Kentucky Utilities
- Vincent Sorgi
- Kentucky Public Service Commission
- Kentucky Coal Association
- Kentucky Utilities Co
- Allentown
- Electricity
- Loretta Lynn
- Louisville Gas And Electric
- State Law
- Electricity Supplies
- Energy-efficiency Programs
- Coal Miner
- Chief Executive And President
- Natural Gas
- Renewable Energy
- Coal Miner's Daughter
- Sustainable Energy
- Coal Mining
- Natural-gas Plants
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Shop Talk
What's new in the business community!
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.
PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.
- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.
- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.
- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.
- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building.
- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.
- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.
- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.
- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall.
- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association.
- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.
- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.
- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.
- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.
- A damp and gray start to the first weekend of spring but a drier and mild finish
- Need for speed: Racing simulator provides immersive experience at Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Reading residents describe impact of explosion from blocks away
- Fatal explosion startles neighbors in West Reading
- Berks Jazz Fest shows start late Friday night
- PHOTOS: West Reading chocolate factory explosion
- 1 dead in Schuylkill County crash
- Exeter boys' basketball team get big sendoff as they head to title game
- IronPigs entertainer auditions attract wide variety of Lehigh Valley talent
- Berks Jazz Fest kicks off its 32nd opening day
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead in explosion at West Reading chocolate factory
- Fatal explosion startles neighbors in West Reading
- Reading residents describe impact of explosion from blocks away
- Deadly night: Allentown sees 3 killed in 2 separate shootings
- Spring Township teen killed in Lancaster County crash
- No more goat snuggles: Local family farmers pull out of events due to backlash
- 1 dead in Schuylkill County crash
- DA: Fountain Hill borough manager sought sex with teenage girl
- Passenger rail from Reading to Philadelphia one step closer to becoming a reality, but officials are cautiously optimistic
- Police: Woman charged after meth, pressed pills containing fentanyl found at Exeter Twp. home