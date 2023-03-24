 Skip to main content
PPL problems are taking longer to resolve than expected; some customers will see big bills

PPL Corp. is still resolving billing problems that started in December, a spokesman said Friday, and some customers will see larger-than-usual charges.
 
"We are still working through some of the impacts" from December, when the company's billing system and meters did not communicate, PPL spokesman Ryan Hill said. "It's taken us longer than anticipated," he added.
 
That led to some customers receiving estimated bills, some that were very high.
 
Later, some were billed only for PPL's delivery charge, not the cost of electricity.  That cost will be added to a future bill.
 
Some bills have been delayed, Ryan Hill, spokesman for the Allentown-based utility, said. When billing catches up with use, some customers will see big charges as costs omitted earlier are added back.
 
"When we cancel and rebill for those months, the bill will be higher because they're including those charges" that were not included, he said.
 
Hill said customers who have trouble paying bills that include electricity used a month or more ago should contact PPL by phone or online. Payment plans are available to spread out the cost.
 
As to when everything will be caught up, Hill said, "I think we're getting much closer." He could not give an exact date.
 
"We appreciate our customers' patience during this process," he said, and PPL is working to regain their trust.
 
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is investigating PPL's billing practices and state Rep. Jim Haddock, a Democrat who represents part of Luzerne County, is calling for the House Consumer Affairs Committee to look into it.
 
PPL and the PUC have encouraged customers to go to papowerswitch.com and seek better rates. Customers who do not shop on the site are in many cases paying more per kilowatt hour than they need to.
 
In some cases, after introductory rates from third-party providers expire, the price soars. Unwary customers may see the cost of electricity double.
 
PPL Chief Executive and President Vincent Sorgi referred to some practices by third-party energy providers as "gouging."
 
PPL sets a "default rate" for electricity for customers who do not shop. The company makes money from delivering power, not selling it. The current default rate is 14.6 cents per kilowatt hour. It is set twice annually by PPL.
 
The papowerswitch.com website listed Friday several fixed-rate offers under 10 cents per kilowatt hour. Choosing a new power provide can be done in about three minutes for any customer who knows their PPL account number and their own address.
 
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. At 12:21 p.m. Friday, shares were trading at $26.42. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47. The company's market capitalization is about $19.5 billion.
