PPL reports 1Q adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, affirms 2023 forecast

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. reported first-quarter adjusted earnings Thursday of $352 million, or 48 cents per share, exceeding analysts' estimates.
The Allentown-based utility also affirmed its full-year forecast.
"We remain confident in delivering our 2023 ongoing earnings forecast despite the mild winter weather in the first quarter," Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a statement.
The 2023 forecast for adjusted earnings remains at $1.50 to $1.65 per share with midpoint of $1.58.
The average estimate of four industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents. In the year-ago quarter, adjusted earnings were 41 cents per share.
Revenue in the first quarter was $2.42 billion.
First-quarter earnings reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 39 cents per share. PPL's "ongoing" (adjusted) earnings do not include some items the company considers to be one-time or unusual.
The report comes after a busy start to the year for PPL.
The company has been trying to resolve a billing problem that started in December. The "vast majority" of customers are being billed correctly now, the company said Wednesday. PPL's billing systems did not communicate with meters in December, leading to incorrect and delayed bills.
In Kentucky, a law was passed in March to protect coal-fired power plants. PPL intends to proceed with its $2.1 billion plan to shut down about 1,500 megawatts of coal-fired power and replace it with two natural-gas plants, solar power, battery storage and energy-efficiency programs. The state utility regulator is reviewing the plan.
Also in March, Rhode Island's utility regulator approved most but not all of the company's planned investments in the Ocean State. PPL acquired Narragansett Electric in 2022 and changed its name to Rhode Island Energy. PPL plans to spend about $290 million in the new unit's gas and electricity networks.
Sorgi reiterated Thursday that the company can achieve 6% to 8% growth in annual earnings per share and dividends through at least 2026.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. The closing price Wednesday was $28.49. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $31.74 and as low as $23.47.
At the current price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $5.38 billion.
PPL will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m.